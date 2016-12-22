Thrills, lows of the music industry in 2016

FOR some artistes, 2016 will go down as an eventful year while for others, the quicker it is forgotten, the better.

Apart from the arrival of more international artistes and album releases, comedy, sculpture and modelling, it witnessed a number of dramas, scandals as well as deaths and honours.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Culture policy

Among the major highlights was government’s long-awaited approval of the revised National Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy meant to resonate with the current national development framework. First crafted in 2007, the policy draws attention to issues that have not received adequate consideration and is expected to spearhead positive developments in the arts and culture industry.

Book of African Records

Book of African Records founder and editor-in-chief, Kwame Muzawazi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union (AU) for publishing what could be Africa’s ultimate reference book of facts, The African Factbook, at a ceremony held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Book of African Records is a research and educational institution that collects, collates, authenticates and promotes African facts, records and information.

Beauty pageants

Miss Zimbabwe Trust, the local licence holders of Miss World pageant, failed to host the country’s premier beauty pageant, Miss Zimbabwe World, claiming they had failed to get the requisite number of competent models during their scouting over eight months. As a result, the nation did not have a representative at the 66th edition of Miss World pageant held in the United States.

Organisers of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, however, struck the right chord after rebranding the pageant from Miss Carnival in a development that has seen them luring several sponsors at a time the country’s modelling sector is in shambles. The Miss Tourism pageant supported by their anchor sponsor, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, Justice Maphosa, went on to stage a memorable pageant with the help of technical team that was hired from South Africa.

Braai Fest sets record

Over 12 000kg of meat was consumed in one day at the biggest ever braai festival organised by Delta Beverages, through their Castle Lager brand at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare. At the concert, Delta Beverages partnered popular braai spot outlets that include Pahuku, Mega 2, Family 24, Paramount and Farai, who assisted with the braaing of the meat. There were also some braai stands available for individual braaing.

After having committed to donate an equivalent amount of meat consumed on the day to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Central Hospital, Delta Beverages then donated 6 140kg of meat to each hospital as part of their corporate social responsibility.

No Harare Carnival

This year’s edition of the Harare International Carnival did not take place as the cultural extravaganza organisers Zimbabwe Tourism Authority failed to bankroll the fiesta where several countries showcase their cultures.

Jamaica’s romance with Zim

Jamaicans Morgan Heritage band and Jah Cure staged oversubscribed shows in the country as Zimbabwe has become a favourite hunting ground for foreign artistes. Promoters 2 Kings Entertainment successfully brought in the Jamaicans after other local promoters had failed to secure the signature.

Jah Prayzah

This could go down as Jah Prayzah’s most fruitful year after he became the first Zimbabwean to scoop the prestigious MTV Africa Music Award (Mama) in the Listeners’ Choice category at the 2016 edition of the awards ceremony held in South Africa. Jah Prayah appeared to have successfully overridden scandalous claims by his former dancer and backing vocalist, Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu that the lanky married musician sexually abused her over a long period for her to secure a place in the band. But Jah Prayzah’s camp dismissed the claims as “sour grapes”.

Tsoka Dzerwendo

After years of empty promises, Sungura ace Alick Macheso in March this year finally released his 10th studio album Tsoka Dzerwendo. The six-track album was recorded at his Alema Studios with the assistance of renowned producer, Bothwell Nyamhondera. The Madhawu hitmaker is said to have sold about 100 000 copies on the release day.

Chibuku Road to Fame

Sungura outfit Adequate Sounds band overpowered nine other bands from the country’s 10 provinces to pocket $7 000. They also secured a recording contract as part of their prize for being the ultimate winners of the annual Chibuku Road to Fame music competition. The competition is sponsored by Delta Beverages, through the Chibuku brand, in partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

Sinach Concert

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer performed in the country during the Sinach Live in Concert show which drew thousands of gospel music lovers at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

Drama

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu and wife Linda Samuriwo opened a new chapter in their marriage life, as they tied the knot at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale, Harare having been customarily married for the past seven years.

However, there was drama at the highly-publicised wedding when the musician’s former wife, Marigold Mutemasango, tried to block the wedding claiming she was still customarily married to Sulu whom she sired two children with.

Death

The country lost a number of musicians during the course of the year. Joice Simeti succumbed to chest pains at Arcadia Medical Centre at age 42. Popularly known for the hit song Kudza Baba naAmai, Simeti had released six albums and was working on a new one, titled Ndakabuda Pakaoma when she died.