Target tourism for foreign exchange: CZI

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) says government should put more focus on getting foreign exchange from tourism considered a low hanging fruit to help stem shortages.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

This came as part of inputs from CZI during a meeting with the ministries of Finance and Industry and Commerce as well as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to seek solutions on delays in processing foreign payments to suppliers.

Companies say the delays were affecting their production levels subsequently resulting in shortages of some products.

CZI president Busisa Moyo told NewsDay on Tuesday tourism could be a fast generator of foreign currency if correct measures were taken to make the country an attractive destination.

“The long term answer is to generate exports but we cannot do that instantly. We have a structural problem in terms of generating foreign currency so we need to look at how we attack the low hanging fruits such as tourism. We need to open up tourism and make sure our costs are correct so we start bringing in the easier revenues to create the export revenue that we need,” he said.

He said as the United States dollar was uncompetitive increasing exports would be a challenge compared to increasing tourism inflows provided government made the country an attractive destination.

On paper, tourism has surpassed gold and tobacco to be the main source of foreign currency though the country remains the most expensive destination in the Sadc region.

This is despite the country recording a 16% increase in tourist arrivals to 450 572 in the first quarter of the year from 387 557 in the comparable period last year, according to a report by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

A poll on tourists done last year by the Zimbabwe Council of Tourism (ZCT) found that each tourist was budgeting an average of $1 900 per stay, meaning tourists from the first quarter spent an estimated $856, 08 million.

However, due to the high local costs, analysts say tourists spend most of their money in neighbouring countries.

ZCT president Tichaona Hwingwiri echoed Moyo’s sentiments but highlighted the costs needed to be addressed to make the country an attractive destination.

“Value Added Tax charged on foreign accommodation of 15% meant that operators passed the same to the client thereby making the destination expensive. A gradual increase could have been welcome. A review of this will be most welcome by the industry who are struggling to remain viable in this viciously competitive region,” Hwingwiri said.

In the 2017 national budget, government proposed looking to reduce these cost drivers that make tourism expensive by engaging the bodies responsible.

These include the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (car radio licences), Zimbabwe National Road Administration and Environmental Management Agency.

Economist Prosper Chitambara said seeking foreign currency from tourism could be difficult since the country was uncompetitive in the region.

Rather, he said there was need to look at the legislation and structure in place to source money inward from the informal market which is now estimated to be over 90%.

A 2014 Finscope Survey found that about 4,02 million of the adult population are unbanked and in the informal sector.

As such, with an average of $150 profit in monthly income, that is a potential income of $738million.