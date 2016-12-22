Makandiwa speaks on ‘SA move’

UNITED Families International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa has dismissed speculative reports that he had acquired a permanent South African residence permit and relocated to that country.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa yesterday told NewsDay that the reports, which have gone viral on social media platforms, were false.
“He (Makandiwa) last went outside the country, I think, in May, he is in Zimbabwe and has no plans of leaving the country. We have received numerous calls and enquiries regarding that, but all we know, which is certain, is that he is based in Zimbabwe, he has been around since May without going out,” Kufa said.
The social media reports, which Kufa dismissed as fake, carried what appeared like a genuine South African residence permit form.
“These rumours have been circulating for a while now. At first it was alleged that he (Makandiwa) had relocated to South Africa and was flying from there every Tuesday and Sunday for church services. Now they have changed the story, they are saying he is now a permanent resident there. We suspect this is being done by our detractors, not one, but many,” Kufa said.
“If you look at the said forms, you will realise that they have varying dates. Some forms say he was born in 1990 while others state that he was born in 1977.”
Attempts to get a comment from South Africa’s Home Affairs director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, were unfruitful as his mobile phone went unanswered while a message sent to him had not been responded to at the time of going to print last night.
Makandiwa, who has a branch in South Africa, is also said to have other personal interests in that country.
With a stable economy and a rapidly growing Christian community, South Africa has become the hub of a new crop of charismatic preachers, who have found the country fertile for the expansion of their various ministries.
These include Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, who is originally from Malawi, and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s former wife, Locadia Karimatsenga, who has founded a new church, Nation of Glory Ministries.
Karimatsenga, a businesswoman, disappeared from the public limelight following her divorce with Tsvangirai a few years ago and maintained a low profile.
She only resurfaced recently in South Africa advertising her church crusade.
only fools will believe you pastor kufa.
you are an idiot bolt cutter. the date of birth on that document is false. you are the one foolish to believe any document posted on social media.
so you clever one believes a document with a false date of birth?? Thats idiocy on your part bolt cutter.
Who's a fool one commenting on rumours & has no evidence to justify himself/one commenting on actual facts? Theses days you can photoshop any document appear to be true. I think at the end it only makes you the fool.
YOU are the fool can't you see. u cannot even use your brain here. Is there anything that shows and proves that Prophet E Makandiwa is staying in SA. We have the information even at our local Airport on how He travel. He has been in Zimbabwe and no intention of leaving
Let the gospel be preached in all corners of the world, but let no one pretend to be what they are not, for judgement is waiting for us all
bolt cuter
YOU are the fool can't you see. u cannot even use your brain here. Is there anything that shows and proves that Prophet E Makandiwa is staying in SA. We have the information even at our local Airport on how He travel. He has been in Zimbabwe and no intention of leaving
There is nothing wrong in relocating to SA, becoz Zim has turned to be HELL ON EARTH.
However, these so called prophets should pray for Zim to have good future leaders. Leaders who do not tolerate corruption, leaders who are not racists, leaders who are not greedy for power, leaders who are not selfish, leaders who interacts with the international community and leaders who do not intimidates their opponents.
Pray for Zim to be a paradise on earth just like other European countries.
Zimbabwe has a habit of eating and exposing to danger its own people in the name of rambai makashinga. Until when, until you die, then they know one problem is down. Aborting your children. Leaders should come to their senses and stop making fatal policies and begin to priorities life in humanity. We don’t want a situation were by, mhosva yapariwa mepfungwa muviri ndiwo unoyiripa. Our leaders lets be sensitive and be sincere. Zimbabweans are perishing out there. Lets remember we only live once anything beyond that is mystery.