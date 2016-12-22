Mahachi desperate to impress at Afcon

WARRIORS midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi is desperate to make an impression at the upcoming 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon as he seeks a move to Europe.

BY HENRY MHARA

The winger, who played a huge part in the team’s qualification, is expected to make the final 23-men squad for the January tournament.

The 23-year-old who is based at Golden Arrows, South Africa, believes a good performance at the continental showpiece would open doors for him for a move to top leagues, preferably Europe.

And with just over 20 days before the tournament kicks off in Libreville, the former Chicken Inn player considers this a good chance to finally make the huge breakthrough.

“The aim is to be in the 23 that will travel to Gabon. Playing in the Afcon would mean a great deal for me. It is the highest level and who knows who will be watching you? It could be an opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing in Europe. But I have a lot of catching up to do because I was out for a long time. I first have to do well for my club and then in the camp with the national team,” Mahachi was quoted by South African media yesterday.

Mahachi has had trials with Monaco before and while reports suggested that the former Sundowns player made an impression for the French Ligue 1 giants, during the stint, the move failed to materialise.

“Being on trial at Monaco was one of the greatest moments of my career. I was told I had done enough to impress the coach and they approached Sundowns with an offer,” Mahachi said.

“But Sundowns refused and said I was still in their plans. I had to accept that because I was still contracted. I looked at that whole experience in a positive light.

“If I could impress Monaco while still finding my feet, imagine who I could impress when I’m doing well constantly,” added Mahachi, who is returning from an arm injury that forced him out of action for six weeks.

He is expected to form the core of the Warriors’ midfield playing alongside the team’s poster boy Khama Billiat, skipper Willard Katsande and the ever-improving Marvellous Nakamba.