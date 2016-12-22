Injured mine employee seeks $169 000 compensation

AN Unki Mine employee has taken his paymasters to court demanding $169 000 compensation for injuries sustained during an accident involving the company bus in Shurugwi, two years ago.

BY SILAS NKALA

Garikai Mhandu claimed that the accident that occurred at Mutirikwi River on February 28 2014 had caused him 70% disability. He accused the mine’s bus driver, Golden Jere of negligent driving.

In summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court on December 12 this year, Mhandu cited Unki Mines (Private) Ltd, Jere and Alliance Insurance company as respondents.

“Plaintiff’s claim is for payment by defendant jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved the total sum of $169 935 arising out of damages for bodily injuries arising from a road accident together with interest thereon at a prescribed rate from the date of issue of summons to date of full payment and costs of the suit,” the declaration read.

“As a result of the first defendant’s negligence, the plaintiff suffered and will suffer damages in the sum of $169 935.”

The defendants are yet to respond to the summons.