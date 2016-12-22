Briefcase parties court Tsvangirai, Mujuru

OPPOSITION political parties that met in South Africa recently for coalition talks are concluding modalities on how the new arrangement will work, NewsDay has learnt.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
While party leaders who spoke to NewsDay yesterday were not sure of the dates when their secretary-generals will be meeting, they emphasised it should be before December 31.
This time they will be meeting in Zimbabwe unlike the previous meeting which was facilitated by an international think-tank In Transformative Initiative (ITI) in Cape Town.
Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn (MKD) leader Simba Makoni, who was elected spokesperson of the 13 political parties that met in South Africa, confirmed that they will have a position before end of year although he declined to give further details.
“We will tell you. Remember, we made a commitment that we will update you before end of year. Wait for us. We will come back to you,” he said.
However, other leaders said work was underway as they try to find each other for the 2018 elections.
“Yes there will be a meeting soon, but we are still to agree on the venue and the actual date, but it should be before the end of this year,” one of the political leaders said on condition of anonymity.
“It is still a long way to go as others amongst us still think we should gravitate around the big tent while others think (Joice) Mujuru is credible to lead a coalition. However, the more transformational generation is talking about the Coalition of Democrats which views the 2018 elections as transitionary and is not fixated with power for its sake.”
Commenting on the person to lead the coalition, the source said: “Zimbabwe needs a statesman and a leader who can be a unifying figure. What we need is a Mandela, an inclusive leader who is committed to democracy.”
“To be frank there is more and more entrenchment and there has been failure to tap into existing diversity and create strength. Our generation is prepared to let an elder leader lead the Transition and Morgan Tsvangirai could stand as that Mandela if he is prepared to ring-fence schemers in his own party,” the official said.
Another opposition leader said they were already working on a memorandum of understanding which will be the working framework.
“We are at it already and many of the leaders are so enthusiastic that finally we are finding common ground,” said a party leader who also preferred anonymity.
I think the so called coalition is already coming to some kind of dilemma- over which to choose betw two evils-,which is the lessor evil;betw Tsvangirai’s demonstrated inability to lead,demonstrated over his yrs at the helm of the MDC,and his seemly command of urban following;hence,we find others opting for the untested Mujuru or the already tested Tsvangirai,however with defects over leadership skills.Mujuru is only suspected to hv some popularity but not confirmed to what extent & with who?However on leadership abilities seems far much, more positioned than Tsvangirai.The point that she was previously part of Mugabe is now critically of no consenguence,in the light of her declared repentence&that during the time might hv bn only playing submissive roles,which can not b confirmed whether she was genueinely into them, rather than only following her former boss.However the other option is to hav coalition form against Tsvangirai,tell ppl all abt his defects&win the urban popular following&defeat him with all his defects
so they can proceed to form their own coalition without Tsvangirai. Who are they to Analise other leaders. Are they the electoral college or what. If they think they are big enough then let them be on their own. Tsvangirai will win the election with or without a coalition. Otherwise the coalition will weaken the MDC-T rather than strengthen it. The MDC-T supporters are ready and they are not crying for the coalition . Conditions for the coalition are already on the table . Take them or leave them. Do not waste time making noise about Coalition proceed to campaign to the people, Form your structures . The country is open for any one who wants to contest. Structures are not formed in a hotel by far there in Muzarabani, tholotso, uzumba, chipinge, murambinda ETC. Wake up and smell the coffee. We will meet you in the elections. We will stand by MDC-T nomakanjani.
Tsvingirai chibaba
Vakomana musanyeperana.2008/2013 blaz Tsvangis was fit and rearing to be the next president.zvakakona.chi chimwe chavachaita chinoita kuti vakunde Mugabes .msafadzana nenhema.A leader to replace Rob is yet to come.
What Mujuru is doing is exactly what Makoni was doing. She thinks she has the supsupport of the zimbabweans. Let her contest and see how many people will vote for her. Zvinoda kupfava izvi, the people of zim will never vote for someone who once dinned with Mugabe and zanu pf. Tsvangirai is the only brand that is known even by every chembere in the rural areas. Mujuru is known by those who read papers as well as those who listen to radio news in rural areas. There are some areas where only Tsvangirai and Mugabe are known due to marginalisation. Think twice before you choose.