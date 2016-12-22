Briefcase parties court Tsvangirai, Mujuru

OPPOSITION political parties that met in South Africa recently for coalition talks are concluding modalities on how the new arrangement will work, NewsDay has learnt.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

While party leaders who spoke to NewsDay yesterday were not sure of the dates when their secretary-generals will be meeting, they emphasised it should be before December 31.

This time they will be meeting in Zimbabwe unlike the previous meeting which was facilitated by an international think-tank In Transformative Initiative (ITI) in Cape Town.

Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn (MKD) leader Simba Makoni, who was elected spokesperson of the 13 political parties that met in South Africa, confirmed that they will have a position before end of year although he declined to give further details.

“We will tell you. Remember, we made a commitment that we will update you before end of year. Wait for us. We will come back to you,” he said.

However, other leaders said work was underway as they try to find each other for the 2018 elections.

“Yes there will be a meeting soon, but we are still to agree on the venue and the actual date, but it should be before the end of this year,” one of the political leaders said on condition of anonymity.

“It is still a long way to go as others amongst us still think we should gravitate around the big tent while others think (Joice) Mujuru is credible to lead a coalition. However, the more transformational generation is talking about the Coalition of Democrats which views the 2018 elections as transitionary and is not fixated with power for its sake.”

Commenting on the person to lead the coalition, the source said: “Zimbabwe needs a statesman and a leader who can be a unifying figure. What we need is a Mandela, an inclusive leader who is committed to democracy.”

“To be frank there is more and more entrenchment and there has been failure to tap into existing diversity and create strength. Our generation is prepared to let an elder leader lead the Transition and Morgan Tsvangirai could stand as that Mandela if he is prepared to ring-fence schemers in his own party,” the official said.

Another opposition leader said they were already working on a memorandum of understanding which will be the working framework.

“We are at it already and many of the leaders are so enthusiastic that finally we are finding common ground,” said a party leader who also preferred anonymity.