AMHVoices: Feedback from our readers

IN response to Magistrate quits, rants at govt over poor salaries, Blackes says: That is true because one ends up sending innocent people to jail for nothing.
Compiled by Tinotenda Samukange
In response to Harare-Beitbridge Road a lethal death trap, Citizen says: The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration is just there to milk us of our hard-earned money. Many motorists are paying tollgate fees, but where is the money going to?
Mannex says: I also lost two tyres around the Featherstone area sometime last week. The road is in a terrible state.
Oracle Solomon says: Somebody is trying to weave tricks and crooks to make huge chunks of money out of motorists’ desperate situation. Tollgates and the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration are irrelevant. They are just like police spot fines. They are not for the public’s utilization.
In response to Parly crafts bond notes law, Vaye Vaye says: This is a complete waste of time. Even if Parliament fails to pass the Bond Note Bill, the “surrogate” currency won’t be withdrawn from the market. This regularising issue is just a rubberstamping exercise.
In response to Zec in Chingwizi headache, Wezhira Wezhara says: That is a lie and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Rita Makarau is hiding behind the Constitution because she knows those Chingwizi people will never vote for Zanu PF because of what that party did to them. Many of them were forcibly removed from their homes and they will never forgive Zanu PF.
In response to ZimPF goes after Mnangagwa, Timothy Thorton says: Very few people know what happened during the Gukurahundi massacres and this article clearly demonstrates that. However, a party which believes that taking Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to The Hague will give them votes has no vision and must not be taken seriously.
If they are not careful, they will get to the elections talking about what they consider incompetence of Zanu PF without talking about themselves and the electorate will not know them. Gukurahundi is closed a chapter, please find something to offer the people.
Gukurahundi is not a closed chapter. The kids of the victims are still alive today. They probably did not go to schools, so they are stuck in a poverty trap, which they will transfer to their kids and their kids will transfer it to their future kids, etc. So there is an inter-generational transfer of poverty. Start by giving those killed by Gakurahundi a proper burial, compensate the Gukurahundi victims, let justice visit the Gukurahundi perpetrators. Have a proper Truth and Reconciliation process that will allow the perpetrators to meet the victims and explain what, why and how they did what they did. Only then will this chapter be closed. Those that went mad during this moment of madness are no longer mad they should account and take responsibility. Icho!!
lets close the chapter. remember the Ndebeles started when during the night attacked and killed every shona person they knew in their neighborhoods. The government then retaliated. my uncle was killed by the Ndebeles but i now forgive them cz of the intermarriages, we r now relatives. pliz stop opening old wounds.
Is the country waiting for tar from China to fix the pothole and meanwhile vehicles are swerving on the roads to avoid the potholes which could be contributing to some accidents
Here’s how you can fill up your bank account with additional cash each week… Read more by visiting this page>>
========= 𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝟏𝟎.𝐜𝐨𝐦