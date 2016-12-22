AMHVoices: Feedback from our readers

IN response to Magistrate quits, rants at govt over poor salaries, Blackes says: That is true because one ends up sending innocent people to jail for nothing.

Compiled by Tinotenda Samukange

In response to Harare-Beitbridge Road a lethal death trap, Citizen says: The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration is just there to milk us of our hard-earned money. Many motorists are paying tollgate fees, but where is the money going to?

Mannex says: I also lost two tyres around the Featherstone area sometime last week. The road is in a terrible state.

Oracle Solomon says: Somebody is trying to weave tricks and crooks to make huge chunks of money out of motorists’ desperate situation. Tollgates and the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration are irrelevant. They are just like police spot fines. They are not for the public’s utilization.

In response to Parly crafts bond notes law, Vaye Vaye says: This is a complete waste of time. Even if Parliament fails to pass the Bond Note Bill, the “surrogate” currency won’t be withdrawn from the market. This regularising issue is just a rubberstamping exercise.

In response to Zec in Chingwizi headache, Wezhira Wezhara says: That is a lie and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Rita Makarau is hiding behind the Constitution because she knows those Chingwizi people will never vote for Zanu PF because of what that party did to them. Many of them were forcibly removed from their homes and they will never forgive Zanu PF.

In response to ZimPF goes after Mnangagwa, Timothy Thorton says: Very few people know what happened during the Gukurahundi massacres and this article clearly demonstrates that. However, a party which believes that taking Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to The Hague will give them votes has no vision and must not be taken seriously.

If they are not careful, they will get to the elections talking about what they consider incompetence of Zanu PF without talking about themselves and the electorate will not know them. Gukurahundi is closed a chapter, please find something to offer the people.