Stop impounding vehicles: Court

High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri has ruled as illegal for traffic police officers to impound defective vehicles at roadblocks over owners’ failure to pay spot fines.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
In a landmark ruling that is set to bring cheers among motorists this festive season, the interim order, delivered last Friday, followed an urgent application filed by two motorists, Sharon Moffat and Claudia Muvuti, challenging the impounding of their vehicles at separate police roadblocks in the capital city because they could not raise the required spot fines.
Justice Phiri ruled against the police action and ordered the immediate release of the vehicles.
“This court holds that the impounding of the aforesaid vehicles and the subsequent inspection of the vehicles in dispute were also illegal. This court also holds that the notices prohibiting the use of the vehicles were issued after the service of the present urgent application on the respondents and, accordingly, the notices shall in the interim be of no force and effect and that the vehicles be released to the applicants forthwith,” part of the interim order read.
Moffat is the centre manager for the Legal Resources Foundation in Masvingo, while Muvuti is a Harare resident.
In their court challenge, the two cited Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and officers-in-charge at Milton Park and Avondale police stations as respondents.
In her application, Muvuti submitted that on December 9 this year, she was waved down and stopped at a police roadblock while driving along Teviodale Road. Police then demanded that she pays a $30 spot fine for a non-functional headlamp and an improperly displayed third registration number plate.
When she indicated that she did not have ready cash on her and offered to pay electronically, the police officers allegedly insisted on cash payment.
They then allegedly ordered her to drive to Avondale Police Station and detained her vehicle.
On December 11, Moffat was also allegedly stopped at a roadblock in Milton Park and ordered to pay a $10 spot fine for a non-functional stoplight on her car. She, too, indicated that she did not have the cash and offered to pay electronically, but the officers would have none of that. They then impounded the vehicle and detained it at Milton Park Police Station.
Moffat said the police officers later gave her a paper written Milton Park OB8676/16 and ordered her to leave.
The pair’s lawyer, Philipah Muchemwa, argued in court that it was illegal for the police to impound motor vehicles as a way of compelling motorists to pay spot fines.
Before the motoring public even contemplate bringing out the champagne bottles to celebrate the so-called “landmark ruling” they should pause to think when the ZRP has ever taken heed of any court ruling that goes contrary to their ways of doing things; from levying spot-fines to respecting citizens rights to demonstrate.
kungoshoora zvese zvese. thanks courts for a rational ruling. these corps cause the public to hate their leaders.
vanhu havazozive pekugumira kutuka. I was told its a syndicate right from propol and dispels, oic, zvichidzira.
let their behavior and abuse of office be looked into and rectified a.s.a.p or else..
lets shot them just as what is happening in South africa.
An interim order is just that, an interim order, which is issued without substantive arguments given. It is at the confirmation of the order stage that matters. I do not see that interim order getting confirmed for the simple fact that the cost of following up a defaulting traffic offender will be unbearable to the state. There is no denying that defective vehicles are contributing to the road carnage. The courts will be very unreasonable to make rulings that will encourage use of defective vehicles.
You miss a clear point. Police should avail fascilities for people to pay electronically. We can not trample on citizens rights for the convenience of the state.
saka iwewe urikuti munhu akabhadhara spotfine mota yake yatove bo here? kana nyangwe yange yakafa ukabhadhara spotfine yobva yatoita ryt haichatokonzerese road carnage as you sayed? Coz the vehicles are being impounded because you’ld have failed to pay a spotfine not kuti mota yako yakafa
Spot on Cee
The impounding and the roadblocks themselves are not policing but fundraising, and not for the State but for the Police. Chihuri has refused to remit the fines to the state arguing that he is fund raising for the Police.
Why does the police insist on payment in cash iko cash kusina kuma bank. Iwe bank rako rinokupa marini. Why not paying through swipe or ecocash. Besides accidents will continue to happen becoz they are not solving the problem chavanongoda imari and off you go with your defective vehicle. Chii chinoita kuti police isaita computerise their system how much does that cost compared to what they are collecting daily in cash. Ko kune dzimwe nyika vanoita sei? Saka will impounding a vehicle make it roadworthy instead dai vachitoti tanga wagadzirisa problem yako before you take the impounded vehicle.
Makwinja i think we need to work with figures here, if u say defective vehicles are causing accidents like in which cases. For instance the 99 people who lost life in November, which vehicles were defective if any, we hear of tire bursts, yesterday on tv it was potholes in Masvingo Harare highway, human error, overspeeding and eventual failure to control vehicle. When you say defective vehicles, like in this case a defective stop light, who knows when a bulb can develop a fault and wonzi pay a stop fine for that than to just tell a person to go buy and replace. Our police are overzealous and the need to raise money is driving these spot fines which is wrong. The entire ministry of home affairs right now has nothing to talk but road traffic offenses as if thats the home affairs, this is annoying
With all due respect. Lets be frank here Zimbabweans. The so-called spot fines have promoted more corruption than stop road carnage. These police officers take home more than what the state is getting. It is a common fact that the Highway patrol teams are paid by commuter operators, in the neighborhoods that are deployed that month; and also local traffic cops demand not less than $5 from each kombi everyday so that the kombi is exempted that day’s ticket. Those motor-bike duo that moves around demand a weekly figure $20.00 or more. Same figures are charges these pirate guys who ply various routes, e.g., Hre-Bhora, Harare-Kadoma, Mtre-Nyanga, Mtre-Watsomba, Chipinge-Birchenough, Masvingo-Gutu, Masvingo-Nyika, Gwer-Kwekwe etc. Do your own research if don’t know this-just ask around.
WHAT A CORRUPT SYSTEM. As we celebrate Christmas let’s remember Jesus never supported such a corrupt dispensation.
Your comment is great. but in the instance of one stoplight not working? I have been on the road for the good long time and it is not punishable but it takes the enforcement argent to advise the motorist to attend to their faulty light. It however become punishable when both lights are not working (no stop lights) and when you are left with one Headlight or tail light.
I wish to advise the enforcement agents not to short change the motorists on some nonpunishable offences
makwinja kwana apa,iwe vanhu varikutoshungurudzwa ne police, road carnage yauri kutaura irikutokonzerswa ne police irikuita frastrate ma drivers mu road.
Haizi mhosva kusafamba nemari muhomwe……Porisi inoda kuty tifire pamutsetse wemabhanga here…tirivanhuwo ngavatisiye nxaaaa
maita zvenyu vatongi vematare tanzwa nayo police muroad umu nenyaya yekuti ukashaya spot fine wonzi motokari ngaiende kupolice camp
The two ladies didn’t refuse to pay. But elected to pay using plastic money, at least get this point right. So its not about permitting hazardous vehicles on our roads. Unfortunately, we are dealing with institutionalised corruption.
Nonsense Makwinja making a ruling that police are not allowed to impound vehicles for minor defects in NO way encourages people to use defective vehicles. It is simply a matter of principle the public are allowed 7 days to pay a fine or have the right to go to court and that whether you like it or not Makwinja, is the law. The fact that Chihuri does not abide by the law has nothing to do with it. Bravo Justice Phiri
@Makwinja.The police,as in the above case,are not interested in curbing road carnage at all.All they want is the cash at any cost-unbearable cost to the accused.The police in the above case should have issued a notice prohibiting the use of the vehicles in the first instance as opposed to inviting the accused to pay cash.Nxaa they only did their work in retribution.
it is shameful that state departments continue to ignore calls by their own Finance Minister and Governor to embrace alternative methods of payment.There is need to ensure that the Police accept all designated currencies currently being used in Zimbabwe.
Makwinja there is no encouragement of using defective vehicles by the courts.They are simply telling the police where their authority ends.So are you saying if one is able to pay the spot fine or if they pay the fine after their vehicles have been detained then it means they have reduced the the use of defective vehicles?They just pay and continue with their journey.The courts are not saying people with defective vehicles should not pay fines they ,they are simply saying police should not impound vehicles when one does not have a spot fine .
When you are approaching a road block, just lock your doors and slightly open the driver’s window for communication. If they want to see the spare wheel, for those whose cars open from within, simply open and let them check. Do not allow a policeman into your car. For your license, just hold it against the window for him/her to read. Do not give them to handle because the moment you hand over, you become a hostage. Imbavha dzevanhu.
The honest truth is that ZRP should be renamed Zimbabwe Revenue Police. Sose call them ‘Zimbavha Rinoba Pachena’. They are there just milk money from us longsuffering Zimbabweans. You will see drama when an accident happens in the CBD, the police details will disappear at speeds faster than Bolt’s. The other day I was ticketed for having a 4.5kg cylinder in a small truck kwnazi the crime is óvercompliance’. Worse still our roads are the worst in the region, yet our leaders expect us to have perfect vehicles. Please Chihuri, oops sorry, DR Chihuri, kana pane chatakatadza tiregerereiwo.
Let your vehicle be perfect:) you wont have a problem with the police. If your vehicle has defects use public transport until you fix your problem
What is a “perfect vehicle”, wena Mncedisi? I guess you have never owned a motor vehicle in your whole life. Even a vehicle straight from the production line can still be defective. We are talking here about a non-functioning signal light or head-lamp. Who does not know that car fuses or filaments can blow up any time? Is that a crime? What happened to the law of “caution” whereupon a police officer does not just demand a fine but cautions a motorist so as to avoid fatalities. Especially signal lights – a police officer should advice and caution the driver to replace. Kwete kungoti ndakubatira ipapa.
its not a crime not to have any money. i always tell that to the cops when they use that impounding story on me. as i always say, i am not refusing to pay the fine, but at this exact point in time i dont have any cash on me! simple as that. there is no need to be fighting and arguing with the cops. no need at all
@Mncedisi vuma.So what you are suggesting is the whole nation park their vehicles as in any event a vehicle will not develop a mechanical problem between journeys. A common example being a bulb blowing at any time.
PASI NEMBAVHA PAROAD
MAZIMBAVHA ASINA KUFUNDA ANOKARA MARI KUSINA MARI KUBANK.LET THEM SAY PAY LATE TO THE NEAREST POLICE CAMP.7 DAYS TO PAY NXAAA
there are police syndicates that operate these roadblocks. funny thing is that even the police break regulations on mounting a roadblock such as displaying the police ahead sign, it is part of the highway code signs among the the information signs. there are times some do not have reflective sleeves, no fire arms to name a few. Remember sometime they were asked not to mount a road block within a ten km radius from the other. back to the issue ye mafines which seems to be like a fundraising, those caught offside are juniors who cannot disclose their commanding officers some of whom are owners of combis the illegal taxis you name it.
makwinja, usada ku reasoner zvenhema, police is frastrating drivers which i believe is a major contribution to road accidents. munhu anofanira ku driver aine peace of mind not zveku streswa ne police mu road.
there is nothing to celenbrate here, how many court orders have police refused to entertain? The police have a tendency of jus ignoring and pretend as if nothing was said. so don’t celebrate, court orders on police are null and void in zimbabwe