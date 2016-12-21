Banana’s son savages Mugabe

NATHAN Banana, the eldest son of Zimbabwe’s late first President, Canaan Sodindo Banana, has lashed out at President Robert Mugabe, labelling him a dictator and self-centred.
BY SILAS NKALA
Addressing South African-based Zimbabweans in Johannesburg on Monday, Banana urged his fellow countrymen “to wake up to the urgent need for servant political leadership” and dump the “uncaring” Zanu PF regime.
He used the occasion to launch his party, Freedom Justice Coalition Zimbabwe Party, although he did not indicate whether he would contest the 2018 elections.
“The failure of our socio-economic and political environments does not begin or end with individual politicians sitting at the top of the leadership tree. The rot in our societies begins in our homes and families, moulded like a clay pot by our attitudes through behaviours and practices we have accepted and normalised as our culture,” he said.
“I am not suggesting that we manufacture dictators because our culture is ugly, rather I am suggesting that we manufacture dictators despite the beauty of our culture. Equally, we have the opportunity and ability to use what is good within us and amongst us, to build an alternative politics that works for the people, and with the people.”
He said Zanu PF’s top-down politics that it used to run public institutions had destroyed industries, farms, cattle herds and even homes and families while creating a few privileged elite class that controls and has influence on every aspect of citizens’ wellbeing.
“In truth, no Zimbabwean citizen needs to be lectured on the gravity of the consequences of rogue politics. But every Zimbabwean needs to wake up to the urgent need for servant political leadership. Not all politics is bad politics. It is how we understand politics that influences how we participate in it. It is possible and necessary to have politicians who care to listen and listen to care,” Banana said.
“Zimbabwe does not need a hero to chant slogans, and promise citizens that the future will be as bright as a summer’s day. Rather, Zimbabwe needs a vision, which citizens can take ownership of — influence and work hard for — to deliver the kind of Zimbabwe that has inspired social movements such as #ThisFlag and #Tajamuka.”
“We must reject the current culture of ‘entitlement’ that treats certain groups differently because of any historical justifications that are used as justification for special privileges, every Zimbabwean deserves a fair chance and equal opportunities to unleash their full potential.”
His late father was Zimbabwe’s first President at Independence in 1980, but was later pushed out of government and eventually jailed for sodomy.
The questions to ask the people forming own parties is that do they have ideological differences with the existing opposition political parties? Regai zvinzi mamwe acho ma briefcase parties. The chances of winning even at councilor level are close to non. serious!
What does it take for Zimbabweans to learn that forming numerous opposition political parties is not necessarily the best road to State House? Those who are politically-inclined should instead agitate for those who share the same zeal for change to come together in a broad-based coalition that allows room for political diversity.
The ideas he espouses are plausible, however. Positions in parastatals, perm sec posts in ministries, are all being parcelled out to sons and relatives of so-called liberation heroes. The rest of the country’s citizens are irrelevant. The culture of entitlement must just be thrown away. It is responsible for impunity that some persons have when they engage in corruption, maladministration and hate speech.
He is not the eldest son, there is (or was) a big brother to him called Thabo
Childish mindset. Every Zimbabwean thinks that to form a political part is the only solution to solve problems created by Danda Head Banditi uncle Rue Mugabe. Its nonsense, why can’t put your trust on those already been there which have potential to take over ZANU
You are correct when you said,itz just foolish for zimbabweans to form numerous political parties,but have ever bothered this happening.Mugabe led zanu pf since 1975 and Tvangirai led MDC since 1999.what do take of these leaders?Homework
Don’t ever think,they are brief case parties.Everything starts somewhere.As long as every political party formed in zimbabwe has a dictator at the top,new political parties wil always emerge,bec the way of nature is:there always need to have an outlet for discondent -in america leadership is open to everybody who wants to contest-not having only Tsvangirai and Mugabe racing every election year
I am struggling to find any sentence where he referred to Mugabe as implied in this headline.
All he said is mostly true of our political leadership in this country. We all know of the “Shef” syndrome. He is calling for servant leadership. We have not seen it in MDC-T or in ZANU
