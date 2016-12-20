Suspected thief set ablaze

A PRIVATE security guard at Mudima Forestry in Chimanimani appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set ablaze a suspected thief caught stealing timber.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Wilson Mlambo (30) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate, Poterai Gwezhira, who remanded him in custody to January 3 next year.

Prosecutor, Fletchor Karombe told the court that on December 17 at Mudima Forestry in Cashel, Mlambo, who is employed by Tarvelling Timbers, a contract company in Chimanimani under Allied Timbers, was manning the guardroom when the complainant, Bryan Jonasi (34), was brought to the site by Nzwanai Mangezi and Balance Muchongweni, who accused him of stealing timber.

Mlambo allegedly took five litres of petrol and drenched Jonasi and set him ablaze.

Jonasi was immediately rescued by Muchongweni, who covered him in a blanket and rushed him to Mutambara Mission Hospital.