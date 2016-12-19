Moyo defies Mugabe

ZANU PF politburo member, Jonathan Moyo, yesterday issued a warning to his detractors in the party on his Twitter account, shortly after President Robert Mugabe on Friday ordered party officials to desist from using social media to settle internal disputes.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA/OBEY MANAYITI
Mugabe, in his opening remarks at the ruling party’s conference in Masvingo on Friday, said: “As a party, we must speak with one voice. We must not settle our grievances through Twitter and Facebook.”
But, in an apparent case of defiance, Moyo was on Twitter yesterday bragging that attempts by top party members to push for his arrest would boomerang.
“All around the world in democratic and even in autocratic States, use of corrupt pretexts to arrest or jail opponents makes perfect boomerangs,” he tweeted.
The Higher and Tertiary Education minister has previously singled out and accused Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of conniving with the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to cause his arrest and destroy him politically.
Moyo has also accused, what he termed ruling party secessionists, of using State media to fight him on social media.
“Does @HeraldZimbabwe and its secessionist handlers really believe they are not settling party matters on Twitter and abusing social media?” he asked.
“It’s simple. If @HeraldZimbabwe and other @Zimpapers outfits continue to abuse Twitter and other social media, they will get robust responses.”
Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial secretary for security, Batsirai Musona, yesterday said Moyo’s defiance confirms that he enjoys Mugabe’s backing.
“Moyo would not defy Mugabe like that. He does not have the stomach for that. It’s clear he has the blessings of Mugabe to stay on Twitter and attack senior party members, it’s not a coincidence,” he said.
“Mugabe is playing us, all his public statements should not be taken seriously.”
Musona, a liberation war veteran, said Moyo was likely to go unpunished over his defiance, although other “small fish” like the late women’s league administration secretary, Espinah Nhari, got suspended from the party for just chanting an anti-G40 slogan at a rally addressed by First Lady Grace Mugabe in Masvingo last year.
Nhari was a close Mnangagwa ally.
“The late Nhari was quickly reprimanded by Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko in Masvingo at Grace’s rally and subsequently suspended, despite Mphoko saying G40 was a myth. I can bet that nothing will happen to Moyo,” he said.
Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, was unreachable for comment yesterday.
This is not the first time Mugabe has called on his members to stay away from Twitter and Facebook, but his calls have largely gone unheeded.
Meanwhile, Moyo, on Friday failed to mention his contentious cash donation to Zanu PF when he presented a report on how his ministry disbursed various funds under the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.
if the prosecutor general and the ZACC do not act now on the evidence they have this means the conference and the executive is interfering and indeed promote corruption protecting the g40 thieves like this Jonso
The “Not to be named Leader” is the brains behind G40 and we are not worried. Jonso is digging his own grave because whether the said leader does not die soon and clock 100, he will soon be incapacitated to be on top. An offence gets prescribed after 20 years so time is on our side.
Viva Lacoste viva.
Addiction addiction addiction. He is addicted to twitter. Some are addicted to rule until donkeys grow horns. Some are addicted to write lies for the papers to be bought. Some are addicted to bootlicking.
Its addiction, its a habit difficult to deal with. Look at smokers, they find it hard to quit smoking.
Probably, its becoz, this Moyo during the days when he was growing up there were no computers.
Its addiction. He is addicted.
Why the reference to Jona and Zimdef all the time. can Zacc also investigate Mines minister Chidakwa and his permanent secretary over the $1million dollars which was supposd to have been paid to the police but there was some connection with some agricultural thing and some foreign company with some work being done (think irrigation equipment installed) at the mines permanent secretary’s farm just after this million dollars was paid.Something is rotten there! ZACC INVESTIGATE!! The parliamentary committee on mines is a starting point.
Why pick up on Moyo and leave the Herald and zimpapers who are also on twitter fronting bigwigs. That selective approach is the issue. How many ministers used Zimdef funds of party business? Why him. His deputy is just used because he worked with him.
Mugabe was referring to senior Zanu pf officials, and newspapers are not senior Zanu pf officials. What position does the Herald hold in the politiburo?
One can safely assume that Dr. Amai’s recently exposed attempts to externalize $1.4 million using a diamond ring scheme in contravention of normal banking regulations (refund money at original source) is but a tip of the iceberg of the level of corruption this government is responsible for. Diamonds themselves and Marange are a case in point. These are the type of potential boomerang effects that Moyo is gleefully (and so far successfully) hiding behind.
Corruption is the grease that lubricates Zanu PF’s machinery. Without it, the entire engine would seize.
Hey Don’t you know that Jonso ane musoro wakaoma sedamba
what happened to freedom of speech. the question of using or not using social media should not arise in a functioning democracy.
