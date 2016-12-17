Twine Phiri in $20 000 maintenance suit

Former Caps United and Premier Soccer League chairperson, Twine Phiri (49) yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing allegations of defaulting on $20 680 in maintenance fees.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Phiri was remanded to January 11 next year for trial.

The complainant in the matter is his former wife, Keresiya, who resides in Chadcombe, Harare.

The State alleges that in February 2014 at Chitungwiza Civil Court, Phiri was ordered to pay $2 913 maintenance fees monthly for his three children with effect from March of that year.

It is also alleged that the court ordered Phiri to buy school uniforms twice a year for the children and to cater for their medical expenses.

The court was told Phiri paid $3 600 as maintenance fees, medical expenses and uniforms from April this year to November instead of $24 280,34.

The State alleges Phiri is in total default of $20 680 as at last month.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the controversial Bob Super Cup basketball tournament, Tendai “T-Burns” Zhakata (45), appeared before the same magistrate for defaulting on $6 000 maintenance fees for his two children.

Zhakata was remanded to January 4 for trial. The complainant in the matter is his ex-wife, Elizabeth.

The State alleges on March 23 last year at Harare Civil Court, Zhakata was ordered by the court to pay $260 maintenance every month for his two children and an additional $40 spousal support to Elizabeth.

Zhakata allegedly failed to pay maintenance for the past 20 months from April last year to November this year and was now in arrears of $6 000.

Anesu Matorofa appeared for the State.