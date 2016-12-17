Tajamuka pleads for forgiveness

TAJAMUKA co-ordinator, Promise Mkwananzi has appealed for forgiveness for activist, Linda Masarira over her alleged tribal slurs, implying that Ndebeles were too cowardly to confront President Robert Mugabe.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Masarira, who recently won a human rights award, reportedly said: “Ndebele people are cowards and cry-babies”, a statement that has gone viral and attracted scorn.

Critics have suggested that ZimRights withdraw the human rights award it gave to Masarira.

She allegedly made the statement at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition-organised civic society conference in Harare.

Masarira, who is also a former train driver at the National Railways of Zimbabwe, argues she was quoted out of context.

She said: “I am not a tribalist, as even Ndebele blood runs in my veins, as my maternal grandmother was Ndebele.”

Mkwananzi said the pressure group was not a tribal organisation.

“We, therefore, implore the nation to please forgive Masarira for whatever misunderstanding her statement may have caused. In Tajamuka, we know Masarira to be a fearless and genuine fighter for democracy.

“We verily believe that although her statement may have raised eyebrows, she still believes and subscribes to the values and principles that Tajamuka stands for,” he said yesterday.

“We call upon the citizens to unite and push together for a fairer, just and democratic Zimbabwe and not allow Zanu PF to continually divide us against each other on tribal or any other lines.”

Masarira heads Tajamuka’s international relations department.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson, Dumisani Nkomo said the organisation did not subscribe to Masarira’s views, which have seen her being lumped in the same basket with Mugabe.

“Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition wishes to state that the statements or utterances made by one of the delegates, Linda Masarira, regarding the Ndebele people, are not the views and neither are they a reflection of the position of the coalition,” he said.

“The coalition wishes to categorically state that as a platform for all, the coalition gives equal opportunities and voices to all Zimbabweans. The coalition treats every Zimbabwean equally regardless of race, gender, sex, ethnicity or creed. We reiterate our commitment to the advancement of equality and the fight for a better Zimbabwe for all.”