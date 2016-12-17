Tajamuka pleads for forgiveness

TAJAMUKA co-ordinator, Promise Mkwananzi has appealed for forgiveness for activist, Linda Masarira over her alleged tribal slurs, implying that Ndebeles were too cowardly to confront President Robert Mugabe.
By NQOBANI NDLOVU
Masarira, who recently won a human rights award, reportedly said: “Ndebele people are cowards and cry-babies”, a statement that has gone viral and attracted scorn.
Critics have suggested that ZimRights withdraw the human rights award it gave to Masarira.
She allegedly made the statement at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition-organised civic society conference in Harare.
Masarira, who is also a former train driver at the National Railways of Zimbabwe, argues she was quoted out of context.
She said: “I am not a tribalist, as even Ndebele blood runs in my veins, as my maternal grandmother was Ndebele.”
Mkwananzi said the pressure group was not a tribal organisation.
“We, therefore, implore the nation to please forgive Masarira for whatever misunderstanding her statement may have caused. In Tajamuka, we know Masarira to be a fearless and genuine fighter for democracy.
“We verily believe that although her statement may have raised eyebrows, she still believes and subscribes to the values and principles that Tajamuka stands for,” he said yesterday.
“We call upon the citizens to unite and push together for a fairer, just and democratic Zimbabwe and not allow Zanu PF to continually divide us against each other on tribal or any other lines.”
Masarira heads Tajamuka’s international relations department.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson, Dumisani Nkomo said the organisation did not subscribe to Masarira’s views, which have seen her being lumped in the same basket with Mugabe.
“Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition wishes to state that the statements or utterances made by one of the delegates, Linda Masarira, regarding the Ndebele people, are not the views and neither are they a reflection of the position of the coalition,” he said.
“The coalition wishes to categorically state that as a platform for all, the coalition gives equal opportunities and voices to all Zimbabweans. The coalition treats every Zimbabwean equally regardless of race, gender, sex, ethnicity or creed. We reiterate our commitment to the advancement of equality and the fight for a better Zimbabwe for all.”
Because Ndebeles have have now become the nation?
A leader thinks before she opens her mouth
Yes sh said it nd then?Its an open secret tht a lot of ndebeles ar th1’s who spread tribalistic sentiments against shonas bcoz of gukurahundi.Lets not pretend we dont know whats going on here.In order to deal wth such an issue we need to understand nd accept whre its coming from.Mugabes2 to blame nd not al shonas.I am not implying tht sh did good but at th same time its not proper for ppl from Matebeleland to hate shonas over1 man.Yes they know whre he stays nd they shld nrave up nd face him.
Owen you must know that the first people to jamuka were the Ndebeles in early 1980s. This resulted in gukurahundi. Ndebeles have all the right to talk about the gukurahundi issue as they still continue to jamuka. People like Linda and yourself included, must stop spreading tribalistic sentiments against Ndebeles.
when u put your bob and were clamoring for a one party state declaring Joshua as a dissident you labeled all ndebeles as dissidents,now you want dissidents to help remove him?asifuni
Yes Linda , leaders think before they talk. Did you go to the same school with Tsvangy?
Linda has said she’s sorry for everything, and clarified her statement even with the help of her colleagues like Promise. Now what do we expect anyone in her predicament to do after this. Maybe a short course in PR or public speaking…or a well-mearnt volunteering mission dwn in Matebelelnd ??
If is very unfortunate for Linda to make such utterances . probably she needed to prepare her speech first and proof read it and analyse it and see if its proper material for public consumption. Remember the issue of john gazi.Paul siwela and that other guy where were people like Linda and Beatrice mutetwa . the fact that it started in Matabeleland they kept quite and none was there to speak and represent them and when it starts from harare the ndebeles become crie babes. Please let’s unite as Zimbabweans and fight a common cause.
