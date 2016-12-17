Zanu PF debt balloons to $16 million

Zanu PF’s debt has risen to $16 million amid a skewed funding structure that relies on donations and funding from the government under the Political Parties Finance Act.
by Elias Mambo
This comes amid reports of declining revenue from its membership fees and subscriptions.
In a central committee report tabled by President Robert Mugabe at the Zanu PF annual conference in Masvingo yesterday, the party said its financial situation was dire.
“The party is struggling to service its loans and overdraft facilities as well as financing its programmes. The department is exploring innovative ways of improving revenue inflows in order to retire its obligations and improve the party’s financial position,” the report reads.
Zanu PF’s poor financial position reflects the state of the country’s economy, where a massive liquidity crunch has seen most Zimbabweans struggling to access their deposits from banks.
The report also shows that in 2016, Zanu PF got $4,5 million from Treasury under the government political parties grant.
It also states that revenue from the sale of membership cards and subscriptions fell by 73% this year.
This year’s conference is being held at a cost of $3,5 million.
Daydreaming is a democratic right Mr Mambo.us who are in the inner circle have got full details,go on and speculate,we wont lose sleep over that.Honestly do you think tingashaye mari,as big as we are?
Big in what sense, when multitudes of innocent Zimbabweans are spending sleepless nights queuing for bond notes. Why cant you the inner guru make the economy tick again. Mambo’ story is based on facts and there is nothing sinister in being told that you are broke. It not surprising why you inner guys do not want to be told the truth, in as much you deny that sekuru Mugabe is now too old to hold office. Hamuna tsitsi vanhu imi. Honestly would want you want your grandfather to be abused the way you guys are abusing that old man. Do sleep hako but the economy has gone to the dogs under ZANU PF misrule and corruption.
Dzako itsitsi here sympathising with our President?humwe hurombo ndewekuda.iwe ungashande pabasa 30 yrs usinawo rimwe business raunoita pa spare time?thats being stupid and myopic.be self employed not to be lazy kuda kungoshandira munhu,muchasvuuka nehurombo coz this country has a lot of opportunities but makajaira kuda kuombera murungu chete.wake up,some of us are enjoying life coz tinozvishandira isu.stupid people.
