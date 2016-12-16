Mnangagwa dealt blow ahead of indaba

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction has been dealt a major blow ahead of the Zanu PF conference, after the politburo this week barred three suspended provincial chairpersons from holding positions in the party for allegedly disrespecting First Lady Grace Mugabe.
By Everson Mushava/ Tatenda Chitagu
The three Mnangagwa allies – Kizito Chivamba (Midlands), Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) and Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East) – were barred from contesting for the provincial chairmanship positions and were relegated to ordinary card-carrying members.
Zanu PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo was not answering his phone yesterday, to confirm the suspensions.
But, political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere confirmed the move, which was announced at the central committee meeting on Wednesday by legal affairs secretary, Patrick Chinamasa.
“Yes, they have been ordered not to contest for their previous positions,” Kasukuwere said.
“The decision by the politburo was communicated to the central committee by Chinamasa. They were not suspended, but found guilty and barred from holding provincial posts.”
Chadzamira, Chivamba and Matiza were suspended for allegedly mobilising party members in their respective provinces to snub Grace’s rally early this year.
They were charged with disrespecting the First Lady and their case had been dragging before the party’s disciplinary committee now led by Chinamasa.
Amasa Nenjana was appointed Masvingo acting chairperson, taking over from Chadzamira, Jorum Gumbo is now acting Midlands chairperson and Bernard Makokove is the interim boss in Mashonaland East.
The demoted trio were allegedly active members of Team Lacoste faction, which is battling with the G40 camp in the race to succeed Mugabe, who has already been endorsed to stand for the party in the 2018 general elections when he will be 94.
The barring of the three will be a heavy blow to Mnangagwa, who seems to be losing ground in controlling provinces.
Meanwhile, Mugabe last night arrived in Masvingo for the Zanu PF conference, which starts in earnest at the Masvingo Showgrounds today.
He headed straight to the venue, where he got into a briefing.
The venue does not have adequate toilets and with the rains that are hitting the province, it was all muddy.
Nenjana said 150 mobile toilets had been provided, while other toilets under construction were nearing completion.
He said five boreholes had also been drilled at the venue to service the expected 7 000 delegates.
More delegates were trooping into Masvingo yesterday in hired buses, including those from State-run Zupco, turning the city into a hive of activity.
And who says none of those in acting capacity is lacoste?2 r definitely lacoste
I didn’t realise Kizito Chivamba, the thug who almost killed the late Patrick Kombayi for daring to challenge the late Simon Muzenda for a Gweru parliamentary seat was still alive! As confirmation that murder is acceptable in defence of Zanu p.f. Mugabe pardoned him and his partner in crime the very next day following sentencing.
zanu is a hive of murderers. The big Gukurahundist and Tongogara murderer is the leader of the murdering party. being a murderer obviously gets a reward from Lucifer Jr Matibili.
All the best with your meeting Cdes! As usual, we know it is another Christmas party for our rulers.
so in their disciplinary code its written dont disrespect the first lady for you will be punished. what did she do to end up being disrespected.
A myopic Member of Parliament who happens to represent my constituency, and not quite myself,during our evening of 15 December, 2016 conversation when I phoned him to confirm if his tractor, which I hired, would be available to till my small communal land plot over the weekend, had to unashamedly express his marvel at the feasting that was going on at the so-called looters’ conference; I say ‘unashamedly’ because the constituency he represents is currently hunger-stricken while he is feasting on the constituency’s behalf–ZANU-PF for you!!!
Many donor agencies are concentrated in Masvingo Province which is one of the hardest hit by drought. The donors will no doubt be watching as the so-called leaders wine & dine whilst those they profess to lead are wallowing in abject poverty. What a travesty of justice!
I am happy though, that the place is muddy and they have hired loos, the rain is most welcome in parched Masvingo, let them be pelted by it.
more toilets please for the feeding bourgies
Time shall tell
