Ex-Mozambican leader’s daughter shot dead

MAPUTO — Former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza’s daughter, Valentina, was yesterday reported to have been shot dead in the capital Maputo.
Her husband, Zofino Muiuane, has been arrested by police, the Dairo de Noticas newspaper reported yesterday.
The shooting is said to have taken place on Wednesday.
Valentina, who was 36, was said to have been shot several times and died of her wounds on the way to hospital. Muiuane was arrested in one of Maputo’s city squares, the newspaper said.
Valentina was listed as the seventh most powerful young woman in Africa by Forbes magazine in 2013 and held powerful positions in telecommunications companies and family businesses, Sapo24 reported.
— BBC
