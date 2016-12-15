Pupils’ access to condoms a basic human right

The debate about condoms in schools is not new in Zimbabwe, and even beyond.
GUEST COLUMNIST KEMIST SHUMBA
Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora is on record denying adolescents access to condoms, despite the glaring evidence of their early sexual debut and sexual activeness.
However, he must not delude himself to claim victory in this regard. Those who are pro-social justice and keen to stem the Aids scourge will forever nag him, until he wakes up from his extraordinary slumber.
I am not apologetic on this one.
Dokora is an educationist, who knows nothing about public health or health promotion, but the way he is so adamant, one may be tempted to think he is a health expert.
Seeking the counsel of those who know is a sign of intelligence. The voice of the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health, Ruth Labode, always falls on deaf ears.
It’s pathetic!
I foresee Dokora getting a rude awakening, similar to that which his counterpart, South Africa’s Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, had when learners ambushed him at the recent 21st International Aids Conference, Durban 2016, demanding that condoms be distributed in schools, pronto!
As such, my simple message to Dokora is: There is no room for “moral entrepreneurship” in HIV prevention. Give the learners condoms and save their precious lives! We are tired of trailing behind others in the region.
At least South Africa has revealed that there is work in progress through the Department of Basic Education’s draft policy on HIV, STIs and TB, which will enhance learners’ access to condoms.
Being at the helm of the Education ministry, what are you doing in terms of learners’ sexual health needs? Please, minister, remember that in HIV prevention, no response is a response! If anything, you are not reticent.
You emphatically said: NO to condoms in schools! Please do not fool yourself to think that by dismissing critical issues in Parliament or through State media, you have solved the problem on the ground. No!
As I write this article, I am fully cognisant of the fact that this is a thorny issue, so highly contested that those who are quick to judge are likely to hastily dismiss my views without getting to the gist of my argument.
This is not surprising since we are aware that responses to Aids were and continue to be both moralising and stigmatising (Schoepf, 2004).
However, my argument is simple. It essentially focuses on two related issues: health and human rights.
Seemingly unrelated, human rights and health are actually intertwined. I advance the argument that placing human rights at the core of HIV prevention efforts constitutes best practice, and research has shown this.
Given that Zimbabwe is among the 14 priority locations identified as HIV hotspots in the region, Dokora may not be aware that in-school adolescents have, of late, secured themselves a position within the ranks of those called key populations, of course through factors beyond their control.
The need and urgency to save this particular group is indisputable, especially to those who are in touch with reality.
Unfortunately, Dokora seems to be aloof, still clinging onto the “don’t” paradigm, which is archaic, to say the least.
But what about the 4 500 Grade 7 pupils who fell pregnant in 2016 alone? What about the Murongwe Primary School pupil, who gave birth during exams?
Secondly, Zimbabwe has ratified several of the key United Nations Human Rights Conventions, which include the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Right of the Child, and it is regrettable that the same child, whose interests Dokora claims to be jealously safeguarding, is being inadvertently exposed to avoidable risks.
In this regard, who then is the child’s enemy: The one who calls for condom access to be increased or the one who frantically thwarts such legitimate and pro-health efforts?
Given that both HIV prevalence and incidence are high among in-school adolescents, coupled with unplanned pregnancies, it is only necessary to closely examine a labyrinth of factors, which include structural limitations that are exacerbating this particular trend.
It is a known fact that condom access is limited among adolescents, particularly in resource-constrained contexts such as less economically developed countries, which include Zimbabwe.
However, given that condoms are the first line of defence in HIV prevention makes it necessary to consider increasing access to this preventative technology.
In one of the studies conducted in Zimbabwe, learner participants succinctly described abstinence, which is the only response authorities base their preventative efforts on, as merely “a textbook solution” (Muparamoto and Chigwenya, 2009).
It is against this backdrop that those who are interested in the health and well-being of the youth in schools consistently reiterate the need and urgency to empower the youth through increased condom access; of course, accompanied by adequate information and skills impartation.
In order to ensure that learners do not get the wrong impression that increased condom access is a licence to promiscuity, a robust, efficient and sustainable sex education should accompany the condom distribution drive.
This would help to make learners aware of the dangers associated with early involvement in sexual activity, and also that condoms are not 100% effective, since user expertise as well as the condition of the condom itself, among other things, can compromise its theoretical efficacy.
To conclude, I reiterate that denying adolescents access to condoms is a violation of their right to health and well-being.
Kemist Shumba is a DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Human Development PhD Fellow in Health Promotion at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Applied Human Sciences. His interests are: Adolescent sexual and reproductive health matters, HIV prevention, health rights activism, and social justice. Email: kemishumba@gmail.com
Listen to the voice of reason. Your own intellectual reasoning Vs the Almighty’s word against fornication… Dont be the one to fulfill the scriptures. sexual intercourse is preserved for marriage. I don’t argue much with you because it is not of your own liking to call for children to have sex outside marriage. Your are furthering for master’s (devil) deceptive ideologies
Trusty you hit the bull’s eye, people should revert back to the bible teachings seeing as we are a christian nation. Our children should not be left to be wayward especially when it comes to sexual issues. HIV and AIDS can also be prevented by discouraging perversion. Dr Dokora is right…
the problem with most people is they dont understand the term sex education. sex education is not about sleeping together its about the difference between man and female and also how to keep yourself healthy.
for example does your child know the reason why he has to wash his pants, does your child know how delicate their private parts are, does your child understand the infections that may occur on her private parts irregardless of having sex or not having sex, does your child know why they dont have to share towels all these things touch on sex education before we even talk about the act itself. now does the child know why she shouldnt fall pregnant before the age of 18 i bet No. and you who is reading this do you know why your child shouldnt get pregnant before 18 that ignorance is what this writer is trying to say. there are health related problems if a child gets pregnant you can google and see for yourself.
now i want to ask where is the mother or father of this child that is falling pregnant that needs government intervention. the real issue is most home are now torn apart due to problems beyond our control such that there is no more parental control. i wish if the government would put a law to arrest every parent whose child falls pregnant before the age of 18 and i would want to know which methods they would have to use to prevent them going to jail and i bet the bible will be least on their mind. mukuda kutaura bible pamunhu atotadza kuzvibata kare.
so i dont know who is ignorant. off late go to night spots and check the people there as a ratio of teens vs adults you will see that teens are many. so where are the parents of these children that you want to talk about christianity on paper. if only you knew that some of your seemingly innocent children are now turning into being lesbians and gays under your watch
Sex is for married adults not school going children, hameno iwewe maybe wakazvarirwa paiitwa sex pachena ndosaka usingazivi zera racho, teach your children to abstain not encouraging them, what type of a world you want to build, NO TO SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE
Problem is that we are in denial people of Zimbabwe, just last week there were reports of 4500 grade 7 pupils not continuing to form 1 because of pregnancy issues! Reality on the ground is that our children nowadays are sexually active at very tender ages so we can choose to bury our heads in the sand and insist on abstinence and no sex before marriage and our kids will continue to get pregnant and worse contract HIV. Sex education and providing condoms to protect themselves is not to encourage them…it is clear we cannot stop them from doing it so you rather they have unwanted pregnancies and contract STIs because you believe in NO SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE? It’s time to wake up and save our children
trust what you are saying is true BUT let me tell you REALITY TISU TINOSWERA NAVO VANA AVA, children these days know more than what you think.As a teacher, you find children can discuss who is doing what, with who and where among themselves.children these days they do clubbing, indoor parties without the parents’s knowledge & have unprotected sex.so don’t look at them and view them as innocent when it comes to sexual issues bcoz he/she is your child.PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN PLIZ,I KNOW YOU LOVE THEM BUT DON’T KILL THEM by not discussing sexual issues so that they live longer.we as teachers we have been teaching ABSTINENCE ,but children always experiment on what they here from others or what they read or what they see in movies.what l am saying is not new in zim only that parents want to cry foul when their child is sick or pregnant.AS LONG AS YOU PRAISE YOUR CHILD AS CLEAN OR INNOCENT,these children also use it as an advantage. CHECK ME!!!!!!
stop this satanic decision you want to encourage immorality ndimi munorara nevana
kkkkkk
thank you MUM- teacher.are you advocating for the kids to have condoms.then advocate to have this legalized
1. Marijuana, bronco, and other drugs are widely used, can we legalize it because its happening?
2. Prostitution is rampant can we legalized it.
reality is useless if its against morals. Let those who want their kids to have bad morals give their kids condoms and drugs because its happening. it is our duty to defend those minors not to destroy them. no matter how careful one can be, you will never find a 100% upright society. those who are not upright, its not either the parents did not take up their responsibilities or the kids were unruly. we can not condemn the future generations and humanity because of a few unruly kids. even in the bible people would learn from those mistakes. let those who fail to discipline their kids to learn from their mistakes.
mum teacher u r right vana vakuzvarwa mazuvano varikuzvarwa vakatokura kare ava.
@rue – you are basically telling us that before your child is born – you, as a parent, you have already failed. You are the very people that are shredding our moral fibres and then prescribe condoms to school going children. What do you mean kuti mwana anozvarwa atokura when its your responsibility to teach then while they are growing up. I sincerely hope that you are not a parent, if you are – you are a failure and not the child who is engaging in sex. You failed the child.
@MUM-Teacher
and iwewe as a teacher who calls herself/himself MUM what are you doing???? We expect you as teachers to perpetuate the good teachings that we give our children. “tisu tinoswera navo vana ava” – you hear them saying A B C and as a “teacher”, what do you do?? If this continue to happen under your nose then you are not fit to be a “teacher”. For heaven’s sake look up the word “teacher” in the dictionary and please do not confine your teaching to maths and geography. Shame on you as a teacher.
DOKORA is very correct ,mr editor think you are missing something
Those that advocate for condoms are not REAL parents. Kids that engages in actual sex or discussion before maturity are from broken families or family that that has no morals. Which father, mother, brother or sister can discuss sex or give a condom to his/her child or brother/sister of 10 years?. What would be the motive? Some of the so-called social experts in Zimbabwe are just experts on paper having copied and pasted their thesis and wake up being Phd’s holders. Zimbabwe needs experts that understands where we are coming from as family units and proffer advancement the way we want our society to live not to copy other societies. Pasi namacondoms kuvana vechikoro! If you dont tell your child whether of school going age at what ever level including university, its your child that dies. People should advocate for compulsory AIDS test law before marriage whether traditional or civil. What that means is no sex before marriage and the decrease of AIDS pandemic.
I totally agree with you,some of ma Phd unotoshaya kuti zvino zvinhu zvacho zviri kumbofamba sei,pple can’t think nowadays,reality is definitely useless against morals,lets fear God
wako paachamitiswa ndopauchasvinura
MUM-Teacher: Spot on! Lets start sex education in the homes. We call ourselves a christian nation, where is the christianity —no to sex before marriage but lets agree its a hard fight as the world is nearing its end. Kids are subjected to all kinds of sex activities through TV internet songs and us unruly adults! To all good minded teachers like MUM-Teacher, keep up the good work
Maranatha!!! Come Lord Jesus!! They used to seek relevance otherwise now they seek it by encouraging KIDS to live out of Your ways istead of teaching them your ways as the word directs us.
Giving pupils condoms is just a way of saying, “my child when you feel like.. do it but make sure you use this pretective measure.
We are living in a world where everythin WESTERN is considered the best even if its the WORST (Ps Rusikira)
I am ashamed that the columnist had the guts to write something like this – I couldn’t even finish reading it. Mr Kemist can you please answer the following questions with a simple Yes/No. This will help me evaluate your mental state.
1. Would you wake up in the morning and tell YOUR grade six or form 3 child: “Don’t forget your condoms” after paying $1500 school fee?
2. Would you tell your school going child: “Don’t forget to use your condoms”?
3. Would you buy condoms and put in YOUR child’s book case every morning when he/she is going to school?
Our biggest problem is that we grab and adopt cultures that are foreign to us and then defend the nonsense, maybe to please some donors. TEACH YOUR CHILDREN TO ABSTAIN! PERIOD.
What are you teaching your child when you tell them to use condoms. I hear what some are saying about school children engaging in sex. If that is happening then we, as parents we need to re-evaluate our parenting skills – its means we are failing. You don’t try to justify your poor parenting skills by prescribing condoms to kids – that’s pathetic. Whoever is advocating for the use of condoms by school children needs help, probably from a physiatrist and this includes the columnist.
We need to address the root of the cancer and that’s our parenting skills before we start pointing fingers at kids who we did not give any direction. You watch an R-rated movie with your kind and then expect them to behave?
Next we will hear pupils have a right to quiet rooms to engage in their sexual activities during school hours. Kemist Shumba should get a real job.
It is the ways of the devil to normalize sin (e.g. fornication) through worldly ideas, such as social justice, human rights, and inclusion. Hell does exist and Lord Jesus is coming very soon to unite with those who are ready to be with him. Everyone should re-examine his or her relationship with Jesus Christ as a matter of urgency because it is only He who connects humanity to God the Father (1 Timothy 2:5). Kermist, Jesus Christ loves you, seek him while he may be found.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners
and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it
is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!