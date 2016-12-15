Cleric accused of raping congregant

Navigation

December 15, 2016 in National, News

A 33-YEAR-OLD self-proclaimed cleric has been arraigned at the Gokwe Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a congregant during a “healing” session.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Samson Madhuyu, who leads the Masimba Apostolic Church, was not asked to plead when he appeared last week before regional magistrate, Amos Maturure, who remanded him to January 26 next year.

Allegations against Madhuyu are that on September 1, he told the complainant that she had an evil spirit that needed to be exorcised.

The State alleges Madhuyu took the complainant into his vehicle and proceeded to Defe Road, where he parked his car on a bridge.

Madhuyu then allegedly asked the complainant if she was interested in a polygamous marriage, but she spurned him.

This did not go down well with the cleric, who then tilted the complainant’s seat backwards and allegedly raped her once.

After the alleged act, Madhuyu ordered the complainant not to disclose the abuse or he would cast evil spirits on her.

The court heard the suspect then took the complainant to his wife, Lisper Mupazino, where she spent three days, but did not tell anyone.

After her release, she discovered she was pregnant and immediately informed her aunt of the alleged abuse, leading to Madhuyu’s arrest.

Madhuyu was represented by Solomon Kangembeu, while the State was represented by Tineyi Tirigo.

  1. Chief December 15, 2016 at 9:14 am #

    Satan kujeri

  2. Bambanani December 15, 2016 at 10:18 am #

    It makes me sick to see more and more women falling into the same trap by these so called “men of the cloth”

    It also makes me so sin to see these dirty tricks by these sharks only taking place in poor Africa

    • Zvogwadza December 15, 2016 at 1:38 pm #

      My question is, why wait until you discover that you’re pregnant to report the rape? Chances are this is just sour grapes

  3. abbie makiwa December 15, 2016 at 2:22 pm #

    Honestly how could one wait and discover that she is pregnant and then report the case.If she had not been pregnant she was not going to tell anyone.Again when she was at the pastor’s home what was she doing there and as who.
    She is lying,she wanted to be the pastor’s second wife.

  4. Tshaka Zulu December 15, 2016 at 6:31 pm #

    It is high time that the ‘cooked’ rape allegations haunt the accusers.

    Where it is revealed that the report was a fabrication, the law enforcers need to deter would be accusers by punishing them accordingly.

