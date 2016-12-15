Cleric accused of raping congregant

A 33-YEAR-OLD self-proclaimed cleric has been arraigned at the Gokwe Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a congregant during a “healing” session.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
The suspect, Samson Madhuyu, who leads the Masimba Apostolic Church, was not asked to plead when he appeared last week before regional magistrate, Amos Maturure, who remanded him to January 26 next year.
Allegations against Madhuyu are that on September 1, he told the complainant that she had an evil spirit that needed to be exorcised.
The State alleges Madhuyu took the complainant into his vehicle and proceeded to Defe Road, where he parked his car on a bridge.
Madhuyu then allegedly asked the complainant if she was interested in a polygamous marriage, but she spurned him.
This did not go down well with the cleric, who then tilted the complainant’s seat backwards and allegedly raped her once.
After the alleged act, Madhuyu ordered the complainant not to disclose the abuse or he would cast evil spirits on her.
The court heard the suspect then took the complainant to his wife, Lisper Mupazino, where she spent three days, but did not tell anyone.
After her release, she discovered she was pregnant and immediately informed her aunt of the alleged abuse, leading to Madhuyu’s arrest.
Madhuyu was represented by Solomon Kangembeu, while the State was represented by Tineyi Tirigo.
Satan kujeri
It makes me sick to see more and more women falling into the same trap by these so called “men of the cloth”
It also makes me so sin to see these dirty tricks by these sharks only taking place in poor Africa
My question is, why wait until you discover that you’re pregnant to report the rape? Chances are this is just sour grapes
Honestly how could one wait and discover that she is pregnant and then report the case.If she had not been pregnant she was not going to tell anyone.Again when she was at the pastor’s home what was she doing there and as who.
She is lying,she wanted to be the pastor’s second wife.
It is high time that the ‘cooked’ rape allegations haunt the accusers.
Where it is revealed that the report was a fabrication, the law enforcers need to deter would be accusers by punishing them accordingly.
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness off
valuable experience on the topic of unexpected feelings.
Hybrid mobile application development looks attractive to the bottom line of an organization.
What’s up to all, how is the whole thing, I
think every one is getting more from this website, and your
views are nice designed for new users.
I’m extremely inspired with your writing abilities as well
as with the format for your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter
or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice high quality
writing, it’s uncommon to look a nice weblog like this one today..
I’m not sure why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still
exists.
Good blog you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Container size: Most people buy these fryers to make low
fat chips or fries and you will get one kilo of potato
chips in the Tefal, so you can get away with enough for two
adults and two youngsters. If you have young children, it is advised
that you never leave your remodeling tools laying
around, especially sizable, sharp tools. Clockwise Cleaning (attach image from the desktop):
Always begin from the nearest point on your left of the room’s entrance.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do
it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from. cheers
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Cheers!
Hi, its fastidious paragraph on the topic of media print,
we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of data.
It’s difficult to find educated people on this subject, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
In 2011, 5.3 million prescriptions for testosterone were witten in the United States.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally
well written!