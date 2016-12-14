Soul Jah Love gets ‘healing touch’ from Magaya

PROLIFIC Zimdancehall chanter, Soul Jah Love’s manager, Wadis Bimha yesterday said the musician was on his way to full recovery after he was attended to by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya at a recent church service in Harare.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Soul Jah Love was spotted in the prayer line sitting in a wheelchair at the church service with the preacher praying for him.

Bimha yesterday said the singer was “healed” following the prayer and dismissed reports on social media that his leg was set to be amputated after it had deteriorated due to diabetes.

“He is now walking. God is good. We thank God for helping him (Soul Jah Love) through Magaya,” he said.

Bimha said the wheelchair does not mean Soul Jah Love was unable to walk, but was to ensure he did not disturb the leg, as part of efforts to ensure his speedy recovery.

The musician defied the odds last weekend when he put up a spirited performance while in a wheelchair at the Zark Cigarette launch party at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

Bimha had initially said the musician was recovering at his home, where he was being attended to by a team of private doctors working with foreign experts.

“Soul Jah Love is good. He is receiving medical attention from a private doctor and is recovering at his residence.

His leg is there. It has not been amputated,” Bimha said.

“This injury was overlooked after the accident because we were just happy to see him healing quickly. What was missed is that he actually had a deep wound, which was more complicated and it surfaced later.”

Bimha said the chanter was well on his road to recovery ahead of his forthcoming United Kingdom tour, where he would receive further medical treatment.

“We have already made arrangements prior to him being hospitalised for treatment when he goes on his UK tour. They have some of the best doctors in the world and he is still going to see them even though he is now well,” he said.