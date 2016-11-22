MPs raise ‘tribal land war’ spectre

Magwegwe MP, Anele Ndebele (MDC-T) and his Zanu PF Pumula counterpart, Godfrey Malaba have warned of tribal clashes over the land issue in Matabeleland, as “outsiders” continue to be resettled in the region ahead of locals.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
The legislators said the government was sitting on a time bomb over the distribution of land in the region.
“When the farms were taken over by the government, we realised that the resettlement was not implemented as had been suggested,” Malaba said in his contribution to the Land Commission Bill last week.
“It is very painful that people come into your home area, where you grew up, you do not benefit and yet the people of that area were supposed to benefit, since it is their area that had been taken.
“I am saying this because in future, there is going to be a tribal war, whereby, our grandchildren will be asking why we have foreigners settling into our area.”
The Land Commission Bill, once signed into law by President Robert Mugabe, will operationalise the Zimbabwe Land Commission, whose functions will be to ensure accountability, fairness and transparency in the administration of agricultural land.
In terms of section 297 of the Constitution, the commission will conduct periodic audits of agricultural land, investigate and determine complaints and disputes regarding the supervision, administration and allocation of agricultural land.
Ndebele said he has since 1999 tried to acquire land without success, only to be shocked to see “outsiders” being given land.
“I applied for land in 1999 and like any law abiding citizen, I still await my turn to be given land, so if you have got land, here is a sincere question that you must ask yourself: why you and not the next person?
“This thing is bothering us in Matabeleland, land has been allocated to ‘superior’ tribes to the local tribes. This is very true, we may hide behind a finger, but this is the only truth that we have to live with no matter how uncomfortable it is,” he said.
“Prime Matabeleland game land has been given to people from elsewhere, where people are making a lot of money every season through hunting quotas. So, the land question in Matabeleland is far from being settled. I will speak for Matabeleland because I come from there. It is a time bomb and this government is sitting on it.”
Sicario Brian
What do they mean ”foreigners”? People from matebeleland are always complaining. Any Zimbabwean is allowed to access land anywhere in Zim. Hapana tribal war inoitika apa, matebeleland people should learn to be inventive and stop blaming all their problems on the shona. Ndezvenyu izvo…..
Mutimkulu
Ko Mandeks (mandebele) akabva ne land here kubva ku South Africa? Land ndeye ma Zimbabweans, and the criteria of distribution must have Zimbabweans in mind
Lewis Jones
Why do you behave so stupidly. The article is plainly written with no insinuation. In Matebeleland; people like you are considered as being foreign; after all; what do we have in common with your type besides skin colour and geographical boundaries? As far as language and customs are concerned you and I are as different as chalk is from cheese! Let that be the answer to your silly question.
mthimkhulu
i think wena mutimukuru uluhlanya vele, umuntu othi ngowe zimbabwe ngubani sonke singobokuza lapha ukufika kwakho kuqala doesnt mean ukuthi ungumnikazi we zim. Take the facts from the onlooker and most of the comments avela enhlanyeni. Hamba egoli izilima ezicela imali kuma robots emgwaqeni ngezakini engcekezeni yini so uthi lifundile yini. the fact is that you are too many and liyadubeka hatshi ukuthi lifundile lokho ngiyala. Thina asidubekanga njengani ebotswana, namibia, mozambique, malawi south africa yini becoz of poverty yakini elilenkomo ezilingana lezinja. these mps are raising a point. Lina alikhethi njenge mpukani yu are just dirty nje lingcolile in short. In terms of probability yu can say yu are educated but not. So keep your dirty mouth shut.
Lewis Jones
Normally, users of this platform are mature and of a sober nature. But you? Well you are not a full box of chocolates. Your comment deserves the contempt that it invites. D-Day, the day that you and your type fear so much is near. Just watch this space if you think I’m joking!
manqoba mamamela
shonas
INKOSI USHAKA KA SENZANGAKHONA
Let me advise you guys. Please stop talking like Mugabe and ZANU PF will last for ever and ever amen. In Mthwakazi you are foreigners – reality check my brother, reality check. Mthwakazi people are embarking on a 50-year old programme into the future; you are wasting your time settling yourselves there. You will simply repack your belongings and retrace your steps back, once Mugabe and ZANU PF are gone. There is no such a thing as people settling everywhere and anywhere they want. There is no country like that. Every country has its people originating in certain definite places that are defined by different cultures and languages. What you are talking about is Mugabe’s 1979 ZANU PF Grand Plan; which most of you swallowed hook line and sinker, because you are benefiting from it. You will definitely live to regret this – a long winter season is coming for you in the next 50 years. Be warned!!
SHIBOBO
At last some sane and brave MPs from Matebeleland have gathered enough courage to raise this issue. All other Matebeleland MPs, especially those in Zanu PF, and in particular those who are cabinet ministers, have sold their souls for thirty pieces of silver and not raise issues affecting their region.
Idiots like Sicario Brian will never understand why, but those who live in Mateleland know why. They are denied land for resettlement, yet land is given to Shonas in large numbers. Ndebeles are not settled in Mashonaland, and have been driven out when that has happened. Let us not lie about this problem.
The Zanu PF Matebeleland MPs are complicit in allowing the marginalisation of their people because they themselves are benefiting from the system. They are fully aware that THE GRAND PLAN is being implemented, to the detriment of Ndebele people, yet they chose to turn blind eyes to the happenings. People are not stupid. They are watching!!!!
gogodera
i know a lot of people from Matebeleland who have been allocated land in Mash West and also a lot of local people who have no land. and i believe any zimbabwean is free to settle anywhere in zimbabwe. the baby cries from these people must be stopped. they must first of all travel around zimbabwe and they will see that that a lot of people from different regions who are peacefully staying in same areas.
Lewis Jones
You’ll have to prove what you are saying. And you know that this would make you look stupid. People with Ndebele names now resident in Mash West and elsewhere outside the Matebeleland region have been there since the old Rhodesian era. And their numbers are very few. So don’t try to justify a myth with further lies. It’s stupid … very, very stupid!!
Mkandhla Bakatla
The colonial names of our provinces is at the centre of the problem. Remove mashonaland, manicaland and matabeleland from being names of provinces and then everybody will realise that the areas they are in belong to anyone who chooses to have a home there. There are tonga, nambya, kalanga, karanga, rozvi, and venda people who are original and indigenous to that area and yet colonialists named it after an invasion force of foreign rebel kumalo-led scatterbrains who were fleeing shaka.
Oracle Solomon
If some mps in matabeleland are benefitting then there is no problem. It’s those who have been left out of the grevy train who are complaining. Ndebeles are colonialists just like the whites. They should have left when the other occupying power was dislodged.
craig moyo
People from matebeleland are cry babies.Mr Shibobo you are talking nonsense, ndebele people always complain and find someone to blame for their problems and thats why noone takes them seriously. Shibobo my brother you must know one thing, shonas are hustlers and where they go they take over because of their natural abilities to hustle and do business. Matebeleland is so slow and there is no activity because people from that region are lazy and are not inventive…Sicario Brian might have been a bit extreme but he is right. Shonas feel superior because they hustle and control everything. He who has the cash will rule over the one without
Dunderhead
Natural ability to steal, phela.
Jaluo
You have no idea what you are talking about. People from MATEBELELAND ARE NOT CRY BABIES. They have suffered a lot under this evil regime. They have never had a chance to taste the National cake. Just to prove to you, How many state universities are in Matebeleland? Talking of both North and South. Only NUST. LSU is still incomplete even though construction started in year 2001.
So, please dont judge. be realistic. you are the people who are spoon fed propaganda and you come and write nonsense here.
Gloria Deve
The voice of complaining and crying is always coming from matebeleland, its as if they feel that region does not belong to Zim. Where were you when the land was taken? hapana nyaya apa, all Zimbabweans can do as they please anywhere in Zim. Those MPs are crazy, who are they calling foreigners? imi ndimi ma foreigners because you came from south africa to settle here in Zim. we will do as we please in our country…ndezvekwenyu izvo….Sicario Brian is right.
zebea
iwe wure shut up
there will wars and we know u are cowards we will beat you up
nxx u came from Burundi and Rwanda so shut up
freeman
keep talking gunk you will go back Rwanda in a coffin
Takudzwa Homwe
Who are they calling foreigners? who are they calling outsiders? Zimbabwe is for all Zimbabweans nomatter kwaunobva…these MPs are crazy and seriously matebeleland people should let go of whatever grudge they have. Matebeleland is in Zim and its not a country but just a region. Ma MPs anopenga aya..
Malcolm X
If Zimbabwe is for all so why behave as if imi Mashona you are the rightful owners? In short you are bullies, becoz you are many. That will not matter. Its not a lie kuthi murimagwara, and that will be proven. Zanu Pf will not last forever, and imimi Mashona acho, you are the ones who will get rid of Zanu Pf for the minority tribes whom you are abusing since Gukurahundi era. Remember Shonas are immigrants to Zimbabwe too, and also displaced and enslaved the bushmen. So don’t tell Ndebeles to go back to South Africa , when you have not yet packed your bags for Rwanda and DRC Congo. You are just as oppressive and reprehensible as colonialists saka dont expect minority tribes who have a right to be here to keep quiet. There were no Shonas in Matabeleland during the war of liberation. Only during gukurahundi.
Nxiii
Ndebeles are perennial winners, when Obert Mpofu was looting the whole country nobody said “foreigners”, when the good Robin Hood professor stole ZIMDEF money and bought bicycles for his village mates the contributors didn’t say the money was given to foreigners. Yet to them everything is tribal! We have ONE country and EVERYONE should benefit from all national resources regardless of the region they come from.
thambolenyoka
Shonas …. they are in Matebeleland!
siyabusa
Very misguided people, who are these foreigners??? Do you call someone from Lupane a foreigner when he is settled in Gwanda. Any Zimboy can settle anywhere in Zim. Jonathan Moyo’s farm in Mazowe and should he be evicted because he is Ndebele
the Onlooker
the fundamental issue here is that the current government has done very little to unite us all as zimbabwean even after 36years of independence. they could have done this buy bringing closure to critical tribal issues such as gukurahundi and distribution of resources, acknowledgement of different languages and the laerning of such amongst other issues so as to unite us all as a poeple fighting for one cause. the fact that when the shona look at jonono they see ndebele and when matebeles see anyone from outside their region its a mushona shows that we are a tribalistic nation. we all should appreciate that matebeleland is at the center of SADC and any meaningful infrastructure in that region will help attract investement on behalf of the whole region. the land issue is one of those issues handled wrongly that is why we have these comments. just to correct the two MPs land is not given to Shonas, its given to Zanu pf bootlickers and that is the problem. Join Zanu pf today and lick bobo’s butt then tell me if you don’t get the land before 2018. Zimbabwe is rotten under Zanu pf and as long as we dont deal with that we will continue calling each other names as a people and there is NO progress in that. MUTIMKULU, we all migrated to Zimbabwe and arrived at different times. the insinuation that because we arrived earlier therefore we own is the same Zanu mentality that we lived through the liberation struggle therefore we own the land and ITS WRONG. Zimbabwe is for all of us so lets share equally without favor or prejudice. More importantly, if you have the realization of certain traits of a tribe and hold them against the people then you are a tribalist. let reflect on our thinking
petros
shona people like to migrate, you leave your region to other places because you are over crawded and you want to come and exploit our land no! that cant happen you will regret the day you left your places watch this place we dont want our children to br taught in shona in our schools and whereby meetings in the area will be adressed in shona because now you want to brig sekuru, ambuya ,nwana wasekuru and all that to our place no!
Simon Phoenix
The land belong to Zimbabweans Cdes…I repeat Zimbabweans and not on ethnical and or tribal lines…that’s a lone voice which we shouldn’t take serious as it is bent on fuelling tribal chaos in this noble thing ever to happen to a black race in 200 years…owning our means of production…LAND
Sicario Brian
Wake up matebeleland people, he who controls the economy of a place controls everything else. Shonas now have economic control over matebeleland, they own properties and businesses whilst all you do is think about egoli. Be inventive and own things in the place you live not to complain when the shona come and make something you have had for long profitable. Makuda kutaurisa coz someone came and made business sense of what you have always looked at and done nothing. That statement rekuti shonas are foreigners rakonzeresa
gogodera
i know a lot of people from Matebeleland who have been allocated land in Mash West and also a lot of local people who have no land. and i believe any zimbabwean is free to settle anywhere in zimbabwe. the baby cries from these people must be stopped. they must first of all travel around zimbabwe and they will see that that a lot of people from different regions who are peacefully staying in same areas.
mduna
NXA. why are people from Matebeleland not being resettled in Mashonaland. SHONAS CAME ALL the way from Tanzania and took over from bushmen. People allocating land in Matebeleland are from outside the province. What do you expect. They should be grateful to the government. I get shocked when they want regime change whilst they are the most beneficiaries of the current status. Do you think when real devolution takes all this nonsense will be allowed. Build temporary structures.
freeman
in order for you to be resettled in Mashonaland you have to take action go there and present yourself no one will come in magwegwe and say please leave this drought striken region of yours and come to Mashonaland west where waters rain abandantly. shonas are not scared of you, they will give you what you want if you come and show your interest. its only in Matebeleland where the city councils are instructed not to accommodate shonas in allocating stands. i know a lot of ndebeles who are farming in mash west without any hinderance. but you think that drought striken region must be yours alone. let me ask you a simple question, honestly what does a ndebele need land for? did your fore fathers not rely on our forefathers’ sweat? they were so lazy and thought it shall be forever now the supplies have been cut, you cant do anything to save yourselves. too bad they should have taught you how to farm yet they taught you how to drink ingwebu and wait for raids. who will you raid now? shonas can work very hard and can beat you too if you try anything stupid.
its fortunate that you have been so weakened. if it was you at the helm of this country i think you could try by all means to slaughter all shonas the reason is just the bitterness of a crumbled kingdom of foolish king lobengula. forget the past and act.
freeman
Why is that Matebeleland is the only region considered marginalized? is matebeleland not better than Mash east, Manicaland, Mash west and Midlands in terms of resources? which province has a city as big as Bulawayo also termed the industrial hub of Zimbabwe? Ndebeles are idiots, all of them they are very stupid and they think they can intimidate someone. let me tell you you fools. you have no land, the land belongs to the state and anyone can settle anywhere. actually its your city council which dislikes shonas. the problem is you yourselves have an inferiority complex you fear that shonas can take all. honestly noone is doing you any harm you just sitting on your brains we come there to take all that is idle in that region cause you are not utilise anything at your disposal you dont want to explore yourselves and visit other areas for resettlement so thats your baby. we cannot copy your foolishness. please be active and stop blaming those who want to prepare future of their children while you spend your productive time in shabbins drinking ingwebu. we shall continue to to take all that you lay idle
Chaurura
Zimbabwe belongs to all of us irrespect of gender,reliogion,tribe etc.I have the right to be resettled anywhere in Zimbabwe provided there is land.Lets not forget that Matabeland was forcibly taken frm its rightful owners.In a way ava vari kudzokera kumatongo
NTOISH
This should also address the issue of jobs. Honestly, look at most of senior Gvt posts , they are all occupied by a certain tribe. Why not have a fair share of these. All major hospitals, CMED, ZIMRA, ZINWA etc etc. Its not that people from the region are not qualified they are simply sidelined. Come on lets be fair , we are all Zimbabweans after all.
freeman
how many people are qualified from your region and how many are qualified from “a certain tribe” you dont want to compete for jobs? can you try to work out the ratios, how many from other tribes are learned compared to those learned from “a certain tribe”? what is happening is fair i dnt understand what fairnes is to you. you want to be fingerpointed to lead people who are more suitable than you just because you are ndebele? ndebeles who work hard are in positions they deserve we cant suppress people who work hard because they are from “a certain tribe” NO
zebea
What have your qualifications brought to Zim ?
Bond notes .You buy Phds we dont.
I am happy I have never screwed a Shona in my life and the women are just jeez messy.
freeman
kkkkkkkkk i said it you are big fools. go and head count NUST students there can only be 5% of ndebeles right in bulawayo. you just love the fantasy that those learning are buying dregrees. keep dreaming big fool you will realise of ll that is going on nothing will be reversed. those “bought” degrees will be used to employ those shonas while you and your unbought NOTHING will continue languishing and crying until death
freeman
we buy PHDs you dont, we think you dont, we work you dont, we rule you dont, you see what we do that you dont do is countless. you simply dont do anything so poverty is foever your potion. born from lazy forefathers what can you do? its called inheritance
freeman
if you are fed up with Zim just go to SA. unfortunately even Zwelithini doesnt want to see any ndebele shit. he knows what you are, he knows the problem we have with with your retarded thinking. He calls you traitors and for sure you are. why did you run away from SA now you are in Zim you wish you can run again? to whare? there is a new world order now. you acuse shonas for destroying the nation because you know for sure you are just passengers no part to play.
freeman
“professor” Moyo steals money to buy bicycles. very very funny what production do you get from a thousand bicycles and tricycles? who will be producing for you while you ride those chinese bicycles. cant he sponsor projects that will help you get money to buy the tricycles?
mpoko who stays in a flamboyant hotel is also giving all ndebeles broilers, ooooops! i have never seen such kind of people. is there no other productive projects that you people can venture in? then you say you are marginalized?
its just about thinking, the brains, a leader lives in a hotel when the economy is bleeding. you people need induku and nothing else
Gugulethu Khumalo
Our MPs should be cautioned of their diction. The choice of words to use is very important. Some words are being used to cause more divisions and hatred insteady of oneness. Remember at what Zwelithini said in South Africa and scores of people lost their lives as a result of such untermed mouths. If there is a list that is supposed to be followed and some1 is skipping names maybe due to corruption that should be exposed and the culprit brought to book. Lets not see everything thru tribal lenses.
zebea
Wena Gugulethu nza sewa khomba itshona ngokwakho lokho.All police stations , hospitals and gov offices in Byo are manne by shonas. A civil will happen.Kuzafiwa its just a fact.
John Mavuto
Civil war kuitasei, guys dont be so shallow….the MP who called shonas foreigners and outsiders should retract his statement. we are all Zimbabweans and statements like these cause division
Jaluo
I used to think that abantu bakokhumalo are clever. May be you are the only foolish one. Very foolish and blind. Uyisikhothamathe.
freeman
does it mean there are no ndebeles trained as army or police officers? if they are there have you ever took a deep thinking on where they could have been deployed
freeman
besides people are deployed on tribal bases. the problem we hv is that you ndebeles still dream of a ghost seperatist ndebele state which you use in coming to think shonas as foreigners. you shall workup one day its never gonna happen. like i said anything funny we beat you hard into alignment with induku lencamu.
S
people this shona Ndebele thing cant be overlooked. remember even people who dig trenches in Bulawayo/matabeleland for internet etc are employed through tribe as if you have to go to school to learn how to dig. the only store which once did well in going against this was shoprite Mugabe has done well in this one and all the Matabeleland ministers and leaders are puppets in this. zanu pf grand plan continued secretly even after the unity government. give them useless power. eg the ministry of home affairs was given to former zapu people after the unity but the real person who ran it was chihuri, who could see Mugabe any time while the zapu ministers would stand in the que to see him. anywhere you ndebeles are waking up when Mugabe and the original zanu have achieved what they wanted,
zvichapera
how about resettled people from other regions in mashonaland central????????????
Mpola7
Looks like the ‘majority of Zimbos would rather bury their heads in sand than confront their demons, especially those that are not directly affected. that is how self centered the people of this country are. Remember when 20,000 unarmed civilians were massacred during gukurahundi, those not affected directly didn’t give a damn about it, but started crying foul when 189 of MDC supporters where similarly murdered in cold blood. Only when it hits closer to home do we wake up to smell the coffee. Next time you are going to get truck loads of people from Zvimba given land in Dotito while your children of Dotito are being denied the same piece of land, only then will you understand what these wise MPs are talking about.
Golden Phoenix
Only one person has said something that makes sense, and that is the Onlooker. To Newsday, you always promise not to publish any article that may incite violence yet you are publishing all these tribal contributions from people. Stop it.
Vusumuzi wako Mange
After all is said and done, one issue that is ignored conveniently by Shona people is that they played to Mugabe’s tribal card shortly before the 1980 elections, foolishly voted for him because of that tribal card, ululated like possessed when he was declared winner, took an awful long time to realize he was fake and now they want us to be part of removing him from where they put him. That is exactly why we do not seem to understand you POLITICAL TURNCOATS !!!
joseph hondo
Ndebeles did not bring any land from KwaZulu-Natal so I don’t see why they are complaining about land distribution in GUruuswa.
joseph hondo
The so-called Matabeleland region is land taken from the Karanga by the foreign Ndebeles. IF they want land they should go and resettle in KwaZulu-Natal. Bloody foreigners!
Mashiripiti
Parliament is full of unparliamentary, substandard characters in every political and legislative sense. One wonders how we come to have mps like these who bark about regionalism and predict or promise war to the area they stand for. Just read the hansards from both houses and you will feel sorry that mature political leaders in multiple parties sanction the kind of persons that we end up having in the august houses. It’s unfortunate. It’s pathetic. It is even aweful when you look at the sort of responses to mps’ hate speech that we have here. Worse still, how a respectable newspaper like this one publishes such destructive rants from political leaders, and the other by school development committee personnel in lopane some time back.
joseph hondo
Lewis Jones talks of D-Day and should rightly do so because one day we will take back what was taken from us by force by that bloodthirsty Mzilikazi rebel who had rebelled from his rightful king, Tshaka. Prepare for your journey back to Zululand Lewis and your ilk!
Casten Nyamadzayo
Shona people are superior muchida musingade….we are better than ndebeles in all aspects, it shows in development, education and simple social skills….ndezvenyu izvo ndebeles we will never be equal
Malcolm X
It also shows in your greed and the destruction of the country, the only thing you are good at is boasting that you are better than Ndebeles yet you scum! The only real advantage worth mentioning is numbers, that you are many and use that to disenfranchise minority tribes. There were no Shonas in Matabeleland schools and government offices as we have them now before Gukurahundi. All the things you mention above are spoils and benefits of gukurahundi. Scientifically Shonas are not one people and dont share the same origins. There is no proof that one African Tribe or grouping is better than the other, unless where resources are not equal,. That my friend is the reality . The truth of the matter is that you treat minority tribes , even those that are not Ndebele as 2nd class citizens.When a human being is oppressed, the only recourse is justice through the courts or fight for your freedom . You are free and I am not , and your post says it all.
Non Tribal
Such tribal thinking is the reason why Mugabe is still in power. Once you play a tribal game, Shonas will vote for Mugabe. Ndebeles please stop being tribal all the time you feel aggrieved, instead check why the situation is like that. Remember when land redistribution started, that region did not actively participate saying it was Mugabe issue thereby giving room to what you are now calling foreigners to take the initiative. When you ask these MPs when did they apply for land, you will be shocked that they applied well after others have applied. Since all Zimbos were being considered, the first come, first served policy was applied.
Icho
We cant all be Shona or Ndebele or Tonga etc. There is no country with one tribe or one ethnic group. We should guard ourselves against being divided on tribal lines for none of us chose to be born Shona or Ndebele or in the region where they are. As we endeavour to achieve equality or equitable distribution of resources we should use the right approach and the right language. Certain WORDS are like a nuclear bomb. May we not give in to those for they fuel hatred and division amoungst us. Not so prudent individuals or politicians can incite us, the ordinary people, to hate or even kill each other based on our past history. While there could be some unresolved issues yet to be brought to some closure may we not be bogged down by these for they belong in the past and we are in the present. Hence, the need to elect leaders who unite us and not those who strive on divide and rule. My dad was Ndebele and my mum is Shona and I am a true Zimbabwean and can settle anywhere I chose as long as I open my eyes to see the opportunities before me.
owamampela
firstly ndebeles did not come South Africa. Ndebeles are decendents of the Rozvi people who Khalanga, venda sotho and Nambya who were colonised by the nguni to form the ndebele tribe. These ethnic groups came to Zimbabwe long before the shonas did and built mapungubgwe and Tolwa kingdoms. The gurusva colonised these kingdoms, since they were a minority the gurusva ended up speaking khalanga language. The nguni people who originated from South Africa were few and today the make up less than 10 percent of the ndebele speaking people. the nguni are in harmony with everyone in matebeleland. The decendents of the gurusva live in matebeleland and midlands among their ndebele,khalanga and nambya brothers. The gurusva aristocrats are in zinyangeni nkayi. THEY are proud to be called amandebele or amalozwi. Today the decendents of the gurusva are suffering with everyone in matebeleland due to marginalisation. The multi ethnic people of matebeleland have a rigth to defend their land as it is their ancestral birth right.
owamampela
firstly ndebeles did not originate South Africa. amandebele are decendents of the Rozvi people who Khalanga, venda sotho and Nambya who were colonised by the nguni to form the ndebele tribe. These ethnic groups came to Zimbabwe long before the shonas did and built mapungubgwe and Tolwa kingdoms. The gurusva colonised these kingdoms, since they were a minority the gurusva ended up speaking khalanga language. The nguni people who originated from South Africa were few and today the make up less than 10 percent of the ndebele speaking people. the nguni are in harmony with everyone in matebeleland. The decendents of the gurusva live in matebeleland and midlands among their ndebele,khalanga and nambya brothers. The gurusva aristocrats are in zinyangeni nkayi. THEY are proud to be called amandebele or amalozwi. Today the decendents of the gurusva are suffering with everyone in matebeleland due to marginalisation. The multi ethnic people of matebeleland have a rigth to defend their land as it is their ancestral birth right.