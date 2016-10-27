We want to emulate Downs: Caps

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League club, Caps United, chasing a fifth league title in their history, are looking to draw inspiration from the recent heroic achievements of Caf African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, as the local league campaign reaches a thrilling crescendo.
BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA
The Brazilians, as Downs are known, clinched the Caf Champions League with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Egyptian side, Zamalek at the weekend.
Caps United, who are the PSL log leaders, with three rounds of matches left, have been following Sundowns’ success story with keen interest.
United, who lead the standings with 54 points, one ahead of second-placed Highlanders, have a tricky fixture against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday, the first of their three remaining matches.
Speaking ahead of the Harare derby against City, Caps United assistant coach, Fungai Tostao Kwashi said Sundowns’ success inspired them.
“We keep working, praying and learning from the Madrids, Barcelonas and even Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the current African champions, as we strive for greatness. We have God on our side, so we are not afraid,” he said.
Caps’ run-in includes a home match against Ngezi Platinum, before concluding their campaign with a trip to Chapungu.
If they were to win all three matches, the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side will clinch their first title in over a decade.
Highlanders, on the other hand, welcome Tsholotsho at Barbourfields Stadium, in a match that appears winnable on paper for the Bulawayo giants, while FC Platinum, two points off the pace, travel to Chapungu and the visitors won’t be guaranteed three points here.
But while the three matches, all played on Saturday, will certainly have a bearing on where the league title eventually lands, it is the contest between Caps United and Harare City that will, undoubtedly draw the most attention.
A win for Caps United will consolidate their place at the summit of the league table, and they will have one hand on the trophy.
Caps United have been in great form of late, and their 3-3 draw against Dynamos, where they recovered from three goals down, was a statement of intent.
But a match against an unpredictable City is the last thing they would have wanted at this stage of the season.
Kwashi is aware of the danger City pose, but expressed confidence his team would get a positive result.
He said the return of striker, Leonard Tsipa and Phineas Bhamusi from suspension was positive news for them
“Yes, the return of both Tsipa, our top goalscorer and leader, and Bhamusi, the best left winger in the country in terms of assists, is positive for us. The game is vital, like all other games, but we are relaxed and happy to face such an exciting, fast-paced Harare City team coached by Moses Chunga. They have good attackers in Rooney (Ronald Chitiyo), (Raphael) Manuvire, (William) Manondo, Jerry Chipangura, Martin (Vengesai), and Kuda Kumwala. But we remain grounded, humble and thank God for the wonders and miracles He is giving us,” Kwashi said.
Tsipa, who leads the goalscoring chart with 11 goals, two ahead of second-placed Gift Mbweti of Hwange, missed the Harare derby against rivals Dynamos two weeks ago together with Bhamusi after they picked three yellow cards each.
The duo’s absence was barely felt though, as Chitembwe’s side staged a late rally to score three goals in six minutes.
In the reverse fixture, Caps United overcame the Sunshine City Boys 2-1 and will be looking to complete a double.
Harare City are coming from a demoralising 3-0 defeat to FC Platinum, which sent them crashing out of the Chibuku Super Cup and will be looking to heal the wounds of that loss with a positive
result.
Top three remaining league fixtures:
Caps United (54 points) — Harare City (A), Ngezi Platinum (H), Chapungu (A)
Highlanders (53 points) — Tsholotsho (H), FC Platinum (A), Hwange (H)
FC Platinum (52 points) — Chapungu (A), Highlanders (H), Tsholotsho (A)
TheRambo
As if they have ever gone past the preliminaries before? The league is not yet theirs. Sorry
Widzalo
They never said the league was theirs. They said they want to emulate Downs and to do that they must start by winning the local league. They are very aware of this fact so no need for you to say sorry, HATER!
Fairy
robertchatunga
Highlanders are most likely to win this league. they are at an advantage. they have two home games remaining and that other two have one each. It’s easy to lose away than at home. My money is on highlanders
BonaChatunga
True, Higlanders are the 2016 champions.
munyimi
ssssssssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh ngatirege kutaurisa nguva inosvika
gunguwo
“We keep working, praying and learning from the Madrids, Barcelonas and even Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the current African champions, as we strive for greatness…”
A word of caution: Please start learning from Dynamos which has around 22 league titles against and 8 runners-up gongs before learning anything from Madrid, Barca and the like. Don’t be stupid iwe Kwashi, you don’t go to varsity straight from grade seven. Do your syllabus first – ziva zvekudzidza kwete zvese zvese. Hamusati matombosvika kana kuAfrican Champions League quarter finals waakutotaura zveMadrid. You are far behind even Sundowns who are now African Champions. Actually, it’s Dynamos which should feel inspired to emulate the Brazilians (Sundowns) because they were once 90 minutes short of clinching the African club title.
And don’t talk as if you have already won the Castle Lager League Cup-ka, you still have three banana skins to ride over. Musafarisa, otherwise muchapedza season makafanana neDempare. Palibe cup!!
Zvogwadza
HATER, HATER! I can put my last kobo that you are a Dembare fan. Hapana chakamboipa to learn from the Madrids. We have learnt all we need from Dynamos thats why we are sitting tops.
givemore
Ngavatibvire,under funded,and with top goal scorer ane 10 goals for te entire legue season wants to compare with well furnished and polshed sundowns Team.Those guys can play any best club in the world for friendly due to fat pocktes.Caps vanomborara nenjaya,player exodus every new season.Zim PSL is dead now.
Zvogwadza
Tibvire iwewe! What is wrong with CAPS emulating Sundowns? This is not about money. But anyway, handingakushore because chirungu hachisi chikaranga. You’re just showing the whole world your ignorance and little understanding of the English language.
tawanda
learning from someone makutaura zveDynamos chii chatinodzidza kubva kumadofo iwayo.Hanzi 90 minutes away from trophy ndobva zvazodii.
Fcuk ZANU!
Kwashi says, God is on their side so they have nothing to fear. Is God not on everyone’s side? God will not help Caps win the league, they will have to earn it the right way if they are to be champions.
patso
kana madembare masvotwa rutsai caps utd ikatora mucharwadziwa worse
