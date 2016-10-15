Strike the appex don’t give up

Your today’s trials, tribulations and temptations are part and parcel of your hustles of climbing up this life mountain. Sometimes, the mountain top is terribly cold. In some cases it’s numbing and difficult to climb. On other days its windy. But in some cases temperatures are really high.

Motivation: JONAH NYONI

However, this is not supposed to melt your zeal. Turn on the heat and power to the top. This is an excellent season for you. With proper attitude, you will see brilliance in your trials.

Pick a leaf from the story below. A certain woman used to complain a lot about her life’s misfortunes. Because of the problems that seemed to overwhelm her, everything she touched ended in disaster. She never imagined triumph.

Problems seemed to have consumed her entire life. Thus, she never imagined anything good coming out of her usual life’s pot. Simply articulated, life was a disaster for her — of course in her eyes.

As Jimmy Dean said, “you can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to always reach your destination”. This is what your life needs. Complaining is fatal. Worrying is suicidal. But adjusting your attitude to suit the environment will take you very far.

So, one day, the woman’s father realised it was high time he shared a life lesson with her. The father put three pots on the boil.

In the full view of his daughter, the old man placed an egg, potato and coffee granules separately. After some time, he took the pots off the fire, as the daughter was wondering what was going on. The father then asked her to feel the potato. It was now soft. And the egg had turned a bit harder on the inside, but the coffee had a scented aroma.

The father went on to explain the meaning. The potato had gone in strong but through high temperatures it was now weak. On the other hand the egg had responded differently and become harder. However, the coffee presented an interesting scenario. Through high temperatures it had the capacity to produce a sweet aroma liked by everyone. On this explanation, the woman started developing an infectious smile and had hope on her face.

This is how it is. When life presents a hazard to you, remember there are gems of inspiring testimonies and lessons to follow. You are the coffee granules. You hold great potential to change the aroma of the economy. The aroma of everything that’s surounding you. All that you need is within you.

Just dig, dig and keep digging. Many times you fail to get what you want because you quickly give up. Sometimes you take advice from the least qualified people. People, who would have never climbed up to the mountain top, but are quick to tell you how cold it is up there.

Remember when you pay attention to them, you will be left in disheartening jeopardy. Downtrodden and heartbroken will be the words to attach to your forehead. Don’t be killed silently. Pick your pen and re-write your life’s billboard.

“My people perish because of lack of knowledge,” says the Holy Bible. The path may not be rosy. Blast-furnace experience will always be part of us, but deduct lessons, as you march on. Let not your zeal and appetite to conquer slowly diminish. Perilous times will come and you may be tempted to surrender, tempted to give up. But don’t.

Is it not true that the darkest hour is just before dawn? Why not wait a bit and see your sun rising? When it rises it will usher in a new ray of hope. The hope that will galvanise your troubled soul to face the future with unmovable stamina.

Your body, soul and spirit are too big to be contained by problems. Your mind is positioned upstairs to avoid it from getting down too low to positions of mediocrity. Give a spirited effort that will polish your face to shine again. Your dull life appearance can still be panel beaten to give an excellent face lift attractive image.

Take your challenges to the life workshop. Use your tools well and you will produce the required effect. God has a purpose and a vital inspiring plan for you in this world.

As Hellen Keller said that “the best and most beautiful can’t be seen or touched — they must be felt with the heart”.

Mario Andretti goes to explain further by saying, “Desire is the key to motivation, but its determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal — a commitment to excellence — that will enable you to attain the success you seek.” It is a well-known fact that whosoever seeks will find. He who asks will get, he knocks shall have the door opened.

What is always needed is continuous knocking and an untiring spirit never to give up when life temperatures have gone up hundreds folds.

After all is said and done, “ln the end, its not the years in your life that count. Its the life in your years,” as observed by one of the greatest American presidents, Abraham Lincolin. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach; WhatsApp +263 784 583 761/ @stevenyanbe1. Email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

