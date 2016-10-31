Chicken Inn win

How Mine . . . . . . . . . . 0

Chicken Inn . . . . . (1) 1

DARRYL Nyandoro’s solitary strike on the half hour mark was all Chicken Inn needed to beat How Mine in a Castle Lager Premier League match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY THANDIWE MOYO

Nyandoro received the ball outside the box and curled his effort into the top left corner to beat How Mine goalkeeper, Munyaradzi Diya.

How Mine, who dominated the early exchanges, lacked precision in front of goal, missing a number of good opportunities to score.

Chicken Inn coach, Rahman Gumbo said it was a tough match, as local derbies are always difficult because they are mainly about the bragging rights.

“I thought my players really fought for this game. In the first half, they (How Mine) dominated, but after about 20 minutes we took control and we finished strongly. A good goal from Darryl after a long layoff. Second half, they came back looking for the equaliser but new were able to guard our lead jealously,” he said.

Coach, Kevin Kaindu said: “Sometimes it’s very unfair, but in football you win by scoring and if you look at the second half, we played most of the game in their half. We had about seven corners and we had about four clear chances and we failed to get a goal. The only problem we had was that we conceded from just an error. The defender left the striker on his own and their only shot at goal got them the goal.”

Kaindu added that the early substitution in the 25th minute of Thembani Masuku was due to injury and that it had affected them, especially in the midfield.

Qadr Amin came in for Masuku.

As early as the 13th minute, Timothy January was set up by Kudakwashe Musharu and his shot at goalkeeper, Pride Zendera was punched back into play, but only as far as Adolf Muganyi who blasted it over the bar.

Chicken Inn had a few shots at goal in the first half through Nyandoro and Ishmael Lawe, but their efforts did not bother Diya much.

In the second half, How Mine had a chance to equalise 50 seconds into the match. Godfrey Nguwodzawo, who had come in as a substitute, shot at goal, but the goalkeeper palmed his effort back into play, with Musharu latching onto the rebound, which was cleared off the line by Divine Lunga.

Nicholas Muchadeyi’s shot in the 80th minute was sent just wide of goal from a Clemence Matawu cross, while two mintes later, Tsepo Rantokoane sent his effort straight to the keeper.

Teams

How Mine: M Diya, P Tonha, M Ncube, K Chideu, M Sakala, A Muganyi, K Musharu, N Ndale (G Nguwodzawo 46th minute), T Banda, T Masuku (Q Amini 25th minute), T January (T Rantokoane 56th minute)

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, D Lunga, T Hadebe, P Tafirenyika (B Juru 48th minute), M Jackson, T Kutinyu (N Muchadeyi 76th minute), D Nyandoro (O Tarumbwa 63rd minute), C Matawu, T Goredema, I Lawe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw