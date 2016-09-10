Blast from the past: Diamond Musica reunites

ONE of the pioneering rhumba outfits in Zimbabwe, Diamond Musica, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has reunited with some of its members who had relocated to their home country.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Diamond Musica is one of the longest-serving rhumba outfits in the country that became a household name at the peak of their career and its Congolese members have been resident in the country for over a decade and half.

The band came to Zimbabwe in 1999 as total strangers and they struggled to attract crowds as a dance group and the grand dad of music Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi took them on board, as he made them curtain raisers at his shows before recording their own music.

The group, which is now famed for its smashing hits like Sina Makosa, Amawule, Miniskirt and Amai, fell victim to the waning fortunes associated with their brand of music, as new genres emerged.

This saw the Pitshou Lumiere-led group suspending live shows, with most members pursuing other business interests to eke out a living in their home country.

NewsDay Weekender Arts Reporter, Winstone Antonio (ND), caught up with Lumiere (PL), who opened up on the latest development and their future plans and below are excerpts from the interview:

ND: Now that you’re back together, are there plans for a new album soon?

PL: At the moment, we are trying to do more of singles and accompanying videos, but if something comes along the way, we are not ruling out an album soon

ND: You haven’t been doing live shows lately. Why?

PL: We have been quiet in Zimbabwe for some time because some of the founding members of the group had got separate contracts to perform in the region (South Africa, Tanzania, and the DRC). Many people thought Diamond Musica had collapsed, but we remained close and we are still together as evidenced by the recording of our last album Amai.

ND: Has rhumba music been overtaken by sungura, urban grooves and Zimdancehall?

PL: Zimbabwe is a music-loving country and they still love rhumba. This is the reason why Diamond Musica has reunited to offer what some other rhumba groups have failed to do.

The coming together of Diamond Musica is good news for rhumba fans, both old and new, and we are promising them the best out of this world, as we have brought in some dancing queens straight out of Congo.

ND: Any plans for you guys to collaborate with local artistes?

PL: As Diamond Musica, we enjoy Zimbabwe music from all the genres and we are open for collaborations and looking forward to working with any artiste from any genres.

ND: You have included some Shona lyrics in some of your songs. How best can your describe your stay and support from the Zimbabwean fans?

PL: Thank you for acknowledging some of the Shona lyrics in some of our songs. For us, Zimbabwe has become our second home and that has inspired us to learn how to speak Shona with the help of some of our fans. Once again, we are humbled by the support we have been shown by our sisters and brothers here in Zimbabwe.

ND: You are famed for your Dollar and Presidential Motorbike dances. Any new dances that you have introduced?

PL: As a way of showing our creativity, yes, we introduced new dancers like Akapfeka mini skirt, Killer Mogroso and we are now introducing a latest dance of the moment called Kate te, Kateteteso. We have more dances and fans just need to come to our shows and they will see a lot of surprise acts.

ND: How is your relationship with music promoters and club owners?

PL: As Diamond Musica, we have a good relationship with them. Although some problems may arise, what is important is how you resolve them.

ND: Thank you for your time Pitshou.

PL: Thank you too.

