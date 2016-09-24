AMH health reporter scoops international award

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) health reporter, Phyllis Mbanje is this year’s winner of the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) Global Health Reporting Contest, along with five other journalists from around the world.

by Staff Reporter

Mbanje and the other winners produced riveting stories on maternal and child health in their respective countries.

Her story for NewsDay, Giving birth in ‘exile’ after Tokwe-Mukosi disaster, describes the challenges faced by pregnant women and children living in transit camps two years after flooding forced at least 20 000 people from their homes. In To legalise abortion or improve access to contraceptives, she explores this controversial issue for Zimbabweans.

The entries were selected from many submissions. Together with other winners from Brazil, Cameroon, China, India and Russia, Mbanje will visit Washington, DC, Atlanta and New York next week as part of a 10-day study tour.

They will meet global health experts and journalists, who focus on medical issues. The contest is sponsored by multinational medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson. In New York, they will be honoured at an awards dinner featuring a panel discussion titled, Is It Too Late to Stop the Zika Pandemic?

The Johnson & Johnson Global Health Reporting Contest, which is one of ICFJ’s flagship programmes, has increased the quality and quantity of news coverage on key health issues in targeted countries and regions across the globe.

Now in its third year, ICFJ’s Global Health Reporting Contest aims to build on the advanced and quality journalism worldwide. The hands-on programmes combine the best professional practices with new technologies.

AMH is the biggest private media organisation in Zimbabwe and produces the popular daily newspaper, NewsDay, as well as The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

