Video: Inside the life of the forgotten Doma people

WATCH VIDEO: A look into the lives of the Doma people, who live in Mbire district, in the forgotten and neglected part of Zimbabwe near the north-eastern border with Zambia.
Video Recording by Tapiwa Zivira & Shorai Murwira
Voice Over by Rejoice Chingwaru
Edited and Produced by Tapiwa Zivira for Alpha Media Holdings
Special appreciation to the Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe who are engaged in various projects in the area.
Music by Thomas Mapfumo and Chiwoniso Maraire
Read more about the Doma people
Mai Vako
who is the MP for this area?
Baba vako
Lazarus Dokora, the heavily bearded one , is the local MP.
x-man
Dofora hapana apa kungochengeta mazindebvu zvisina basa
Doma
Thank you Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe for the work you are doing in Mbire
Tsano
Ummm suffer continue. Some of us are grateful to just have a roof over our heads. Hope the government will look into this. 14 years Grade 2????? and drop out?
chakwasi
This is just pathetic ladies and gentlemen i have been touched by this why living like this in your own nation. these are real Zimbabweans guys uuuuh we have failed.
funibov
My first job out of High School was at St Paul and over the next 5 years Iearned so very much. Seeing the hospital torn down tears a small piece of my heart out. The Daughters of Charity and the doctors and staff of St Paul Hospital will always be with me……
—————— ◐◐◐◐◐◐◐ www.factoryofincome.COM
elenakennedy45
My buddy’s step-mother makes $81 an hour on the laptop . She has been fired for 9 months but last month her payment was $14461 just working on the laptop for a few hours. site link….
➡>>>>>>>>>>>>>>➡ Buzznews23.tk
Patrik
Ndarwadziwa mhani
Born Again
Mwari vakasika denga ne nyika,vanhu nemhuka dzesango…..havatisiye takadaro,tichawona kukunda nekupfuridza ngativimbe navo tisarase tariro,uye tinyengetere nekubatsirana nehama dzedu nepatinogona napo…
Jimmy
16 years …. Grade 2???
the lunatic masquerading as the MP for this constituency should be recalled and be shut far far from humanity…..
