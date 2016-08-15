Video: Inside the life of the forgotten Doma people

WATCH VIDEO: A look into the lives of the Doma people, who live in Mbire district, in the forgotten and neglected part of Zimbabwe near the north-eastern border with Zambia.

Video Recording by Tapiwa Zivira & Shorai Murwira

Voice Over by Rejoice Chingwaru

Edited and Produced by Tapiwa Zivira for Alpha Media Holdings

Special appreciation to the Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe who are engaged in various projects in the area.

Music by Thomas Mapfumo and Chiwoniso Maraire

Read more about the Doma people

