Risks and benefits of pursuing sustainable procurement agenda

A SYNERGY exists between the economic and social aspects of sustainability in a commercial sense. In the same way, pursuing a sustainable procurement agenda attracts a certain level of risks and opportunities.
NYASHA CHIZU
With the level and extent of globalisation that has extended supply chain, issues at the core of sustainable procurement become difficult to manage. Ethical sourcing is at the core of supply chain activities that achieve and maintain consumer confidence becoming a social issue that provides an opportunity to directly impact on the economics of the business through the capacity to charge premium prices.
Sustainable procurement focuses on developing trade with societies from the developing world so as to improve their standards of living. This is along the shift or an extension of corporate social responsibility to corporate social integration, where social issues are considered in procurement decisions.
The development has put emphasis on the consideration of diversity in procurement. Affirmative action, as it is considered by Americans, Black Economic Empowerment — as it is considered by South Africans and indigenisation as it is referred to locally — can be part of the diversity strategy.
Classifieds.co.zw
Affirmative action has demand and supply potential, where ethnic minority businesses are afforded opportunities as other businesses. The inevitable commercial benefits include new procurement and sales opportunities, where the supplier base is a potential consumer promoting indirect reciprocal trading. It further provides new sources of innovation and competitiveness promoting agile supply chains in industries such as the retail and clothing that require rapid response that might be difficult to achieve with the big traditional suppliers.
The societal benefits of engaging in affirmative action include increased commitment, flexibility and security from ethnic minority that easily translate to an economic benefit. It also encourages local economic development and growth. The organisational risk associated with meeting stakeholders’ societal requirements is minimised.
On the other hand, environmental issues, such as climate change and conservative use of resources cannot be ignored when discussing sustainable procurement. Most sustainability programmes focus on five overarching themes of climate change, waste, biodiversity and ecology, inclusion and health living.
Sustainable procurement concentrates on three of the five elements of climate change, waste and inclusion by providing conditions of supply that compel potentials suppliers to agree to the elements of sustainable procurement principles.
Elements of managing sustainable procurement includes considerations of the elimination of waste, reduction of waste, re-use of waste, recycling waste, recovery of waste and the disposal of waste. This has led to organisations placing emphasis on the management of the carbon footprint. Construction projects reduce the carbon footprint by designing elements such as combined cooling, heating and power plants and use of renewable energy. Managing waste is, therefore, closely aligned to the climate change agenda.
The major risk associated with the failure to employ sustainable procurement is mainly on the penalties for failure to meet minimum environmental conditions. The German car manufacturer, Volkswagen, is bleeding from the penalties that are in billions of dollars for procurement of a vehicle component that was not compliant with the minimum American environmental standards.
The procurement function can achieve promotion of waste management in the sourcing activities. They can engage innovation within the supplier base to deliver products that will use less water and energy. Inclusion can also be promoted by employing a policy to engage diverse suppliers. In that regard, procurement is no longer a backroom function, it is a strategic function of the organisation capable to transform the companies, industries and the economy.
Nyasha Chizu is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply writing in his personal capacity. Feedback: nya.chizu@gmail.com Skype: Nyasha.chizu
georgiagregory23
My buddy’s step-mother makes $81 an hour on the laptop . She has been fired for 9 months but last month her payment was $14461 just working on the laptop for a few hours. site link….
———————– > www.maxincome20.com
Victor
Great article the benefits are there and easy to identify but the risks other than violating regulation what else could ignoring sustainable procurement negatively impact on a business. How can both the Internal and External factors compel an organization to practice sustainable procurement? Thats then we consider the PESTEL factors in relation to Sustainability.
Bennett Costella
I simply want to say I am beginner to blogging and honestly enjoyed you’re blog site. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have impressive article content. Many thanks for revealing your blog site.
Curtis Pybus
Aw, this is an extremely good post. In thought I would like to put in place writing in this way moreover – spending time and actual effort to generate a top notch article… but exactly what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no indicates often go completed.
John Deere Technical Manuals
I simply desired to say thanks once again. I’m not certain the things that I would’ve undertaken in the absence of the solutions shared by you concerning such problem. It has been a very distressing setting in my view, but understanding a new well-written tactic you treated it forced me to jump over happiness. I’m just happy for this support and in addition believe you realize what an amazing job your are undertaking training men and women through your web blog. I am sure you haven’t encountered any of us.
who was I in my past life?
Do you believe past life experiences? Do you think is reincarnation real?
Fulfil and graphic design
Hey there! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for the excellent information you have got right here on this post. I will be returning to your blog for more soon.
sell my house fast phoenix
Good site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
old cracked journal
Howdy! I simply want to give you a big thumbs up for your great information you’ve got here on this post. I will be coming back to your web site for more soon.
Slot Online Uang Asli
I have realized some important things through your website post. One other thing I would like to express is that there are lots of games on the market designed specially for preschool age kids. They incorporate pattern recognition, colors, pets, and models. These usually focus on familiarization rather than memorization. This makes children engaged without having the experience like they are studying. Thanks