Video: Zimbabwe police brutality exposed

In yet another horrific video that shows the brutality of Zimbabwean police, a woman is battered by a group of police officers while one of the cops – a senior officer – holds her child.
In the video- which has gone viral on social media – about a dozen truncheon-wielding officers stationed with a couple of service trucks are seen beating up unarmed civilians.
The video was captured from a police truck, apparently by another officer.
It is not clear where the video was captured as the country recently had several incidences of police confronting civilians and brutalising them during the various protests that took place.
ivhu
poor officers, sustaining a regime which is starving your families
Chii
The VIDEO IS FAKE!. Where is Yellow Number Plates on that Pick-Up parken in the background?
How come none of the officers have ZRP badges?
x-man
you an idiot how can you say its fake ,when someone is being kicked like that , l think you are Chihuris dog also NXAAAAA
Ndini
Are demented or just a moron!!
analyst
the presence of that black hat senior officer exposed the Gvt. the poor woman is being brutalised for supporting her husband. this is too much for a so called democratic country.
uba
Mwaaaaaari wangu. Pindirai Jehovah.You are a JUST God.
Stofanos Chikwekwe
All ZimPolice who live in rented accomodation shud be fired by their landlords as soon as possible in retaliation.Are these ZimPolice resides in di police camps or with di sufferin Zimbos dey are abusin?? .They are behavin as if dey are not livin wth di public .Di public shud not accept di police anymor bcoz dey are their worst enemies .Di public shud not offer dem transport ,even sharin drinks ,befriendin dem in short dey must be isolated bcoz dey live in their own planet
Mapurisa ndri kufa ne 10
guys what can we do nevanhu ava…makanzwa zvakaitika ku America last week mapurisa aya akashudwa nema snippers…I think its high time we can also do it in Zim hatingaregererei zvinhu zvakadai zvichienderera…Aiwa ndagaya kusi kufa ndekupi zvaenderera izvi
Joseph Mutasa
You wonder why the United Nations supports such police brutality by enlisting the same police officers to go and do international Police work in other countries.
I think activists should picket UN offices in Zimbabwe and demand the withdrawal of all ZRP officers from international duties following this disgusting video.
Also the senior officer shown should resign as soon as possible and be prosecuted for the crime.
elisha
Its good to do this in the name of a Job but to tell you the truth this is gonna have effects on them individually. Ngozi yavarikupara vakomana ava in the name of protecting the Gvt which is ill treating even themselves. Izvi zvakuda kushandisa pfungwa maOfficers. These people are suppose to be peace keepers not them working against the people like this. This is evil, unpleasing to God. These people get me right. soon or later they will definitely pay i tell you. The cry of that baby seeing her parents being tortured like that do you think she will grow up liking this Gvt. Actually they are even creating more enemies in the near future. Shame on you Zim police
Kufandada
Police brutality since Smith time up to now, Zimbabweans do not know or experienced peace in their own country. The country is being ruled by barbarians, people who do not appreciate divergent views
Gen So-wat
ummmmm mapurisa aya anofarisa amana. How can one brag of such brutality. nxaaaa these guys have families and they also lodge kwatinogara, l jst think they shouldn’t even a single moment feel safe when mixing and mingling with same public they abuse. ndarwadziwa hangu
reporter
why is the Zimbabwe human rights commission silent on these human rights abuses
Rigayi Ikonomi
good question
Chedu B
They are silent because the video is fake.
Tom
Idiot,you cannot fake such a video be realistic
Joseph Mutasa
Chedu B*che, that videio is not fake.
Chedu B
Is that what a ZRP Police Van Look like? Where is the ZRP Badges on these police officers…How come one cant even spot number plate colours on any of the VEHICLES? We have BRIGHT YELLOW on Cvilian ones…dont be gullible!!! Please tell me a frame or time I can go to so see a ZRP badge. What is that Dog on that police Van? Is that a ZRP Dog Unit Logo?
Munotevera mafuza!
shooter
fuza ndiwe…
Ndini
You are a moron from Mars!!!
mwana
“ambuya ava vari kuita zvekutamba ava he hee heee”.mamwe mabasa haakomboreri zveshuwa.unonatsofara uchiita bas rekuponda vanhu vane nzara kudai
Cde Humba
Violence & human rights abuses by is condemned in the strongest sense but Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy whose PRESIDENT,LAWMAKERS(MPs) is ELECTED by the PEOPLE. Anything else is unconstitutional, insane, pathetic, silly and by any fools mind definitely is a “COUP!”.So those who are naive like Mujuru & Tsvangirai are cold-blooded, calculating, unprincipled usurper, without a virtue; no statesman, knowing nothing of commerce, political economy, or civil government, and supplying ignorance by bold presumption. #gushungochetechete
zvichapera
no to brutality..by police or by anyone..izvi hazviite
Tsuro
The level of Brutality is much better. Totenda technology which is bringing this to the fore ….worse things happened in 2008 and before that…This regime has been tormenting our mothers in the rural areas and those in urban areas have been relatively safe because of population concentration. Tell me what would happen to my grandmother in Muzarabani if she raises a finger against Gabriel aka Lucifer Mugabe.
Tsuro
Munoti Ian Smith akaene hutsinye? “You say Ian Smith was cruel?”
ROBERT NDAURAYANYIKA
my fellow countrymen, now is the time to fight terror with terror. lets unite and burn these officers alive. i call for their abductions and murder. no turning better. we out number these heartless condoms for zanupf.
Tsuro
No Robert…note that this this clip was taken by a police officer and not all police are bad…you will notice in the clip some officers who are just watching and looking helplessly at this injustice. Many police also yen for freedom.
Annette
Mwari ndimi muridzi wezvose.
patriot
curse them, …they inflict suffering on their own people. they are brainless zombies .taking orders from corrupt pigs who have looted and destroyed this country for decades. brainless puppets!!
patriot
Forward to freedom my fellow Zimbabweans, ZANU is going down ,remember.. THEY CANT KILL US ALL!!
Analyst
Next stop…Police will bring to book all those errant officers and their senior guy… At least, thats my wish.
Joah Patriot
This is SHAME on ZRP and ZANU govt. Police should help protect people and property even in the face of violence. They should try to calm things and not to terrorize people. They seem to be worse than ISIS and Boko Haram. Possibly we will the hear the president speaking against this barbaric and brutal act by these uncivilized police officers. Its just wicked and horrible.
patriot
no ..its psychological. most people follow authority blindly, shedding blood protecting an oppressive leadership, all you police are traitors to your people! but we will fight against you in the streets, in the papers and even from overseas, until the people of Zimbabwe are freed from this brutal oppression by this gang of thieves who call themselves ZANU !!WE WILL PRESS ON AND NOT BACK DOWN , DEATH TO ALL TYRANTS!!
Anonymous
Boys, since when does ZRP uses such police vans?
wido wadas
The only action that should be taken against,
is we kick them out of our houses, no giving lifts to police, we isolate them from the rest of Zimbabwe. This proves their brutality and the evidence is there.
chihuta vs bond
stop police brutality
Mugabe
Smith was better
Ronald Matapire
This unmitigated violence against defenceless and peaceful people is sure ground for violent reprisals. Making bombs nowadays is damn easy. The Zim security thugs are certainly getting people to think they can do it too. Think again vana Chihuri. You have taken the population for granted for too long.
joe
murikuzviwona kuti muka trainer mapurisa kumhanya ne ku tunga zimbabwe this is what happens. ZRP DOESENTSOLVE CRIME BCZ OF INTELLIGENCE They beat up people into submission.Vamwe vanorohwa pasi petsoka etc Vari amai vako mr chihuri hw do you feel iwe uri mwana arikuwona amai vake vachirohwa nekukikwa. You are a shameful police force with no respect of human rights i fail to understand kuti six months munenge muchiva traineyi ma cardbox enyu aya. You are a shamefull force beating up mothers in front of their children zvasiyaneyi nema bhurakwacha a smith
Ethan
I highly doubt these are genuine police, more than likely Green Bombers or Zanu PF youth militia that were given police uniforms and told go have fun. Sick sick sick
EFEWfe
fake
Ndini
Fake? Yes! Because those morons are ZANU PF hooligans given police uniform to act as police! Eat that!!
Tinotenda Munyukwi
This is a clear misunderstanding of responsibility being displayed by these poor police officers. When the state harnesses such repression in bringing back order, I must say it is a failed state. In my regard these overzealous officers should go back to school and be given pen and paper again so that they know their actual responsibility. What I witnessed in that video were not police officers enforcing the law, but it was more of some high school bullies preying on defenseless form one students. How did we get here? I thought they check for O’levels before they recruit people into the police force, ko madofo ayo abva nepi ayo? There should be a clear distinction between untrained militia and a professional police force. I am ashamed to call myself Zimbabwean if our country’s law is being enforced by such inhumane idiots!
mbambaira
Vana Ratsa in the Van. Who are coming in the video towards the end of the clip. Is it kurara kana kuti kufenda kana kufa?
Oren Felleman
