Kangwa scoops hat-trick of awards

HIGHLANDER’S utility player, Bruce Kangwa (pictured) has scooped all Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month awards for the first three months of the campaign.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Kangwa, whose stock continues to rise after he decided a fiery contest against Harare giants Caps United in Bulawayo on Sunday with a solitary strike, won the monthly awards for April, May and June.

He, however, shared the April award with former FC Platinum’s Obrey Chirwa, who has since moved to Tanzania.

His coach, Erol Akbay won the April Coach of the Month award following Highlanders’ explosive start to the 2016 season under the Dutch man.

Not to be outdone, FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza won the award in May following another good run, while Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa scooped the award for the month of June, following a remarkable run to turn around the fortunes of the former champions, who had been stuck in the bottom half of the log during Paulo Jorge Silva’s tenure.

However, it is Highlander’s Kangwa, who has grabbed the limelight, scooping a hat-trick of monthly awards after a brilliant run that saw him score seven goals, the highest individual tally so far in the league, which have helped Bosso to top spot on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log, with 30 points from 14 matches.

That fine form has seen him attracting interest from Tanzania, where Zimbabwean players have been flocking to recently.

The 28-year-old Kangwa has been invited by Tanzanian top flight league side, Azam, who are keen to sign him on. He was expected to fly out yesterday for what his handlers said was more of a familiarisation tour rather than an audition.

Azam were runners-up to Young Africans in the Vodacom-sponsored 2015-2016 Tanzanian Premier League.

Young Africans are home to Zimbabweans Donald Ngoma and Thabani Kamusoko, both formerly with FC Platinum.

Kangwa’s departure could come as a blow to Highlanders’ title aspirations if he joins the Tanzanian club after Bosso lost last season’s Golden Boot Award winner, Knox Mutizwa to South Africa’s Bidvest Wits. Azam took part in the 2016 Orange Caf Confederation Cup, eliminating South Africa’s Bidvest Wits 7-3 on aggregate in the first round of the tournament, before they fell 4-2 on aggregate to Esperance, after shocking the Tunisian giants 2-1 in Tanzania in the first leg and losing 3-0 in the second.

They are coached by Spaniard Zeben Hernandez.

