Photos of Harare then & now

By newsday
- June 17, 2016

“Time is the longest distance between two places.”
― Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie

Harare, once dubbed the Sunshine city,  has gone through changes over the years. From the picturesque early 1900s when the city was established as Salisbury to the buzz of the 1980s when it changed to Harare after independence.

NewsDay’s Tapiwa Zivira collected pictures of Harare from the 1900s to the 1970s and ventured into the city centre to recapture new photos from the exact positions the old pictures were taken.

The result is below. Enjoy the collages!

 

Filling station at Machipisa Shopping Centre. Interestingly, the station still exists under the same owner.
Samora Machel Avenue captured from the corner of Julius Nyerere way westwards.
A view of Second Street with the Africa Unity Square, then known as Cecil Square on the left, and Herald House on the right
Well, no words. Market Square yesterday and today
A view of Robert Mugabe Avenue showing Meikles Stores and Standard Chartered Bank
Samora Machel Avenue captured from eastwards, showing the new buildings that did not exist when the old photo was taken
A view from Julius Nyerere Way, then Kingsway Avenue
Meikles Hotel, then and now
A part of First Street in Harare, showing Barclays Bank building before and after the street was changed into a pedestrians' street
First Street in 1905 and 2016
First Street, then and now
A section of First Street at the intersection with Speke Avenue. Note the many changes.
54 Comments

  1. Taper

    Africans are filthy people!

    Reply

    1. Tuvilenja

      That is not true. Pease compare Rhodesia and Zimbabwe and then think again, maybe you might come up with a plausible explanation.

      Reply

    2. Chenyu Manje

      Please. Show us the before and after pictures for the following places : Borrowdale Brooke. Sam Levy. Chitungwiiza Town Centr. Watren Park . Budiriro. Kopje. Harare Sheraton. Heroes Acre. National Stadium . Norton. Gweru. UZ. MSU. GZU. CUT. BSU. NUST. Mabvuku. Zimre. Ruwa. Hatcliffe.

      Reply

    3. Roxtarr

      you watch your language. and may God forgive you forr saying so, what about indians, Texas folk, Northshire, the dans, Thai, ?????? there is a rotten fruit in every tree, at least two in fact. wherever you are from there is also filth, the fact that you dont see it means you are socially blind.

      Reply

  2. Viona Ngwena

    Well done newsday. But it is wrong to say Africans are filthy people. Remember the population in the city has increased against static resources. This might be putting pressure on available amenities.

    Reply

    1. delicate

      You are very right my friend, the population in the city has increased. Bur we should all try to keep it neat for the next person. Taper should remember how if he/she went into the high density areas, they would see African ladies sweeping and clearing the areas next to their houses. It is a part of their cultures, we should encourage this pride in keeping our cities clean.

      Reply

      1. James

        Taisafamba muna first takaguta. Tave kumufamba nenzara. Ndiyo independence yacho iyoyo.

        Reply

    2. Chedu

      Looks like pedestrians were not allowed in the city way back then . Just check out first picture of Samora Machel. And a few others. Want did the National Stadium look like back then ?

      Reply

  3. Mapfumo

    I love this journalism

    Reply

  4. jacktheswede

    Wide spaces and very orderly and tidy streets. Despite the discrimination which was terrible life wasnt so much of a burden for the common man..

    Reply

    1. shellymay4

  5. masimba

    thank you newsday some of us are “born free” and now we have a picture of what it was back then thank you. good journalism. keep it up the good work.

    Reply

  6. Dr DisGrace Mugabe

    Kuzviitira.or is it Indigenisation….. the pros and cons.
    Kumwe kuzviitira ndikukuya kwemunhu wait manyoka when there is no toilet. That’s what has happened in the Zimbabwean case.
    You cannot blame anybody….wazviitira wega. We indigenized the economy.

    Reply

  8. Harare

    Yes it was nice But the black majority were not enjoying it, So it was nothing

    Reply

    1. Newako

      @Harare, so the black majority are enjoying it now? I don’t think so, its the black minority of Zanu PF enjoying it now and hence millions exiled from their own country.

      Very good article though. Just shows how stagnant Zimbabwe has been under the ruthless leadership of the geriatric Mugabe.

      Reply

  10. farai manhize

    @Harare. ..saka iye zvino black majority iri kuenjoya chii. ..kuitira tsvina nekupemha mari muna1st ndokugarika here…tibvire apa

    Reply

  12. chi baba

    Well guys we also have to get credit as blacks. Look at the newer and modernised buildings in the cbd as compared to the rhodesian era. Even joina city! Had that not been done harare would still be Salisbury.

    On the other note, the over population and the uncleaness in town is and eyescore. Gabbage, sewage rivers, fieces in piblic places and just the amount of blocked drainages has made harare a stinking and very filthy place. Even just the stench especially the transport areas is terrible. It reflects a degraded people and a dirty people. On that issue, Salisbury never had any litter, sewage, blocked drains, or rotten roads. They were better than us on that. Harare cbd now is a pain and eyescore to see and experience. Salisbury was cleaner, and wholesome even for families to go.

    Look at the areas the Rhodesians still maintain or were they ran away to. Sam levies village, arundel park. Well maintained and beautiful. Isusu we run away from our town and go were the whiteman maintains!

    Reply

    1. Jomo

      You need to see a doctor… who said it’s blacks that have the most modern buidings?

      Reply

  13. Ilizwe

    Its a pity non of the cars seen by then belonged to blacks in a black country let alone set foot in those areas What colour is the journalist by the way?

    Reply

  14. s sithole

    At times one would think they were justified by not allowing my kinsmen into some areas.utsvina tanyanya.filthy cities and towns and highways too.iiiiiii zvanyanya

    Reply

  15. Gomana

    Good piece of journalism there! Pana 4th apa, pa rank apa wava kubuda at the far takuita kunge takubuda road port. Pane public toilet iripo. Maihwii, tsvina, ma goo, weti and just the terrible stench! Zimweya racho rakapfuura pauri uri mu combi rinovharira combi yose. Zvanyanya guys. Zvimwe tingataure but us as blacks panyaya yehutsanana mu town tazvitadza. Isu tisu tikutoitira tsvina mu town, weti and litter at undesignated places. Ipapo we lag behind whites. Lets accept the truth! I think thats why we dont see whites in our cbd, coz they run away from the filth, our filth.

    Reply

  16. Gomana

    Good piece of journalism there! Pana 4th apa, pa rank apa wava kubuda at the far right takuita kunge takubuda road port. Pane public toilet iripo. Maihwii, tsvina, ma goo, weti and just the terrible stench! Zimweya racho rakapfuura pauri uri mu combi rinovharira combi yose. Zvanyanya guys. Zvimwe tingataure but us as blacks panyaya yehutsanana mu town tazvitadza. Isu tisu tikutoitira tsvina mu town, weti and litter at undesignated places. Ipapo we lag behind whites. Lets accept the truth! I think thats why we dont see whites in our cbd, coz they run away from the filth, our filth.

    Reply

    1. Biti

      Get away….speak for hutsvina hwamai wako

      Reply

  17. G

    Its ironic that other than renovations to building nothing much has changed, we need to invest in infrastructure development – where are the new buildings or even new roads that the new government has built – is this all we have to show after 36 years – no meaningful progress in terms of new buildings, new roads, bigger roads – just the same but now run down

    Reply

  18. Ilizwe

    Cars lined up in 1st & 2nd street for whites elites. Buses lined up at market square fro black labourers. What a reminder eish! Hapana journalism apa

    Reply

  19. Thinkaboutit

    Viona
    You had some points there.Africans are not filthy people at all.

    Reply

  20. ***excellent

    Thank you! Africans are Africans not filthy

    Reply

  21. African Pride

    Excellent observation. Africans are Africans not filthy nxaaa!

    Reply

  22. Eileen Thomas

    I notice that there are no differences in some places, deterioration in others and an improvement in others. I also believe that it would have been a lot better if Mugabe and his government had not pilfered from the treasury, purposely destroyed the economy, governed through hate. Had Lee Kwan Yew run Zimbabwe, believe me everyone would have jobs and fat bank accounts. Everyone would have been educated. People would have pride in who they are. There would be no diaspora!

    Reply

  23. addybigman

    there are some bit changes the only change is we are now too crowded in town than late. so we must expirience that early and develop with a written down time frame, you will see, we develop the whole of zimb as time goes. no politics on this because if i condem why not me doing it.

    Reply

  24. Ian Smith

    I enjoyed much more in Salisbury than I did when it was Harare. The shops were good. prices good and we had proper once a year sales in big shops like OK..Greatermans..Meikles. Most shops sold genuine and durable brands of products, The streets were spick and span and above all there wer no street kids and street vendors. I enjoyed just catching the Salisbury United bus and spending time in the highstreet of Salisbury.

    Reply

    1. norayoung4

  25. zims

    Are you talking about black Africans or white Africans or both

    Reply

    1. Ian Smith

      Zims, I grew up in Highfield. I am a black African proper. but for Zanu Pf there is nothing like White African or White Zimbabwean, We had a descent Salisbury with an honest town council prioritizing the needs of the residents not a corrupt Chombo*s council neither arrogant Kasukuweres.. We had plenty of well oiled youth social centres.

      Reply

  26. nkosilathi bongani

    1890 – 1979: is roughly 98 yrs and the result was the Salisbury pictured here!
    1980 – 2015 is roughly 34 yrs (of course I mean developmental yrs), and the result is the Hre pictured here.
    The difference is of course 68 yrs!!!! kkkkkkkkkk. who is better than the other here. kkkkkkkkk. just saying!!!

    Reply

    1. Jongwe Rachembera

      The shiny buildings after independence was mostly through white investment. If you compared 2000 to 2016 you will notice there has been no improvement Joina City was part of the 1990’s boom. Zanu pf has ruined an entire country, shiny buildings mean very little without a functioning economy with our own industries and our own currency. Why not show pictures pre 1895? There would be nothing to see. Be grateful for what the white racists did for this country in less that 100yrs. Zanu pf have destroyed what Julius Nyerere once described as the jewel of Africa. Samora Machel advised Mugabe to look after what he inherited from the racists in 1980. Born frees were fed lies in History, a false pride built on lies. Look around, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana. Zambia has had five presidents since Kaunda. Mozambique has had four presidents since Samora Machel. We have had the same man since 1980 he ran out of ideas to move the country further in development but we still have him and his thugs running things. Wake up people!

      Reply

  27. Harishari

    We should all focus exclusively on Canaan, and forget completely about Egypt, despite its allure. Often people talk about the Zimbabwe they want. In a series commencing next week I will detail the Zimbabweans we want, talking frankly, without fear or favour, the values which shall carry us to Canaan, the Promised Land.

    Reply

  28. Ba bliss

    Yaa Mugabe and the late Smith, nw I can spot the difference.

    Reply

  29. Nathi

    Reconciliation with Britain and all trial groupings of people could have made us avoided this poverty we find ourselves in. I never thought there will be no trains with ZNR so broke that it’s employees goes for months without pay.
    Zanu has brought us shame to the whole world. We didn’t fight for poverty or to be reduced to yes men

    Reply

  30. Bvunzai

    I know and appreciate that the white regime was oppressing blacks..but there were good administrators and planners who loved our country. They built everything from nothing like Kariba Dam, all mines, Towns and cities and brought education to us. I feel like Rhodesia did more for the blacks than all other colonies…and this is why as Zimbabweans we have a good foundation.

    One problem we have to overcome as blacks is pointing blame to someone else. Look at Japan & Germany there were devastated by World War 2 – but they picked themselves up and built themselves to superpowers. We just had an oppressing colonial system in terms of rights but the system did not devastate us…so we have no excuse.

    The other problem is that we are not futuristic and generational. For example a common black would not invest in an Orange orchard or pine trees which they know will only earn revenue in 15 or more years. For this we dint even have to deny…but just take a look at stats of successful business which crumpled when the owner died and the relatives or children took over. That trait is also inherent in public admin systems.

    Reply

  31. David Guard

    Africans are certainly not filthy. I have been to Africa and love African cultures. Zimbabweans are great, but ZANU is horrible. Zimbabweans are suffering because of stupid thuggish leadership. Why is it that ZANU officials are living in luxury while people starve? Why? Hopefully people will think about this.

    Reply

  32. Sea

    To be fair I think Zimbabweans have done very well in maintaining our standards considering what we have all been through.

    Reply

  33. Sagitarr

    If you had a chance to live in both Salisbury and Harare, you have a very real experience of the differences, not theoretical gibberish.

    African labour went into building Rhodesia under experienced architects, engineers, town planners and administrators. At independence, everything Rhodesian was condemned, including he positive attributes. So the qualified technocrats could not hand-over their skills and experience and went away.

    We were left with proud and euphoric people who lacked the experience and depth required to maintain what existed and sadly with no capacity to move it to the next level.

    We thought we knew it all. There is no African country that we didn’t condemn, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana all of them were poor and uneducated. We were the cream who were educated to take Independence were noone had been before. That’s history now we’ve arrived at a place of shame and now need introspection to right things.

    Perhaps we should start with some humility…

    I am a proud black African, but I can’t stand filth, carelessness, ineptitude, inefficiency and all the negatives we have brought on ourselves. it doesn’t build us or make us better. We need better leaders in all aspects of life not just politics, inspiring leadership to get out of this mess.

    Reply

  34. GIFT

    There are no much differences in the pictures. Only on some there is improvements on the buildings and on the other congestion of cars and people. It only shows the growing of the population. Of note are other beautiful areas that were bushes that have been developed like Westgate, Eastgate, Sam Levy just to name a few. It is only the corruption and misrule that we cry about but otherwise our Zimbabwe is not that backwards in terms of infrastruture thats for sure.

    Reply

    1. Lazyboy

      @Gift – Let’s call a spade a spade, we have lost it somewhere along the way to where we are today. The honest truth is that we are now lagging behind. Harare is certainly not the biggest city in the world and hence that argument doesn’t hold tight. We have ruined our own country and collectively whether directly or indirectly, we have allowed ZANU PF to take us to garbage land. I have seen documentaries of the great cities of this world and they also came a long way through challenges of waste management but they have overcome the challenges. Harare and all urban settlements in Zimbabwe have failed to maintain minimum standards period.

      Reply

  35. Maverick

    I lived in both and agree with most observations that the then Salisbury now Harare was designed for fewer whites and not for the population explosion as well as rural -urban migration that followed. Compared to most African countries I have been to, Zimbabwe is much better in terms of infrastructure and order and to some extent cleanliness.

    It’s just that things are tough now even for the local authorities who are supposed to keep our cities and towns clean. Of course, we the citizens and residents are also to blame for the deterioration conditions the country finds itself in.

    Reply

  36. Teddy Sorrow

    I just want to mention I am very new to weblog and honestly liked you’re blog site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with tremendous posts. Cheers for sharing with us your web page.

    Reply

  37. the ghost of peter sellers

    Thanks for sharing your ideas. I might also like to convey that video games have been ever evolving. Modern technology and improvements have made it easier to create sensible and interactive games. These types of entertainment video games were not that sensible when the concept was first of all being experimented with. Just like other styles of know-how, video games way too have had to grow by many years. This is testimony towards the fast growth of video games.

    Reply

  38. John Deere Technical Manuals

    I haven’t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it friend

    Reply

