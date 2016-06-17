Photos of Harare then & now

“Time is the longest distance between two places.” ― Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie
Harare, once dubbed the Sunshine city, has gone through changes over the years. From the picturesque early 1900s when the city was established as Salisbury to the buzz of the 1980s when it changed to Harare after independence.
NewsDay’s Tapiwa Zivira collected pictures of Harare from the 1900s to the 1970s and ventured into the city centre to recapture new photos from the exact positions the old pictures were taken.
Africans are filthy people!
That is not true. Pease compare Rhodesia and Zimbabwe and then think again, maybe you might come up with a plausible explanation.
Please. Show us the before and after pictures for the following places : Borrowdale Brooke. Sam Levy. Chitungwiiza Town Centr. Watren Park . Budiriro. Kopje. Harare Sheraton. Heroes Acre. National Stadium . Norton. Gweru. UZ. MSU. GZU. CUT. BSU. NUST. Mabvuku. Zimre. Ruwa. Hatcliffe.
you watch your language. and may God forgive you forr saying so, what about indians, Texas folk, Northshire, the dans, Thai, ?????? there is a rotten fruit in every tree, at least two in fact. wherever you are from there is also filth, the fact that you dont see it means you are socially blind.
Well done newsday. But it is wrong to say Africans are filthy people. Remember the population in the city has increased against static resources. This might be putting pressure on available amenities.
You are very right my friend, the population in the city has increased. Bur we should all try to keep it neat for the next person. Taper should remember how if he/she went into the high density areas, they would see African ladies sweeping and clearing the areas next to their houses. It is a part of their cultures, we should encourage this pride in keeping our cities clean.
Taisafamba muna first takaguta. Tave kumufamba nenzara. Ndiyo independence yacho iyoyo.
Looks like pedestrians were not allowed in the city way back then . Just check out first picture of Samora Machel. And a few others. Want did the National Stadium look like back then ?
I love this journalism
Wide spaces and very orderly and tidy streets. Despite the discrimination which was terrible life wasnt so much of a burden for the common man..
My first job out of High School was at St Paul and over the next 5 years Iearned so very much. Seeing the hospital torn down tears a small piece of my heart out. The Daughters of Charity and the doctors and staff of St Paul Hospital will always be with me……
thank you newsday some of us are “born free” and now we have a picture of what it was back then thank you. good journalism. keep it up the good work.
Kuzviitira.or is it Indigenisation….. the pros and cons.
Kumwe kuzviitira ndikukuya kwemunhu wait manyoka when there is no toilet. That’s what has happened in the Zimbabwean case.
You cannot blame anybody….wazviitira wega. We indigenized the economy.
nice
Yes it was nice But the black majority were not enjoying it, So it was nothing
@Harare, so the black majority are enjoying it now? I don’t think so, its the black minority of Zanu PF enjoying it now and hence millions exiled from their own country.
Very good article though. Just shows how stagnant Zimbabwe has been under the ruthless leadership of the geriatric Mugabe.
@Harare. ..saka iye zvino black majority iri kuenjoya chii. ..kuitira tsvina nekupemha mari muna1st ndokugarika here…tibvire apa
Well guys we also have to get credit as blacks. Look at the newer and modernised buildings in the cbd as compared to the rhodesian era. Even joina city! Had that not been done harare would still be Salisbury.
On the other note, the over population and the uncleaness in town is and eyescore. Gabbage, sewage rivers, fieces in piblic places and just the amount of blocked drainages has made harare a stinking and very filthy place. Even just the stench especially the transport areas is terrible. It reflects a degraded people and a dirty people. On that issue, Salisbury never had any litter, sewage, blocked drains, or rotten roads. They were better than us on that. Harare cbd now is a pain and eyescore to see and experience. Salisbury was cleaner, and wholesome even for families to go.
Look at the areas the Rhodesians still maintain or were they ran away to. Sam levies village, arundel park. Well maintained and beautiful. Isusu we run away from our town and go were the whiteman maintains!
You need to see a doctor… who said it’s blacks that have the most modern buidings?
Its a pity non of the cars seen by then belonged to blacks in a black country let alone set foot in those areas What colour is the journalist by the way?
At times one would think they were justified by not allowing my kinsmen into some areas.utsvina tanyanya.filthy cities and towns and highways too.iiiiiii zvanyanya
Good piece of journalism there! Pana 4th apa, pa rank apa wava kubuda at the far takuita kunge takubuda road port. Pane public toilet iripo. Maihwii, tsvina, ma goo, weti and just the terrible stench! Zimweya racho rakapfuura pauri uri mu combi rinovharira combi yose. Zvanyanya guys. Zvimwe tingataure but us as blacks panyaya yehutsanana mu town tazvitadza. Isu tisu tikutoitira tsvina mu town, weti and litter at undesignated places. Ipapo we lag behind whites. Lets accept the truth! I think thats why we dont see whites in our cbd, coz they run away from the filth, our filth.
Get away….speak for hutsvina hwamai wako
Its ironic that other than renovations to building nothing much has changed, we need to invest in infrastructure development – where are the new buildings or even new roads that the new government has built – is this all we have to show after 36 years – no meaningful progress in terms of new buildings, new roads, bigger roads – just the same but now run down
Cars lined up in 1st & 2nd street for whites elites. Buses lined up at market square fro black labourers. What a reminder eish! Hapana journalism apa
You had some points there.Africans are not filthy people at all.
Thank you! Africans are Africans not filthy
Excellent observation. Africans are Africans not filthy nxaaa!
I notice that there are no differences in some places, deterioration in others and an improvement in others. I also believe that it would have been a lot better if Mugabe and his government had not pilfered from the treasury, purposely destroyed the economy, governed through hate. Had Lee Kwan Yew run Zimbabwe, believe me everyone would have jobs and fat bank accounts. Everyone would have been educated. People would have pride in who they are. There would be no diaspora!
there are some bit changes the only change is we are now too crowded in town than late. so we must expirience that early and develop with a written down time frame, you will see, we develop the whole of zimb as time goes. no politics on this because if i condem why not me doing it.
I enjoyed much more in Salisbury than I did when it was Harare. The shops were good. prices good and we had proper once a year sales in big shops like OK..Greatermans..Meikles. Most shops sold genuine and durable brands of products, The streets were spick and span and above all there wer no street kids and street vendors. I enjoyed just catching the Salisbury United bus and spending time in the highstreet of Salisbury.
Are you talking about black Africans or white Africans or both
Zims, I grew up in Highfield. I am a black African proper. but for Zanu Pf there is nothing like White African or White Zimbabwean, We had a descent Salisbury with an honest town council prioritizing the needs of the residents not a corrupt Chombo*s council neither arrogant Kasukuweres.. We had plenty of well oiled youth social centres.
1890 – 1979: is roughly 98 yrs and the result was the Salisbury pictured here!
1980 – 2015 is roughly 34 yrs (of course I mean developmental yrs), and the result is the Hre pictured here.
The difference is of course 68 yrs!!!! kkkkkkkkkk. who is better than the other here. kkkkkkkkk. just saying!!!
The shiny buildings after independence was mostly through white investment. If you compared 2000 to 2016 you will notice there has been no improvement Joina City was part of the 1990’s boom. Zanu pf has ruined an entire country, shiny buildings mean very little without a functioning economy with our own industries and our own currency. Why not show pictures pre 1895? There would be nothing to see. Be grateful for what the white racists did for this country in less that 100yrs. Zanu pf have destroyed what Julius Nyerere once described as the jewel of Africa. Samora Machel advised Mugabe to look after what he inherited from the racists in 1980. Born frees were fed lies in History, a false pride built on lies. Look around, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana. Zambia has had five presidents since Kaunda. Mozambique has had four presidents since Samora Machel. We have had the same man since 1980 he ran out of ideas to move the country further in development but we still have him and his thugs running things. Wake up people!
We should all focus exclusively on Canaan, and forget completely about Egypt, despite its allure. Often people talk about the Zimbabwe they want. In a series commencing next week I will detail the Zimbabweans we want, talking frankly, without fear or favour, the values which shall carry us to Canaan, the Promised Land.
Yaa Mugabe and the late Smith, nw I can spot the difference.
Reconciliation with Britain and all trial groupings of people could have made us avoided this poverty we find ourselves in. I never thought there will be no trains with ZNR so broke that it’s employees goes for months without pay.
Zanu has brought us shame to the whole world. We didn’t fight for poverty or to be reduced to yes men
I know and appreciate that the white regime was oppressing blacks..but there were good administrators and planners who loved our country. They built everything from nothing like Kariba Dam, all mines, Towns and cities and brought education to us. I feel like Rhodesia did more for the blacks than all other colonies…and this is why as Zimbabweans we have a good foundation.
One problem we have to overcome as blacks is pointing blame to someone else. Look at Japan & Germany there were devastated by World War 2 – but they picked themselves up and built themselves to superpowers. We just had an oppressing colonial system in terms of rights but the system did not devastate us…so we have no excuse.
The other problem is that we are not futuristic and generational. For example a common black would not invest in an Orange orchard or pine trees which they know will only earn revenue in 15 or more years. For this we dint even have to deny…but just take a look at stats of successful business which crumpled when the owner died and the relatives or children took over. That trait is also inherent in public admin systems.
Africans are certainly not filthy. I have been to Africa and love African cultures. Zimbabweans are great, but ZANU is horrible. Zimbabweans are suffering because of stupid thuggish leadership. Why is it that ZANU officials are living in luxury while people starve? Why? Hopefully people will think about this.
To be fair I think Zimbabweans have done very well in maintaining our standards considering what we have all been through.
If you had a chance to live in both Salisbury and Harare, you have a very real experience of the differences, not theoretical gibberish.
African labour went into building Rhodesia under experienced architects, engineers, town planners and administrators. At independence, everything Rhodesian was condemned, including he positive attributes. So the qualified technocrats could not hand-over their skills and experience and went away.
We were left with proud and euphoric people who lacked the experience and depth required to maintain what existed and sadly with no capacity to move it to the next level.
We thought we knew it all. There is no African country that we didn’t condemn, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana all of them were poor and uneducated. We were the cream who were educated to take Independence were noone had been before. That’s history now we’ve arrived at a place of shame and now need introspection to right things.
Perhaps we should start with some humility…
I am a proud black African, but I can’t stand filth, carelessness, ineptitude, inefficiency and all the negatives we have brought on ourselves. it doesn’t build us or make us better. We need better leaders in all aspects of life not just politics, inspiring leadership to get out of this mess.
There are no much differences in the pictures. Only on some there is improvements on the buildings and on the other congestion of cars and people. It only shows the growing of the population. Of note are other beautiful areas that were bushes that have been developed like Westgate, Eastgate, Sam Levy just to name a few. It is only the corruption and misrule that we cry about but otherwise our Zimbabwe is not that backwards in terms of infrastruture thats for sure.
@Gift – Let’s call a spade a spade, we have lost it somewhere along the way to where we are today. The honest truth is that we are now lagging behind. Harare is certainly not the biggest city in the world and hence that argument doesn’t hold tight. We have ruined our own country and collectively whether directly or indirectly, we have allowed ZANU PF to take us to garbage land. I have seen documentaries of the great cities of this world and they also came a long way through challenges of waste management but they have overcome the challenges. Harare and all urban settlements in Zimbabwe have failed to maintain minimum standards period.
I lived in both and agree with most observations that the then Salisbury now Harare was designed for fewer whites and not for the population explosion as well as rural -urban migration that followed. Compared to most African countries I have been to, Zimbabwe is much better in terms of infrastructure and order and to some extent cleanliness.
It’s just that things are tough now even for the local authorities who are supposed to keep our cities and towns clean. Of course, we the citizens and residents are also to blame for the deterioration conditions the country finds itself in.
