Photos of Harare then & now

“Time is the longest distance between two places.”

― Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie

Harare, once dubbed the Sunshine city, has gone through changes over the years. From the picturesque early 1900s when the city was established as Salisbury to the buzz of the 1980s when it changed to Harare after independence.

NewsDay’s Tapiwa Zivira collected pictures of Harare from the 1900s to the 1970s and ventured into the city centre to recapture new photos from the exact positions the old pictures were taken.

The result is below. Enjoy the collages!

