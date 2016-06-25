How Mine snatch point against Chapungu

CHAPUNGU…(2)2

HOW MINE striker Kuda Musharu scored five minutes from full-time as the miners rescued a point against Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Ascot yesterday.

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Chapungu fans were baying for coach John Nyikadzino’s head after the match, blaming him for the draw.

The airmen took the lead through Agrippa Peperere in the 13th minute before the visitors equalised three minutes later through Pasca Manhanga.

Chapungu then thought they had wrapped the game when Allen Tavarwisa slotted home with a beautiful strike off a cross by James Mukombwe 10 minutes before the breather.

But it is Nyikadzino’s tactics which incensed the fans, especially the substitution of Xolani Ncube for veteran Phillip Marufu, arguably the hosts’ best players on the day.

Nyikadzino said it was within the fans’ rights to register their displeasure with him as they expected a win.

“The supporters are justified because they wanted a win. It’s long when we last had a win at home. We didn’t play well in the second half,” he said.

Chapungu came into the match high on confidence having dispatched struggling Border Strikers away in Beitbridge and expectations were high they would pick their second home win of the season against the visitors who before this match had last won against Caps United on match day six.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu also felt his charges deserved a win and blamed the draw on the soft goals they conceded.

“We let in soft goals but a point away from home is still good for us,” said Kaindu



Teams

Chapungu: R Mazingi, C Mativenga, H Mugoniwa, B Zabula, B Mbavarira, C Kwaramba, A Peperere(G Phiri 26th) J Mukombwe (M Mavuto 73rd), X Ncube (P Marufu 68th), P Khumbula, A Tavarwisa

How Mine: B Donovan, P Tonha, Q Amini, T Kumbuyani, V Kamhuka, M Sakala, T Rantokoane, P Manhanga, T Banda (K Musharu 65th), G Nguwodzawo, C Sibanda

