Quail birds united Zimbos: Muchinguri

ENVIRONMENT minister Oppah Muchinguri says the issue of quail bird breeding has united Zimbabweans, who are overwhelmingly against the ban.
BY Staff Reporter
Responding to a question in the National Assembly by Harare Central MP Murisi Zvizwai (MDC-T) on her recent directive to ban the breeding of the birds last month, Muchinguri on Wednesday said domestication of the quails was still allowed.
“I am happy that the issue of quails has united the country with people discussing it on social media and enjoying the jokes,” she said.
“There are tame and wild quails. People are encouraged to keep the tame ones because that falls under the Agriculture ministry. People cannot go to game parks hunting for wild quails or their eggs and those are the ones banned.”
Muchinguri said some people were even bitten by snakes, while others were mauled by wild animals looking for wild quails resulting in her ministry considering their ban.
“Wild quails cannot be tamed because they refuse feeds until they die. Why is it that the some people, who try to tame wild quails have never tamed buffalo, eland or kudu?” she queried.
Meanwhile, Muchinguri revealed that the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) collected nearly $42 million in revenue from 2013 to 2015.
“EMA collected $41 754 289 from 2013 to 2015 and the money was used for awareness raising and environmental commemorations such as World Wetlands Day, Africa Environment Day, National Fire Week, World Environment Day and Clean Up Zimbabwe Campaign with a budget of $360 000,” she said in response to a question by MDC- T Proportional Representation MP Nicola Watson.
Hector
Not surprised by this we have heartless leaders, the reasoning is always iron fist oriented…so Muchinguri thought banning is the best way to stop pple from being beaten by snakes looking for wild quails? What about thousands of pple with legit domesticated quails? Thoughtless oppressive policies always#ThisFlag
Gumandafa
If she knows that they are useful, she must have to advertise for the raring of these quail birds. Promote those who started this project which can generate employment for the youth and the economy, through the production of mhunga and mapfunde. This is a step ahead for those who cherish development in all parts of the country. Zimbabweans fight backward thinking and build your country with whatever you can produce for the nation to survive.
munhu
surprising, a respite one might say. This minister ‘heard’ the people and adjusted her policies to suit the people. In all honesty there wasn’t so much outcry On that ban. Look elsewhere, there’s pandemonium in the outcry of people because of police roadblock abuse, spot fines etc, the relevant minister is doing nothing about it, deaf and dumb, maybe he is…. look at the bond notes issue, how loud and wide spread has been the outcry against it?! Zimbabwean people are now living in fear for the little savings they may have, they are dreading tomorrow because of that. and some minister says NO GOING BACK on the issue. really?! Hanz learn to like them. really?! really?!
HAPANA HAPANA
OPPAH NEE (CHIHUTA) MUCHINGURI
miras
Viona Ngwena
Kuti Opa ndo kuti Chihuta
sharp
that’s a speechless speech. Who has been domesticating wild quails? Only in her dreams, if you just apologise for your blunder it’s enough, no need to be smart otherwise you expose your foolishness. One thing for sure someone’s business is not taking the competition lightly hence the need to ban other competitors, it’s always Zanu’s strategy to destroy.
Manual Amedro
