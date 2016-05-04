Mnangagwa sabotaged: Team Lacoste claims

ZANU PF factional fights have been blamed for the embarrassingly low turn-out at the government-sponsored Workers’ Day commemorations addressed by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Rufaro Stadium on Monday.
BY OBEY MANAYITI/EVERSON MUSHAVA/XOLISANI NCUBE
Mnangagwa was forced to address just a handful of people, among them bussed Zanu PF supporters.
His loyalists yesterday jumped to blame the G40 faction in Zanu PF for sabotaging the event to spite Mnangagwa, who is linked to the rival Team Lacoste group.
“This is clear sabotage. G40 wanted to send a message that Mnangagwa has no support and doesn’t command a huge following both in the party and civil service,” one Zanu PF official said on condition of anonymity.
Classifieds.co.zw
“Under normal circumstances at similar events, Zanu PF will be asked to bus people to attend. Many buses will be provided for such events. However, this did not happen because G40 people withdrew the buses. People wanted to come, but they had no means considering the current economic situation prevailing in the country.”
The official added: “We had gathered information on the planned sabotage and we were fully aware that the stadium would be empty. However, the VP was not worried about that and he will not be affected by such plots.”
Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) secretary-general Kenias Shamuyarira confirmed suspected political interference had spoiled the day.
“It’s true political meddling was there. We were given the mandate to organise at short notice together with the Ministry of Labour,” he said.
“It was then the duty of the federation and the ministry to co-ordinate everything because it was for workers, but in the process, we have seen political activists trying to assist, yet they were trying to measure their popularity and to try and outshine one another within political factionalism.”
Shamuyarira said ZFTU had been assured that transport was catered for and the money was given to Zanu PF provincial commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe, but many workers were not ferried.
“He (Mashayamombe) should explain what happened. A lot of workers were left stranded for transport. In a post-mortem review, we discovered that we should not include political parties at such commemorations. Politicians should stay away,” Shamuyarira said, adding it was wrong to group workers along political party lines.
Mnangagwa loyalists particularly blamed Labour minister Prisca Mupfumira, Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Mashayamombe for the fiasco.
Both Kasukuwere and Mupfumira were reportedly in a Cabinet meeting yesterday when NewsDay sought their comment, while Mashayamombe refused to be drawn into discussing the matter.
However, some within G40 took credit for organising the few people who attended the commemorations, saying had it not been for them, the stadium would have been totally empty.
“As a party, we mobilised 10 buses through Zupco and those people you saw there were mobilised by Zanu PF and a few by the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions,” a Zanu PF official linked to the G40 said.
“The Ministry of Public Service was supposed to provide at least 20 buses to ferry the people, but we were shocked that the buses went empty. When information was passed that ED (VP Mnangagwa) was the guest of honour, the zeal to mobilise went off.”
Most of the vendors forced to attend the belated May Day commemorations walked away after grabbing free food and T-shirts, forcing Mnangagwa to address an empty stadium.
NewsDay witnessed some of the Zanu PF members stampede for the free food, with police battling to maintain order and, in some cases, having to use vicious dogs.
The food included a pack of buns and a bottle of fruit juice from Alpha and Omega Dairy, run by the First Family.
Soon after receiving the food packs, which were being given at the entrance to the stadium, some of the people quickly made their way out of the stadium returning to their workstations, leaving a handful to listen to the VP.
“We don’t have jobs. Why should we go in the stadium to listen to empty promises? It is now a vendors’ day,” one vendor shouted as he made his way out of the stadium, with a pack of buns in hand.
Mugabe’s Zanu PF party had hoped to raise a capacity crowd for the May Day commemorations to counter the well-attended event held by the main opposition MDC-T-alligned Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield on Sunday.
Zanu Insider
Mnangagwa ws not sabbotaged by any1.The thing here is that he is unpopular.The grave mistake that we did in Zanupf ws to expell Mai Mujuru who ws supposed to replace President Mugabe.She ws a better candidate than everyone in Zanupf.If she is to hold a star rally today under Zimpf,Mujuru is going to attract multitudes.Bhora musango team in Zanupf did their job.Mnangagwa or whoever is going to represent Zanupf is not going to win elections in 2018.Bhora musango team(war vets,gamatox,g40 and service chief) are working flat out fo a JM victory.Come 2018 we shall have a female President.Ko tineyeseka
aikazveeee
this wasn’t a political rally to mobilise support. No. any attempt to use this as a measure of the VP’s political following is misplaced. it was a workers day! how many people are formally employed if unemployement is standing at 85%+? and of the 15%- who are employed how many attend such events? moreover, take into account the organising period. even if Bob was going to be guest of owner the situation would have remained the same.
faro
unonyepa
faro
There is no worker in Zimbabwe. With what the zanu pf guys are doing all workers are turned to slaves. Better change it to slaves day. Employers are now holding back they post independence style. We are being beaten but what can we do. The zanu has deserted worker and they expect workers now slaves on their side. Salaries are being cut hundreds of times and get paid 1/4 of it. Benefits are a talk of smith s era.
Azog
…how misguided your response is Zanu Insider. ED is greatly misunderstood. He is the one who held things together during the country’s boom years from 1980 to 1998. Things got haywire when the Mujurus’ selfish egos where unleashed firstly through the fast-track land reform. People don’t realise this but Gen. Mujuru was behind the war vets pressuring Mugabe for compensation and chaotic land redistribution. Its sad that the media reports things tangent to reality but ED is Zim’s best hope of turning things around quick.
Ziso
Azog you are a star. Tell them brother. You only forgot to also tell them that the Mujuru cabal were also the diamonds looters and they were very corroupt.
faro
no body trust him ED is same to all MDC ndizvo
Ziso
I don’t want to hear about the corrupt Mujuru. Please shut up. You are afraid of Ngwena because you know he will expose you.
vendor
Worker’s Day? Workers for which companies? List them.
Ziso
Go on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange if you want to know which companies are operating.
faro
There is no worker in Zimbabwe. With what the zanu pf guys are doing all workers are turned to slaves. Better change it to slaves day. Employers are now holding back they post independence style. We are being beaten but what can we do. The zanu has deserted worker and they expect workers now slaves on their side. Salaries are being cut hundreds of times and get paid 1/4 of it. Benefits are a talk of smith s era.
mgobhozi wezintabeni
Offside ladies and gentleman.The issue of sabotage is neither here nor there, let alone the issue of popularity,the simply reason is that they are no longer any workers to talk about.Industries closed down and continue to be closed down.People are involved in formal trading and they could not ill afford their precious time to listen to policy makers who are responsible for all this national suffering.
Kambiri
Its nothing about persanslities or factions. The people are simply disillusioned and demonstrating their anger and resentment quietly. The boycott is a clear reflection of the mood prevailing on the ground.
Compare with the bumper crowd a day before where Dunamos played Caps United.
Hamu Juju wekushata
Mghobozi,if it ws RG Mugabe,the stadium ws going to be full to capacity.Why is it that u are always offside?Mnangagwa is not popular full stop.
Newako
What could Mnangagwa say that could change anything? So people are not fools, they can’t stay to hear empty rhetoric that will not bring any food on the table. Mnangagwa is also an aloof unpopular figure who cannot attract anyone to his meetings unless they are benefiting somehow.
Ziso
You are a liar. I am someone who will support him. So dont talk of anyone.
Ziso
You are a liar. I am someone who will support him. So don’t talk of anyone.
ngashe
tibvire apo
faro
There is no worker in Zimbabwe. With what the zanu pf guys are doing all workers are turned to slaves. Better change it to slaves day. Employers are now holding back they post independence style. We are being beaten but what can we do. The zanu has deserted worker and they expect workers now slaves on their side. Salaries are being cut hundreds of times and get paid 1/4 of it. Benefits are a talk of smith s era.
Hofisi
Ko iyo ZFTU ifederation yanaani, vaivepi vanhu vacho
Wezhira
Ngwena haina mhaka kana mhosva! Haidyi chebamba chayo chinoza neronga. Munoizwawo inombo commentor commentor, kwete inenge inyerere waiting for its prey. Pavakada kusimudza muswe vachiitukirira pama TV. Takazongonzwa vadirwa chando ndoku freezer vakadaro. Saka tichiti Ngwena haina mhaka! Kana mhooosva.
clement moyo
Saved him right – he is a fraud any where
Sagitarr
Both factions are unpopular – that’s why the urban vote (what matters ultimately) remains more aligned to MDC(T). Check the election results of 2013 for your self.
hoputhiche
I get paid £82 every hour frrom online jobs. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my friend BGy is earning £9k /monthly by doing this job and she showed me how. Try it out on following website..
====== www.Report20.com
nadi
lacoste was not subortaged,there are nomore workers in zimbabwe.Mnangagwa stop comparing worker’s day ya 1996 its dff from 2016 almost evryone lost his or her job ndimi mutongori kubasa so manga makatokwa big time
mama
TV AFRIKA opened my eyes KAMOHELO MANONO Klerksdorp NW I got more than I paid for. After using BUYA TANDO CRYSTALS my husband came back Immediately and I got PREGNANT for the first time in my life after 4 MISCARRIAGES and 2 unwanted DIVORCES
Stop dreaming and start living MANGALISO DAVID from LADYSMITH KZN testifies 28 years experience as a FACTORY WORKER. I started as a CLEANER for 10yrs and got PROMOTED to a RECEPTIONIST . Two months past I was promoted again to a FLOOR MANAGER Which was my last position in the company. Many people became jealousy at even my friends and they blackmailed which forced my boss to fire me without paying me any cent. The GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENT was taking long to process my pension fund .But it all changed when I visited MAMA SHAFIK on Saturday she performed her rituals on Monday and I was clued on Tuesday to go sign the papers and my money was deposited the next day Mama shafik +27638400711
MBUYISANI MYENDE after using WANGUVU DREAM POWDERS I hit a jackpot of 18MILLION RANDS in LOTTO and I keep DREAMING winning numbers day by day. It changed all my life and am living like a king now thank u Mama shafik 0638400711
JOSE CAVARIO from ALMADA PORTUGAL I lost my shop in Mozambique due to politics 17years ago. Then I decided to travel to my uncle figo in RANDFONTEIN JOHANNESBURG Who introduced me to his personal traditional doctor mama Shafik
They gave me a MAGIC WALLET which made wonders and now I own a big butcher two wholesale shops in KRUGERSDORP and ROODERPORT Thanks mama I will always respect and honour you forever.call her to help you with the above problems.+27638400711
faro
nxa. They now want to make the money themselves. Yes ZanuPF get rich while the rest of Zimbabweans Suffer.
REPLY
Humba April 29, 2016 at 11:25 am #
Hayaa government to draft a policy framework to control trading and prices yezvihuta kkkkkkk seka hako humba makombe
REPLY
Samson April 29, 2016 at 11:56 am #
I am stunned gov to sit down and draft policy on this shyytt ? Now do you see the calibre of people leading us ? Zimbabwe is screwed indeed.
REPLY
fratrithed April 29, 2016 at 11:52 am #
I get paid £85 every hour from online jobs. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my friend XS is earning £8k monthly by doing this job and she showed me how. Try it out on following website..
==== www.E-cash10.com
REPLY
Tangwena April 29, 2016 at 12:09 pm #
Is this NOT the same woman who banned airtime scratch cards recently ?
You are sick wena Muchinguri to many dikks up your thing.Nxa mani
REPLY
gunguwo April 29, 2016 at 1:52 pm #
Two big words in our government’s policy book are: BAN and DEMOLISH. Saka hanga (guinea fowls), hangaiwa (pigeons) neroad-runner muchabhana riini tigare tagadzirira? Zvese zxvinotipawo mari muri kubhana, including mabasa chaiwo.
REPLY
sensei snr April 29, 2016 at 12:22 pm #
you banned and distabilised vendors now you want to ban people who are trying to make an honest living rearing quail birds. what do you want the people to do? Give us our share of the 15 billion you looted titsvage zvimwe zvekuita
REPLY
zai April 29, 2016 at 1:01 pm #
“Fleecing your people…” Do you own any people? You belong to a pack of baboons that believes anyone who starts eating good must have been ‘bought’ by the West. Anybody who drank tea during the liberation struggle and in 2008 was maimed, bludgeoned and callously murdered under the mistaken belief – your belief – that they were enjoying the fruits of selling out to Smith and MDC. Hamuudi kuona vanhu vachidya zvakanaka chete
REPLY
Alista Chingarandi April 29, 2016 at 1:11 pm #
Ko kuno kuma Arab these fowls are plenty and its no big deal, whats the farce in my country Zim about the quail birds?
REPLY
the don April 29, 2016 at 1:42 pm #
we are living in a banning country.every other product in zim has been banned somehow
REPLY
simbarashe hatirekipashi April 29, 2016 at 2:20 pm #
Even the despicable Rhodesians never stooped so low. INDEED, WE ARE A CURSED COUNTRY!
REPLY
Bruno April 29, 2016 at 2:24 pm #
So what is the government doing about some well known people selling anointed water?
REPLY
hosi April 29, 2016 at 2:26 pm #
Zi musatonyoko ramai vako muchinguri kashiri. Zihoro rakazara mhepo.
REPLY
mboko April 29, 2016 at 2:33 pm #
muchamama chete ma Zimbabweans.hanti ndimi makavaregerera honayi vakura misoro,movadii kkkkk..ana sekuru nanamdara venyu vaishedzera kuti Joshua nkomo should be hanged,vamwe muchiti he should be chucked out of the country because he was against what the former prime minister & the 5th brigade was doing to the country soon after independence.the vedios are all over the web just search you’ll find then dating back kuma 80’s
REPLY
Jonso April 30, 2016 at 5:34 am #
I totally agree its high time that we stand its high time that we act and not out up with this shit. These buggers shud go. Zimbabwean people lets not be cowards lets go out and fight
REPLY
Maison Jaikolu April 29, 2016 at 2:48 pm #
How about enhancing the capacity to breed more of these sumptuous birds and develop a robust and thriving industry Comrade Minister . That is the expected positive thinking by leaders which could turn a challenge like that into an opportunity.
REPLY
CHIVADYE April 29, 2016 at 2:55 pm #
KKKKKKKKKKK.Hurumende kuda kugara pasi yonyora mtemo wekutenga zvihuta.kkkkk zvakatooma sure.Tsvee nyaya yekti taenda kuPOSB tikashaya mari,voti takarasima neshiri. ASI MASHAYA BASA? KKKKKK.ZVAKAOMA.rARAMAI MUNYASHA NDIMI VANHU CHETE PASI PANO.
REPLY
ndizvo April 29, 2016 at 3:07 pm #
kkkkkkk. Seka zvako mwana weShumba. Panzvimbo yekuti mutsvagire vanhu musika yekutengesera shiri dzavo, imi makuti nanga nanga nekushayisa vanhu mabasa. Why can’t you give licence to all those interested instead of the other way round.
REPLY
kasikana April 29, 2016 at 4:01 pm #
kkkkkkiest ndaseka hangu oppah nzou wakaendesa kuchina ukadya mari yacho apa wavakuda yezvihuta hamugutiwo here asika siiraiwo vamwe
REPLY
mukanya April 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm #
quails are wildlife birds and also they fall under wildlife. Whatever is done to these birds should be monitored by wildlife authority. On the veterinary side we need to control them because they carry diseases like Avian influenza ,Newcastle disease, Salmonella , these diseases need to controlled by monitoring every every movement of these birds where they are kept and produced. So we need to have a source which is regulated which is the hatchery and the production aspects. This will also help you producers to know what to do and when to take control measures when e have a risky of a disease its not stoping. Also the information on the treatment diseases its not researched and documented its a falls claim. All you can say is the meat has low cholestrol levels and its game meat
REPLY
frankly April 29, 2016 at 5:04 pm #
But Nzou chaidzo murikudziisa mucaptivity imi veParks. kuMazowe. how different is it nekuisa zvihuta mucage izvozvo?
Plus nzou dzacho murikuregera dzichibiwa. Ko izvo zvipembere mambosara nezvingani ko muno?
By 1980 population yezvipembere was about 1500. Tell us kuti zvaazvingani zvamaakuda kukondorora-kondorora zvihuta zvisina basa izvo?
REPLY
denny April 30, 2016 at 2:04 pm #
even broilers suffer the same diseases you have identified but how com there are means to control them other than banning? i though it high time to celebrate the taming of the same. if you went to the same school as mine, you know better the origins and evolution of chicken, geese, turkey etc. But dambudziko renyu maZanu munokanganwa kuti takafunda kupinda ma minister enyu aya anowana zvinzvimbo nekufemerwa pamsoro.
REPLY
stupidpplelikeu April 30, 2016 at 11:58 pm #
is that an act of parliament or an act of jealousy Mr learned.
REPLY
chitova April 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm #
when idiots preside over our lives!
REPLY
Shepherd Muchakata April 29, 2016 at 4:56 pm #
Zanu pf is a cursed party
REPLY
Mafirakureva April 29, 2016 at 5:10 pm #
ko MaBROILERS HAVE YOU TESTED THEM????????????????????
How are you going to test the Quails????? Better ask how the JAPANESE HAVE BEEN DOING IT FROM THE 1900’S
I SMELL someone protecting their Layer eggs Turf!!!!
The Japanese quails are domesticated forms of common quails just like domestication of Prussian carp into goldfish.
The earliest records of domesticated Japanese quail populations are from 12th century Japan; however, there is evidence that the species was actually domesticated as early as the 11th century.These birds were originally bred as songbirds, and it is thought that they were regularly used in song contests.
In the early 1900s, Japanese breeders began to selectively breed for increased egg production. By 1940, the industry surrounding quail eggs was flourishing. However, the events of World War II led to the complete loss of quail lines bred for their song type, as well as almost all of those bred for egg production. After the war, the few quails left were used to rebuild the industry, and all current commercial and laboratory lines today are considered to have originated from this population of quails.
REPLY
nxa April 29, 2016 at 5:23 pm #
Ha ha ha ha zvasiyanei nekutengesa mabroiler. kurwadziwa kuti mawanda . kwanai ambuya imi
REPLY
Charlie April 29, 2016 at 6:44 pm #
Kana wakaipa ukabata ushe ruzhinji runogomera. To other countries quail business is booming and has been welcomed by the respective govts, many jobs were created and livelihoods improved. The problem with our govt is that they don’t want to see the general populacy living but they, themselves. Makorokoza were banned kwaChiyadzwa in the pretext of formalising the mining and trade of diamonds for the benefit of the nation, with a hidden agenda of sharing the $15 bil which is reported missing. They put on costly apparel but they don’t want to see us in bhero which we can afford.They live in mansions but they demolished our poor houses which we bought with hardly earned finance from their council. They don’t want to see us running twumusika although they closed the companies which we used to work for. Truely speaking our govt is heartless, but tingokuyeuchidzaiwo naPharoah wakanga wakadaro, but our God is the God of justice. Gadzirisai nyika kwete kuda kungobira vanhu vanozvitambudzikira zvenhema. mave kuda kutsvaga twumari twekuti muvharidzire kutadza kutungamirira kwamaita Zimbabwe, svodai. Kana makundikana siirai vanozvigona. the govt is there to protect it’s subjects not to destroy.
REPLY
kaBird April 29, 2016 at 8:06 pm #
some1 is protecting her surname kkkkk
REPLY
Wachipfunde April 29, 2016 at 10:07 pm #
Mwari chaiye paakaona kuti vanhu vake vatambudzika nenzara akavapa zvihuta (MaIsralites). Pamwe Mwari vaona kutambura kweMaZimbo akatipa zvihuta.
REPLY
Mvenxenxe Moyo April 29, 2016 at 10:29 pm #
Zimbabweans are very stupid by nature. They believe in all sorts idiotic stuff-miracles, tsikamutandas, juju, mermaids, makandiwas, magayas, n’angas, uroyi, abathakathi, amagqwiha. The gvt shouldn’t waste its effort on these idiots. Even a national newspaper like Kwayedza can publish a photo of a 13year old claiming she loves human flesh. These idiots belong to middle ages.
REPLY
zvazviri April 29, 2016 at 10:57 pm #
Iyi haisi gvt NdiOppah. Protector Kashiri murume wako kwete kashiri kemusango. Warwadziwa nekuti sandiwe wakazvi tanga. Dai uriwe uri kutaura kuti munhu wese achirega kudya maBROILER adye Zvihuta kuti zvizokupa mari iwewe woga. Wajaira kuti zvese zvese ndiwe unoda kuita. Usatukise hurumende, nenyika, nemusangano for your selfish tendencies. Haunyari, enda kuAmerica kumurume wako.
REPLY
Mvenxenxe Moyo April 29, 2016 at 11:07 pm #
The Aids is taking care of them, and the avian influenza is around the corner. It’s extinction of this kind in 500 years’ time. Oh God help!
REPLY
john April 30, 2016 at 5:43 am #
Creativity breeds entrepreneurship which breeds economic growth .Then u wonder when they talk of empowerement what do they mean.When pple empower themselves they disempower them.There are no jobs what do they expect people to do.U banned mabero then people came up with another legal way to survive then u wanna stop them.So what do u want us to do.Haaaa no no its true Zanu want people to die.Vanhu woshanda kupi mabasa hakuna.
REPLY
gologachej April 30, 2016 at 1:25 pm #
I get paid £82 every hour from online jobs. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my friend AB is earning £9k monthly by doing this job and she showed mee how. Try it out on following website..
==== www.BuzzMax7.com
REPLY
Tony Mabika April 30, 2016 at 5:08 pm #
Manyadzisa vakuru sekai mudzoke. .
REPLY
kutapira April 30, 2016 at 7:27 pm #
Ko akauya ne program yepotaotes emumasaga hasiwe nhai Opah going around the countries selling rotten idea that yielded nothing
kkkkkk “Those crooks are selling a bird at a high price of $6 lying to our people that it will cure their diseases. That is false and people should not be fleeced,”
You are a tried and tested crook – tell us where this is going to. mar yatenga ndeyako here what about genuine fake being dumped into the country vozoiti chiii manje.
Opah you Zanu Pf manufactures nzara then goes around giving people peanuts vofunga kuti yakaanaka.
REPLY
Oto April 30, 2016 at 9:02 pm #
So government ye ZANU find it necessary to waffle once again pa nhau yezvikwari or huku. Ko dzakangofanana ne huku. Unotonzwa anozviti Minister oatura nezvezvikwari, kutoisa ma measures nema price control, ezvikwari. Kudherera kauku. Zve 15billion hapana control kana press, conference yakamboitwa kana kunzwa munhu one zvake akasungwa. Kurambidza vanhu kuti vaite breed zvikwari zviwande.
I think we these guys are pushing people to their limits. Kuitwa vakuwasha munyika yedu.
REPLY
Jonothan Moyo May 1, 2016 at 7:34 am #
That’s a noble idea,I think Mugabe must create a special Ministry yezvihuta wotaMinister. Well do minister weshiri.
REPLY
Gundwane May 1, 2016 at 9:27 am #
in-effective and in-efficient ministers. bans and bans and more bans very soon we will ban you muchinguri. you irritate us there is no innovation at all on your part. create jobs for people and not put people out of jobs. what do you expect people to do who had found a source of livelihood in selling those birds. you want them at your pulazi and not pay them any cent just as most of you zanoids are doing. one day is one day. you shall pay for your sins.
REPLY
thomas May 2, 2016 at 11:43 am #
zim ministers must creates more jobs for citizens than participating in
zvihuta matinyadzisa minister kkkkk
REPLY
team May 4, 2016 at 1:42 pm #
Ah Zimbabwe yakaoma.
faro
There is no worker in Zimbabwe. With what the zanu pf guys are doing all workers are turned to slaves. Better change it to slaves day. Employers are now holding back they post independence style. We are being beaten but what can we do. The zanu has deserted worker and they expect workers now slaves on their side. Salaries are being cut hundreds of times and get paid 1/4 of it. Benefits are a talk of smith s era.
스포츠에 베팅
Best view you can finde , in this side of world!