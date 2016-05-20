Local govt and central govt, which one is more dysfunctional?

In terms of Chapter 1 Clause 3, (1)(2) of the Constitution, Zimbabwe is founded on the following values and principles.

Moses Mahlangu

l Supremacy of the Constitution

l The rule of law

l Fundamental human rights and freedoms

l The nation’s diverse cultural, religious and traditional values

l Recognition of the inherent dignity and worth of each human being

l Recognition of the equality of all human beings

l Gender equality

l Recognition of and respect for the liberation struggle

Principles of good governance, that bind the State and all its institutions and agencies at all levels

l A multiparty democratic political system

l An electoral system based on :-

l Universal adult suffrage and equality of votes

l Free, fair and regular elections and

l Adequate representation of the electorate

l The orderly transfer of power following elections

l Respect for the rights of all political parties

Observance of the separation of powers

* Respect for the people of Zimbabwe, from whom the power to govern derives

* Transparency, justice, accountability and responsiveness

* The fostering of national unity, peace and stability, with due regard to diversity of language, customary practices and traditions

Recognition of the rights of :

l Ethnic, racial, cultural, linguistic and religious groups

* Persons with disabilities

* Women, the elderly, youths and children

* Veterans of the liberation struggle

* The equitable sharing of national resources, including land

* Due respect for vested rights; and

* The devolutions and centralisation of governmental power and function

Broadly speaking, these founding values and principles form the yardstick with which to measure the success or failure of central government. Should an assessment regarding compliance with the affirmed values and principles be carried out, how would the State stand on the performance log?

One of the values under founding values and principles is that of respecting the people of Zimbabwe, the electorate from whom the authority to govern is derived. People have instructed government on the need to uphold the rule of law, fundamental human rights and freedoms, due respect for vested rights like property rights and the devolution and decentralisation of powers and functions to name a few. The law was operationalised on the day it was gazetted.

Of late there has been an unrelenting attack on local authorities, both officials and councillors. What is of concern to the ratepayers, in particular and the citizenry in general, is the selective nature of witch-hunting.

Where corruption is concerned we sing from the same hymn book, it must be rooted out at all costs. What is disturbing is the pattern that emerges in the order of things. It would appear corruption and other misdeeds are found only in opposition politicians. The nation wants $15 billion back not the ongoing rhetoric. It is an open secret that government departments, parastatals and ministers have been implicated, yet to date no meaningful action has been taken against the offenders.

Back to our earlier question on which tier of governance is the most dysfunctional. Central government is the apex, and, therefore, it calls the shots. If central government is vibrant economically, socially and politically, so will the other levels of governance.

Instead of bond notes, the alternative is to get industry working again.

Ratepayers should be at the fore front when it comes to malfunctioning local authorities and not the minister.

What is to be done to the apex central government that has become dysfunctional, as evidenced by dead industry, non-existent currency, serious factional wars that threaten the security of the state, selective application of the law, and denying electorate a developed type of governance?

Kuwait sex slaves are currently the talk of the town, xenophobia, discrimination in foreign lands, broken families, resulting from unbearable economic conditions that have forced millions into the diaspora. Zimbabweans have become a laughing stock beyond our borders.

Based on facts and figures, local authorities cases of dysfunctionalism are of a lesser degree to those of central government. Fortunately or unfortunately the minister responsible for local authorities can wield an axe willy nilly. Who will deal with a comatose State. Food for thought.

