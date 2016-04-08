Are provisions on compensation for loss of employment cast in stone?

Retrenchment or exit packages are not a new phenomenon in Zimbabwe. Since independence in 1980, there has been a number of retrenchments.

Moses Tsimukeni Mahlangu

A snap survey shows that the following organisations offered the following packages:

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

l One (1) month’s salary for every year worked

l $1 000/one month’s salary for relocation expenses

l Six (6) months cover for medical aid and school fees

l Six months fuel cover for beneficiaries (those on locomotion allowance)

l $5 000 advance payment (to be deducted from the overall package)

l Balance inclusive of back pay to be paid in two installments March 31 and June 30, 2011

Marondera Municipality

Recently offered its retrenches two months’ salary for every year served.

In the circumstances, the lawmakers needed to be guided by these precedents. However, in their wisdom, they chose to go the South Africa route, where the retrenchment or exit package is two (2) weeks’ salary for every year worked. What was not considered in this choice, was that the South African economy is robust. The time lapse between losing a job and finding another in South Africa is likely to be shorter. In the case of Zimbabwe, losing a job is tantamount to a death sentence.

Once a job is lost, it may be the end of a working life, thereby throwing the victim into abject poverty, if not destitution. It is abundantly clear that losing a job in South Africa cannot be equated to the anguish experienced by Zimbabweans under the same situation.

What are the implications of a ruling that orders an employee to be reinstated without loss of salary and benefits and in case reinstatement is not possible for certain reasons, damages in lieu of reinstatement should be paid? The Concise Oxford Dictionary defines damages as the sum of money claimed or awarded in compensation for a loss or an injury. Unfortunately, the Labour Act Chapter 28:01 does not define damages.

The next question would be, who decides that the reinstatement is not possible? Both substantive and procedural fairness would suggest that the one deciding against reinstatement, cannot be the one coming up with the quantum of damages for the loss of a job.

Section 12(4b) of the Labour Act, Chapter 28:01 provides: where an employee is given notice of termination of contract in terms of Subsection (4a) and such employee is employed under the terms of a contract without limitation of time, the provisions of Section 12C shall apply with regard to compensation for loss of employment.

The implications being that, whether termination is by the code, mutual agreement, expiry of fixed term or by retrenchment, compensation for loss of job is treated as if the worker is retrenched.

Section 12C(2) of the Labour Act, Chapter 28:01, provides: Unless better terms are agreed between the employer and employees concerned or their representatives, a package herein after called “the minimum retrenchment package”, . . .It is abundantly clear that the lawmakers’ intention is to allow for negotiating the package, failure of which the minimum retrenchment package becomes plan B. The purpose of any piece of legislation must be to clearly spell out its intentions and what the subjects are required to do. The wording of some portions of Section 12C(2) is confusing and open to more than one interpretations. For example, why say one (1) month’s salary or wages for every two years worked, instead of simply saying two weeks salary or wages for every year worked? A careless reader can take one month’s salary, as for every year worked. Why talk in parables in a document that is meant to be the workers’ manual, including illiterate workers? The equivalent lesser proportion of one months’ salary or wages for a lesser period of service is another unnecessary ambiguity which calls for redrafting.

The same subsection (2) indicates that whether the loss of employment is occasioned by retrenchment or by virtue of termination of employment pursuant to Section 12(4a)(a)(b)(c), the package shall be paid not later than the date when the notice of termination takes effect. There is no room for dilatory antics.

As alluded to earlier on, parties can settle for a better package. The inference here is that the package is negotiable. In the event parties do not agree, then the fall back position is the minimum retrenchment package. This approach is incongruent with the author’s argument that parties should be allowed to decide on both non reinstatement and the package. No party should bake and eat its own cake.

There is indeed need (whenever a new Act or amendment is promulgated) to bring labour practitioners together, so as to enable them to be of the same view, mind and appreciation, in as far as law formulation and progression is concerned. Unbelievably, Labour Amendment No. 5 of 2015 is understood or interpreted differently by people supposed to be expositors of the same.

The spirit and letter of Section 12C (2), in the author’s view, is that the exit package is negotiable, whilst the minimum retrenchment package is a fall back position. There is nothing new about this approach. During the days we had minimum wages, there were and still are some employers who paid their employees above the stipulated minimum wages. May the team(s) charged with the responsibility of sanitising the Labour Act, make it their prime responsibility to mop up all the prevailing ambiguities. Unitarists and pluralists manifest themselves and what they stand for during such confused situations.

We shall overcome!

●Moses Tsimukeni Mahlangu writes in his own capacity and can be reached on zucwuhq@gmail.com for comments

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw