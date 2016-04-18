No to moratorium, Zimra tells companies

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has rejected pleas by struggling companies to be temporarily exempted from paying tax, as they are struggling due to the harsh economic conditions.
BY MTHANDAZO NYONI
Addressing members of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matabeleland Chamber at an annual general meeting in Bulawayo, Zimra deputy commissioner general, Innocent Kuzvinzwa said it was not possible for the authority to exempt companies from tax payments.
Instead, he said, companies should apply for payment plans.
Classifieds.co.zw
“Apart from the processing and negotiation of payments, Zimra cannot write-off debts. It’s not possible for Zimra to forgive your debts. It’s not possible also to give a blanket moratorium for companies. That work is for the government to do,” Kuzvinzwa said.
He was responding to a question posed by CZI on whether there was any possibility for a moratorium for companies, who are clearly struggling to pay long-dated historical dues.
Lobby groups and the business community have been appealing to government to temporarily exempt some businesses from meeting their statutory obligations (moratorium), as a way to resuscitate them.
A moratorium is an authorisation to a debtor permitting temporary suspension of payments.
Kuzvinzwa urged companies to pay their taxes and the entities owing it funds should be consulted and come up with payment plans, which enable them to pay their dues without upsetting their operations.
Failure to do that, he said Zimra would not hesitate to garnish their accounts.
Kuzvinzwa added that the tax collector was having sleepless nights due to smuggling.
“We have come across cargos coming from Zambia and being offloaded here in Zimbabwe and this has given us sleepless nights,” he said.
To counter this, Zimra has introduced electronic tracking system, he said.
Companies have of late been crying foul over interests and penalties charged by Zimra if they miss tax quarterly targets.
revathurston
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is what I do! .. ＷＷＷ．Selfweb20．ＣＯＭ
taps
These struggling companies want to be exempted from paying tax but have collected tax on the goods they sold. in other words they want to keep my consumer tax money and convert it to their own use. That is just ridiculous! Outright silly!
Pay up.
Cheap NFL Jerseys China
What also can’t be overlooked is that unlike a lot of teams that have been consistently competitive and/or successful, the 49ers swagger is still all talk.
Discount NFL Jerseys
”PEC: How can you determine an attribute like economic status or educational level?Simpson: “That’s actually a lot easier than most people think.
Cheap MLB Jerseys 2018
Tennessee is working out a bevy of wideouts, which could be a ruse, but the team also could be realizing it must find a way to better stretch the field.
Cheap Jerseys From China
The original suit had to do with the fact that Google’s plan was to put what they called a ‘snippet’ of the book out in the search database, where you could log on and see a few pages out of various chapters of the book and then decide whether to purchase the book or not.
Cheap NFL Jerseys
Winston, who leads the NFL with eight giveaways, has a tough deck stacked against him to get out of a two-game funk.
Wholesale Authentic Jerseys
33: Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints » No.
Wholesale NFL Jerseys
When the veterinarians realized it was difficult for their customers to easily locate products in their Northern Wisconsin area, the men launched a small catalog.
Cheap Jerseys Wholesale
The British police could do nothing to catch the scamsters or get the money back.
Cheap Jerseys Free Shipping
com, ethical reviews sites, and industry-specific directories are all very good for this purpose.
Wholesale Jerseys Authentic
3 quarterback job, with 2015 fourth-rounder Bryce Petty hoping to show progress.
Cheap Jerseys From China
By primitive, what I mean is essentially they each have their own file format and usually they deal in CSVs [comma separated values].
Wholesale Jerseys Cheap
Either the Titans, who entered the 2008 playoffs as the AFC’s top seed, didn’t come into the season right or they are mentally in the toilet after inexplicably getting worse by the moment.
Cheap Jerseys Free Shipping
Caldwell ended up selecting Blake Bortles with the No.
Haroldemurb
ÄŤeskĂˇ republika Libra Profit System iskustva [url=https://cs.naraparts.de/kurzy-devizoveho-trhu/160/libra-profit-system/]komentĂˇĹ™e Libra Profit System opce[/url] jak hrĂˇt Libra Profit System platba