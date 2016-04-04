Maridadi threatens to sue Mugabe over missing $15b

Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi (MDC-T) has threatened to take President Robert Mugabe to court over the missing $15 billion realised from diamond sales.
By Phyllis Mbanje
Addressing a constituency feedback meeting last Friday in Mabvuku, Maridadi said Mugabe owed the nation a convincing explanation on how the government failed to account for the money.
“It is not normal for a citizenry to remain quiet when the President has admitted that $15 billion vanished from diamond sales,” he said.
Maridadi urged the country to rally behind him in the court action.
“Service delivery is collapsing, civil servants have not been paid their bonuses, and local authorities are crumbling. Where is the $15 billion that could be helping the councils to repair roads?” he asked.
Maridadi also said legislators, who borrowed money from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, should be made to pay back the loans.
“They have to repay the money they owe the RBZ, before they are allowed to vote in Parliament when discussions on the RBZ Debt Assumption Bill took place,” he said.
The MDC-T legislator said the government was broke so it must not take more debts on behalf of people who have refused to repay their debts to the RBZ, who are still in Parliament today.
“The looting continues, with MPs who owe RBZ having
participated in the voting in Parliament. That is unacceptable. Zimbabweans must demand accountability.”
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
Its a- will- of- the- wisp blaz Maridadi. It will never happen in Zim. Its not South Africa where president Zuma can be told straight in the face by Malema.
We are milksops. We cant rally behind. Thats us Zimbos.
sssss
ya. threatens. thats all.
itai tione
we have eyes but we cannot see, we have ears but cannot hear, we have a mind but cannot reason. Fear and ignorance is our greatest gift. long live the kleptocrates…….
mbeva
wareva iwe itai tione. wangosiya pekuti zimbos are the brightest educated fools in the world kkkkkk
gunguwo
You are very right in your intention Maridadi but sadly, nothing will come out of it. We, the peace-loving and very friendly Zimbabweans, will love our dear thieving and incompetent leaders to death.
Jojo
Is he threatening to or he is going to sue? Mugabe is thick and does not understand threats. Our opposition is confused and useless- they need to come with a multi ponged strategy of attacking and confronting Mugabe through demos, lawsuits and a media blitz. Then get the US to help with following the cash- Mugabe is able to insult us because he is very liquid and we need to know where the cash came from and where it is hidden.
Mathotha
I think he is the only sane Zimbabwean the rest of us are cowards…so if we can’t support him let’s not get into his way by discouraging him.
ranga
He is all right ,try try try again hapana chisingaperi , aiziva’ kuti mawar verts achamhanyiswa Ndiyani , let him do that . Zuma iz the 1 .
Mabhengeza
Kodwa litsho ukuthi out of the 14 million bantu abase Zimbabwe akekho ongabus ilizwe leli size sibuswe yiSouvenir bakithi? Why would we have an ailing 92 year old khulu presiding over our misery?
Shephard
the courts work on evidence not street talk, where are u going to get the transaction to prove beyond reasonable doubt that this ever happened. grandstanding is part of the game when one goes hungry ask Madhuku how its done
Tafanana Zhou
Shepherd you are foolish that’s why you get paid by other men to screw your wife. Maridadi is making sense and all you do is criticise you idiot. Nxaaa
Munoda
Jojo what you are saying makes a lot of sense. Our opposition is fast asleep, they cant think of a strategy to paint Mugabe with the brush that he deserves. They go to parliament and just sit there like ducks. We expect Mps to be enlightened and help the rest of the society see the real truth about ZanuPf leadership. We expect all opposition Mps to throng the courts with lawsuits that call for Zanu pf to leadership to step down as they have destroyed the country. MDC has let us down big time by not calling for the inertnational community to come to our rescue. they cant even copy what Malema is doingin SA palialment. It all means that the counry has gone to the dogs, there no single person to trust.
Fidza
Iwe huya uende on the fore front hindawa uchida kuti vamwe vanhu vafire mahara. How many people went missing because they were on fore front against this regime
alyshaalonso
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is what I do! .. ＷＷＷ．CenterWeb10．ＣＯＭ
Ndiniuyo
What is Tsvangirai doing after the ancestor Mugabe’s announcement about the mssing15 billion? He did nothing. He can’t identify these loopholes that are presenting themselves for him to capitalise. As a result Mugabe has been lately very careless about his speech knowing very well the opposition is napping. You remember recently addressing people in Bindura, he revealed that there had developed a wide political rift between him and Solomon Mujuru before Solomon died a mysterious death. Who then should be blamed for the general’s death? It’s him. Chembere yashaikwa bere rorutsa imvi. Who challenged Mugabe for that? Hapana. Today it’s the 15 billion issue. What is Tsvangirai doing? Dununu vhiri regejo. You wait for the likes of Maridhadhi to rise up. Who then is the president of opposition? Work up and smell the coffee or maybe you are now on the payroll of the notorious CIO, we are beginning to doubt you.
