Maridadi threatens to sue Mugabe over missing $15b

Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi (MDC-T) has threatened to take President Robert Mugabe to court over the missing $15 billion realised from diamond sales.

By Phyllis Mbanje

Addressing a constituency feedback meeting last Friday in Mabvuku, Maridadi said Mugabe owed the nation a convincing explanation on how the government failed to account for the money.

“It is not normal for a citizenry to remain quiet when the President has admitted that $15 billion vanished from diamond sales,” he said.

Maridadi urged the country to rally behind him in the court action.

“Service delivery is collapsing, civil servants have not been paid their bonuses, and local authorities are crumbling. Where is the $15 billion that could be helping the councils to repair roads?” he asked.

Maridadi also said legislators, who borrowed money from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, should be made to pay back the loans.

“They have to repay the money they owe the RBZ, before they are allowed to vote in Parliament when discussions on the RBZ Debt Assumption Bill took place,” he said.

The MDC-T legislator said the government was broke so it must not take more debts on behalf of people who have refused to repay their debts to the RBZ, who are still in Parliament today.

“The looting continues, with MPs who owe RBZ having

participated in the voting in Parliament. That is unacceptable. Zimbabweans must demand accountability.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw