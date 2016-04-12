Father rapes daughter (11)

A 42-YEAR-OLD Stoneridge man yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with raping his own daughter (11) on a daily basis since January this year taking advantage of the absence of his wife.

by PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

The suspect (name withheld) was not asked to plead when he appeared before provincial magistrate Elijah Makomo, who remanded him in custody to April 25.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court the State was opposed to the granting of bail, suggesting the suspect should apply for it at the High Court.

According to State papers, the suspect and his daughter shared a single room and during one night in January, he woke up and began fondling his daughter’s breasts and buttocks.

When the child woke up, it is alleged, the suspect, who was wielding a knife, ordered her to remain silent and proceeded to undress her while fondling her private parts before raping her once.

After the incident, the State alleges, the suspect threatened his daughter with death in the event she spilled the beans.

The State further alleges, after the first encounter in January, the suspect continued raping the juvenile nearly every day until last week on Thursday when the child escaped and reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, two Harare men, Bradley Venn (29) and Rashid Ibrahim Remutula (20), who previously appeared in court facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs that included cocaine, ecstasy powder, ecstasy tablets and steroids, are on the run.

Venn and Remutula, who were last week issued with a warrant of arrest, are feared to have skipped the country’s borders after getting wind the State intended to change their charges to one of dealing in dangerous drugs, an offence that attracts a mandatory custodial sentence.

Prosecutor Francisca Mukumbiri confirmed warrants of arrests had been issued against the duo.

They were out on $100 bail each after being released by Makomo.

According to State papers, Venn was found in possession of 14 grammes of cocaine, 19g of ecstasy powder, 96 ecstasy tablets and 26 steroid tablets.

He was also being charged with cultivating 11 dagga plants, which were found growing near his veranda.

His co-accused, Remutula, was found with 12g of cocaine, 55g of ecstasy powder, 5g of dagga and 18 ecstasy tablets.

