EcoSchool to collaborate with ACCA

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s EcoSchool has formed a partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) that will enable Zimbabwean students access online introductory and intermediate courses in Financial and Management Accounting for free.

EcoSchool, the first initiative from Econet Education, is a digital education platform that provides scholars and educators with on-the-go affordable and reliable access to world-class educational content.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said the idea behind EcoSchool goes beyond simply making books available at a cheaper price.

“It is part of our larger strategy to help learners and educators to gain access to materials and courses from across the globe,” Mboweni said.

“Leveraging on our respective mutual core competencies we have zero rated access to the introductory ACCA-X courses thereby opening a brighter future for Zimbabweans to enjoy access to online study material without the burden of data costs.”

He said Econet was of the view that one would never go wrong with education.

“Free access to ACCA-X is only the first of many initiatives between us and ACCA as we endeavour to equip Zimbabweans with financial literacy skills of benefit at both personal and professional levels. In line with EcoSchool’s mandate we will continuously work towards making education affordable and accessible,” Mboweni added.

Econet has been aggressively growing its digital education footprint in the country, adding two more initiatives namely the programming school Muzinda Hub and Ruzivo an online learning platform for primary school children in Zimbabwe.

