Mandiwanzira to officiate at digital marketing awards

ICT, Postal and Courier Services minister Supa Mandiwanzira will be the guest of honour at the 2016 Digital Marketing Conference and Awards ceremony to be held in Harare tomorrow.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The speakers at the event include marketer and author Douglas Mamvura, email marketing specialist Liberty Chirove, software engineer Gedion Moyo and Darlick Marandure (Zimpapers chief technology officer).

Alpha Media Holdings Online Editor John Mokwetsi will be one of the content strategy panellists alongside Paul Nyakazeya (Financial Gazette Online Editor) and Stan Chiwanga (Zimpapers Online News Editor).

“My task is to talk about online marketing and what is involved. So basically, I will be discussing how an organisation or company can market themselves or their product online,” Mokwetsi said.

The event is being held to celebrate various players from corporates to individuals who have contributed significantly to the success of the digital industry.