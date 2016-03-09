Kasukuwere appoints new Udcorp board

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday appointed the new Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp) board chaired by Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Thomas Zondo Sakala.
Other board members include University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Audrey Kwangwama, Harare Institute of Technology vice-chancellor, Quinton Kanhukamwe, former BancABC group managing director, Hashmon Matemera, Local Government ministry director, Nyasha Priscilla Mudzinge, architect, Nyarai Gutu and Environmental Management Agency director-general, Dorothy Chasi.
Kasukuwere said Udcorp had three main functions, which include urban development, with emphasis on housing provision in a manner that creates sustainable urban settlement, provision of audit services and training of local authorities.
He said more than 1,5 million people were on the housing waiting list nationally, while only 33,3% of the urban population owned their accommodation with 43,25% classified as lodgers.
Kasukuwere said local authorities were failing to effectively manage their land banks and very little work had been done to upgrade off-site infrastructure to deal with the increasing urban population, resulting in water shortages and poor disposal of raw sewage.
“The only solution is to completely revisit the current methods of housing delivery so as to facilitate mass housing development by home seekers by providing suitable, affordable, serviced stands for low and medium housing development,” he said.
Other solutions, Kasukuwere said, included expanding and constructing the new off-site infrastructure to accommodate additional housing units, densification of urban areas to halt sprawl and to maximise space use and urban renewal ad beautification.
He said housing development was currently the most corruption-prone area of development in Zimbabwe and urged Udcorp to be transparent.
“It can no longer be business as usual. I want thinking that is both out of the box, or if the situation demands, throws the box away. We need new designs, technology and building materials to make housing more accessible, more affordable and more appropriate to the demands and pockets of homeseekers.”
mai mistress
apa waronga apa SEVE ‘TIBATSIREWO pana pfugari ari kungotora mari yevanhu but development zero
Visionary
Ma promises chete
Traveller
What about the ZUPCO ?
TEMBWE
good news to us especially to us as members of TEMBWE HOUSING CO-OPERATIVE.TANZWA NE KUDYIRWA MARI NA MACHAIRMEN KADYE AND MUCHECHETERE PARADZAI,NGONIDZASHE
Open Debate
There is something funny about most Board appointments in this country. In most cases Board members seem to come from Harare and other parts of the country like Masvingo, Mutatre, Gweru and Bulawayo are ignored. Harare people are also appointed as Board members for institutions that are not located in the capital city. Take for instance NRZ Board and Hwange Colliery Board to name but a few. Anyhow these boards contribute nothing towards developing these institutions except to run them down.
I am ready for a debate on this issue.
Zvusvumbwi
Point is noted and valid. It would be proper to consider candidates from those localities when appointing members of the board. It’s both insensitive and sheer madness to appoint a person domiciled in Harare to preside over issues of Hwange, Chiadzwa or Shabhani. That’s why resources are either looted or neglected. On this particular issue the minister tried to balance technical capabilities by mixing people of various backgrounds, and on that reason we applaud him. On the technology side of Udcorp, it would be advisable to include NUST, CUT & SIRDC among others.
garikayi
This is just a smoke screen to expropriate land near to cities. This will benefit vanaChiyangwa and Kasuku’s connections. Lucky them board members…extra salary for them
Anonymous
This is nonsense. The newly appointed Board is a deadwood with very little knowledge on infrastructure development if any. UDCORP pasitatal is an authority full of corruption. It is a den of criminals expelled from other local institutions.
Tozvitaura
You are very correct. This is nonsense for sure.
