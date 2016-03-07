Axed youths tear into Mugabe

AXED Zanu PF youth leaders yesterday poured their hearts out, exposing President Robert Mugabe’s divide-and-rule tactics, which they say he has used to maintain his stranglehold on the ruling party, while accusing the veteran leader of personalising the former liberation movement.
In a 12-page document addressed to Mugabe, the youths operating under the Save Zanu PF Campaign banner, revealed how the Zanu PF leader used them to hound former Vice-President Joice Mujuru out of the party in 2014 using trumped up charges of witchcraft and assassination plots.
They also claimed the 92-year-old party leader recently attempted, but failed to use them as “dogs of war” to blackmail Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and rule him out of the succession race.
“The recent utterances and actions by the party president in his birthday interview smack of him portraying himself as the party’s alpha and omega, with no one having the capacity to lead the organisation,” the statement signed by four of the expelled youths reads.
“Of late, we have noted the party president and First secretary Cde Robert Mugabe seems to have intended to privatise Zanu PF.
“It has now become a crime in the party to criticise wrongs and you will be accused of undermining the first family despite the fact that there is no such constitutional provisions, which talk of the first or last families, as the party is about individuals as members coming together under the banner of the organisation.”
The youths are part of the 16 Zanu PF members expelled by the politburo last week on charges of indiscipline, fomenting factionalism, attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe and clandestinely campaigning for Mnangagwa to take over the Presidency.
The disgruntled youth leaders include Godfrey Tsenengamu (Mashonaland Central), Vengai Musengi (Mashonaland West), Khumbulani Mpofu (Bulawayo), Edmore Samambwa (Midlands), Tamuka Nyoni (Matabeleland North) and Washington Nkomo (Matabeland South), among others.
The youths claimed Mugabe was in the habit of playing divisive, manipulative and arm-twisting politics and being the real force behind the creation of factions in the party “as a grand strategy to assist in his hold on the party leadership and power without genuinely and sincerely addressing critical issues affecting” Zanu PF.
“We have learnt that the party president is the real force behind all problems facing the party though he pretends otherwise,” the youths said.
“Personally we have experience in a replay of the 2014 tactic when in 2014 he sent us out to confront Mai Mujuru and those he regarded as rebels, while he played smart, unaware and uninvolved.
“We know for a fact that he is also behind the current turbulence and disorder in the party as also evidenced by his ill-treatment of freedom fighters, despite them being the ones who uplifted him to the party helm at the Chimoio congress of 1977.
“We have learnt that the party president has been surviving on divide and rule tactics and when we refused to be hired to confront Cde Mnangagwa, we were declared rebels and a project is now in full throttle to silence us for good.
“We have also noted that the party president and first secretary’s tendency to set up his fellow comrades against each other so to shift focus from his wayward and self-aggrandisement leadership of the party and we doubt his sincerity in promoting cohesion and harmony in the party, as he seems to enjoy leading and presiding over a divided membership, which in turn promotes his continued rule in the party.
“Cde party president, can it be true that all others whom you were with in the trenches during the liberation struggle the likes of Margaret Dongo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Joice Mujuru, Simba Makoni and even the late Edgar Tekere, have rebelled against the cause of the masses, the party and the revolution and have all strayed from the correct path of the revolution and that only you have never strayed and remain ideologically correct? How has this been so?”
The youths also lashed out at Grace, accusing her of usurping State power for selfish gains.
“We would also want to partly accept responsibility for having been accomplices in propping her (Grace) up in 2014 when we went around the country featuring at her rallies in the belief that she meant good for the party and the whole country until recently when we discovered otherwise. We want to take this opportunity to apologise to the nation, the party and its membership for having unknowingly been part to inviting a menace into the party and revolution,” they said.
But party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said: “I can’t comment on what is said by expelled people, they are wasting their time.”
gusheshe
How can I join Tsenangamu n his team.party president hokoyo we fighting from outside n tinohwina chete.Wheels are off handei tione
Concerned
Tsenengamu also said s lot of rubbish on Studio 7 VOA on Friday 4 March!!! Tsenengamu et al; zvamunoda muchazviwana!! Beware!!
Cde Muchaona
lets be honest uneducated Mahoka and G40 are killing the party and the same time misleading the President and his wife. First lady should not take sides because you dont knw wat tomorrow holds
Gandanga
An educated Mugabe, a holder of 7 degrees cannot be misled by Mahoka a Grade 2 dropout. However my question is if these guys were not kicked out from ZanuPF were they going to talk ill of Mugabe? It only shows how shallow minded the majority of ZanuPF members are?
Volvo
Selikhuluma amanga kathesi ngoba selixotshiwe yindaba lalilithule hambani liyefela khatshana likawulile
crazy
true Volvo that …. kodwa yekelani kosane!
The truth
lets be honest zimbos I dont blve there is such a group called G40,infact we have Mugabe , jonathan ,saviour,and Amai Grace fighting against team lacoste.Jonathan have all the freedom to attack team lacoste but if one dares speak or act against Mugabe`s 40, the man himself Mr president gets angry.Those in zanu should be ashamed,hw can u make one man the centre of power,on the other end all the opposition parties are clueless.make hay while the sun is shining,at the moment zanu yakatofa act nw pliz
Politics
when he will leave the country?
chatungambudzi
pf mgabe or mujuru one and the same. uyu ngwena ngaatange yakewo pf. all of them having similar charecteristics. rigging, stealing, violence and dictatorship. the so called zanu youths are supposed to suffer more vana venyoka navowo hey zvikara. idyai poison yenyu ndimika makabika nechinangwa .zvidhuura endai pasilent
ndini
The Titanic is really sinking…
Nyamakate
test your own medicine the so-called youths. you have 5 senses that you were gifted with by the almighty but you failed to be observant and well calculative well before you were shoved out of existence by that so-called democratic leader of the blood shedding movement that hides behind the gains of the liberation struggle that is still being preached, but in actual fact there is not freedom in our motherland Zimbabwe. Welcome to the club of real poverty. you thought u were doing good by attending Grace’s rallies denouncing liberation credentials of the ousted former vice president Dr Joice Mujuru and innocent souls just to please the greedy so-called first family. u are not clever hence u were used and dumped coz u ar useless. wake up and smell the coffee young man, inform others such that we build Zimbabwe together. Go to Bindura precisely and watch the disaster that the so-called first family has caused at Tapson Farm, whole farm turned into a jungle after dispossessing the once productive farmers who were there.
maita
At least now we know the truth, it was good they were fired, now the truth we always suspected has come to the fore. Mugabe is the divisive element in zanupf to entrench his rulership which is fraught with mediocrity.
maita
There was an idiot on TV this Sunday thanks to a mess in ecocash bill payment I was forced to watch ZBC/TV and this idiot told all who were prepared to listen how some lost gwara remusangano read gwara ra Mugabe not rezanupf. He tried by all means to demean the role of Gumbo, Dzina and those other heroes we knew. he even insinuated ZIPRA ran away from the war front yet some of us who witnessed war at 2 fronts zipra and zanla know the heroics of Zipra cadres in Gokwe.
Rt Brigadier
I saw that idiot too Maita iwe!! KK. And like you, my DSTV payment I had madekuma 3 became messy and even messier late friday night. I was forced at gun point to watchdead bc. Ndakashayiwa kuti was he trying to defy historical facts that zipra fought, even earlier than zanla? that one is a fool of the highest order, like those who asked him to speak in the first place. AM IDIOT.
Peter
These Youths and the War Vets were used and are now being thrown away just like condoms. They now see the light but its too late. They must stew in their misery. U rear a snake. One day it will bite u and that’s what has happened.
ndhuku
the axed youth are now telling the truth.they have seen the real problem in their party.the man was elected to lead their party not own the party.he uses his praise singers like mahoka to nominate him for presidential candidacy and all other provinces will have to follow suit or risk being called rebellious or disrespectful of the first family or first secretary .
Loyal
The Revolution nw devouring its own children
gozho
NDC inongoti veteam lacoste ndovane mhosva chete and are expelled,fungisisai vana veZimbabwe ballot box can speak for itself but know who to vote for.
mindloz
You Gomwes are the last people to talk like that. You harrased a lot of people when you were being used to baby dump mai Mujuru. You very well that you were being used. Don’t talk lies and rubbish now that you also have been dumped. What goes around comes around. Lingasibangeli umsindo thins. lzanu yenu siliginya manje. Tshanini emlilweni wenu elazibasela wona
True Makepekepe
How can you have a party spokesperson who refuses to comment everytime! SK Moyo is very arrogant and is not fit to be a spokesperson….;
Is this diplomacy?
“I can’t comment on what is said by expelled people, they are wasting their time.”
naome
There are three factions here, the Mujuru whio has now formed a party, the Lacoste and the G40. Saka to be fare ZANU ngaiite congress and vanhu voita vote. Zvemadinyongori uye zvekusnandisa chisimba kuita strengthern G40 hazvina kunaka. Kutosiya gwara remussangano. Zvinototiita confuse isue vanoda musangano.
annonimus
Aya mayouth akadhakwa after being used and dumped they nw see the truth of their master .vanonyanyoda kudakwa nesupa let them used
Vusi
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
Thats African politics. It teaches lessons to those who dont use their common senses. There are plenty of people who dont use their common senses and the politicians capitalizes on these people. I dont blame the politicians, BUT the people who are used and who dont use their common senses. Its a game, and its a dirty game. Now that you have been given a red card you are crying foul. Why you did not say those words whilst in the party? In politics, you can be used and dumped like a used condom. Like the first lady said, ‘its cold outside the ruling party’, thats why these sacked members are parading the linen in public becoz they are not with the ruling. In African polics, WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND.
They should go back to Mai Mujuru and ask for forgiveness.
Buikder Stanford
hamusati maona pakaipa apa
Harare
ma condom youths, welcome to zanu pf
WILLARD MUBVUMBI
They are now parading the dirty linen in public becoz they are not happy with the outcome. Its cold outside, very cold. Thats why you hear most ministers etc, bootlicking becoz, they are scared of being thrown outside. Its cold outside.
chief
in two weeks time munenge mafa imi. nyararai kuti zii if you want to live
Yendai Makanyarara
That is so true Chief,these youths are treading on dangerous ground.You will hear of mysterious accidents very soon if you are not careful,you know ZANU with its strategies,yendai makanyarara at times its not really worth risking losing your life,just weigh the pros and cons.
viola gwena
Wht I see is the military cming into politics strait faced.This is a very good ,valid reasn for them to dwelve in.The military cannot stand by while the ruling party is breaking.The vp ,who the military salute is nw being calld a sellout by non other than the 1st family,the ruling family.Theris so much confusion now in state.Noone can stabilize it bt the military whos command structure is stil intact.im prety sure all citizens will be releaved of the impending crisis,if the military asumes authority.even international community will give grace period for the military.who wants to continue wth this crisis.
Fundani Moyo
I am not sure why one would even dream of a military takeover, literary insinuating that the voices of Zimbabweans deserve to be silenced by guns. This is a fight within ZANU and for all intents and purposes level headed Zimbabweans should be mobilizing to strengthen opposition parties for 2018. Let ZANU deal with dissension among its ranks the best way it knows how. The last time I checked, the two VPs were hand picked – so as the saying goes, he who pays the fiddle calls the tune. They are at the mercy of Bob.
chenge
Dzinga kusvika pashaya wokudzinga bho bho takakuudzai mukaita ñharo
Mafirakureva
I hope sista viola does not want to catapult the vp into the hot seat thru the army as she implies. Stop kurudzira masoja. Zanu is not zimbabwe and vice versa.
ht
This is funny. You only discover that you were deceived when you are out of the system. I feel for the young men. The golden rule is Never to be used to fulfil an individual’s dream. You wasted your energies creating enemies for yourselves yet you are dumped. Anyway God forgives and you will eventually find yourselves.
maya
Viola is corect.we need stability for us to concentrate on economy.bring them in.
maya
We r heading I to a crisis ,all cn see.how does opposition parties stop civil war?will hunger be postponed till 2018?its the military that has to pik up the pieces if civil disobidience engulfs the nation.so they may as well make plans n direct everything.they r running most ministries anyway.so viola yes I agree.
alex
we are behind yu gushungo
mille
ihavevictory
