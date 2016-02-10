Human rights activists seek to meet Presidium over Dzamara

SCORES of activists yesterday converged at Africa Unity Square to pray for missing journalist-cum-activist Itai Dzamara, who has been missing for the past 11 months.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Zimbabwe Divine Destiny leader Bishop Ancelimo Magaya said they were eager to meet President Robert Mugabe or his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, over Dzamara’s disappearance
“We should be able to mobilise and build critical mass within the church to make sure that people become more conscious that it is not only about preaching the gospel on Sunday. We are going to mobilise pastors and train them to articulate the issue,” Magaya said in an interview on the sidelines of the prayer meeting.
“Eleven months after Itai Dzamara was abducted, his whereabouts are still unknown and there is no remorse on the part of President Mugabe and his top leadership.”
He added: “There is no indication that they do regret and lament the fact that under their leadership people still disappear. They are the custodians of the Constitution and we are very sad to say that.”
Magaya said they had since written to Mnangagwa to seek audience with the Presidency.
Dzamara was abducted on March 9 last year by suspected State security agents and his whereabouts have remained a mystery.
Family spokesperson Patson Dzamara said they regarded Dzamara as a hero who should be celebrated.
“He is an idea or represented an idea whose time had come. We have never even cowered from our position on who is responsible,” Patson said.
“We bump into a lot of theories which are meant to divert attention, but we maintain this is the doing of Zanu PF and the security agents. We continue insisting that they are responsible and they must be accountable as far as the disappearance of Itai is concerned.”
He said the family had not got anything from police whom they view as primary suspects.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said: “Those responsible for ‘disappearing’ Itai have committed a serious crime under international law. It is pertinent to note that in Zimbabwe it is not only Itai who has disappeared, but also other citizens, among them Paul Chizuze and Patrick Nabanyama, have been missing for several years without being accounted for.”
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) said the Dzamara issue had from the start, shown government’s disregard of citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms as evidenced by his brutal assault by police during his Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign when he staged a series of peaceful protests calling on Mugabe to resign for having failed the economy.
“It is evident, from sentiments coming from the State media, that the State has chosen to classify Dzamara as an ‘agent of regime change’ or some other unruly element unworthy of any form of attention yet his family continues to grieve in the absence of their breadwinner,” CiZC said.
analyst
For Mugabe to resign for having failed the economy?hakuna peaceful demonstration that type and ZRP I comment u guys for a job always well done wen it comes to controlling these western stooges.After eleven months of disappearence??maybe he relocated to UK where he z now wife of Mr this and that haa haaa haaaa chinekewo
t lzee
unopenga analyst manje uchatamba nhamo nechizanu chako
jj sabhuku
Dai hama yako ikaitwa saizbozvo ANALYST
Mutoriti
Analyst at leat be sensitive to other people’s plight.How can u be so insensitive,dai aiva mukoma wako how would you feel?Chete majaira kuuraya vanhu!
Mukanya
Meeting the presidium yields absolutely nothing for the Dzamara family, other than posing for photos with authors of his disappearance.
As for Analyst, I suspect he is being haunted by the national ghost of that missing woman Rashiwe Guzha.
R I P Itai Dzamara
machakachaka
I would want Dzamara to be found alive. However, why are these people talking about Dzamara only? How many people are on the police missing list? Should we not ask the government to make efforts to locate them also? Do we really need to demand to meet the president every time somebody goes missing?
$ir Zvavanhuvevhu
True
$ir Zvavanhuvevhu
Least i forget , anyone against Itai dzamara is Against The Better Zimbabwe Ideology and Is in Support of this Paramount Dictator, Its hard to liberate a Happy Slave and its Hard to tell a Zanuoid that Mugabe and Company are Destroing the Nation . We are the poeple , we are the Numbers
jj sabhuku
Nhasi kunotsva demo kuchisara mupinyi ku POLITBURO MEETING vana jonso haaaa
Kaitlyn
Meine Programmierer auf reden überzeugen versucht, mir zu .net vonn PHP zu bewegen. Ich warr schon immer mchte die Idee, weil der Kosten Kosten. Aber er ist tryiong
nichtsdestoweniger. Ich habe mit WordPress um mehr verschiedenen Websites für etwa ein Jahr und bin besorgt über diee Umsttellung auf eine andere Plattform.
Dinge über blogengine.net Ich habe ausgezeichneten gehört.
Gibt es eine Möglichkeit, ich kann Transfer alle meine WordPress Beiträge hinein? Jede Art von Hilffe wäre wirklich sehr geschätzt!
Isobel
Heey Hätten Sie etwas dagegen Angabe die Blog-Plattform Sie mit?
Ich bin aauf der Suche Planung, meine eigene Blog zu staarten bald aber
ich habe eine harte schwierig Auswahl zwischen Blogengine / WordPress / B2evolution und Drupal.
Der Grund warum ich ffage ist, weil Ihr Design und Stil scheint
anders alls den meisten Blogss uund ich interessiere mich für etwas einmalige.
PS Leier für Seinn off-topic, aber ich hatte zu fragen!
install Kloxo-MR7 on Centos
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible paragraph.