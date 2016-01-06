Video of bloody riots in Chitungwiza

WATCH VIDEO:BLOODY clashes rocked Chitungwiza on Tuesday, when over 100 commuter omnibus crews stormed council offices in protest over what they deemed exorbitant permit fee charges, but were repelled by a group of suspected Zanu PF youths “hired” by the local authority.
