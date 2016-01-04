Mphoko blows $250k in 384 days

VICE-PRESIDENT Phelekezela Mphoko today clocks 384 days in a five-star-hotel, gobbling over $250 000 of public funds in food and accommodation, at a time the economy is teetering on the brink.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Besides his presidential suite, Mphoko has an office at the hotel, where he meets guests after hours and has rooms for his close aides and grandchild.
Mphoko has been booked at the Rainbow Towers Hotel since December 14, 2014, shortly after being appointed Vice-President, and his luxurious lifestyle has provoked a strong rebuke from civic society groups and opposition parties.
According to staff at the hotel, the presidential suite located in the 17th floor, costs $403 inclusive of bed and breakfast for two per night, while lunch and dinner cost $15 each.
The hotel charges an additional $130 for an extra bedroom in the same suite for two children and Mphoko’s aides.
Government last month said it had secured accommodation for Mphoko at a staggering $3,5 million in upmarket The Grange suburb, but the house is reportedly being renovated to suit the Vice-President’s status.
Efforts to contact Mphoko yesterday were fruitless, as his phone went unanswered.
Opposition Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader, Elton Mangoma said Mphoko’s continued stay in the hotel confirmed Zanu PF’s insensitivity.
“This shows that the Zanu PF government has no interests of the people at heart. Honestly how can we have a VP staying in a hotel in his own country as if he is a visitor? The moral high ground, to be a leader, with such extravagance, really leaves more questions than answers. Spending 300 days in a hotel, yet the civil servants are wallowing in poverty and you claim to be a pro-poor party is something else, unheard off.”
National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) spokesperson, Madock Chivasa said: “If you look at the money being wasted there, it could really help our economy do better. It could be channelled towards procurement of various health accessories, but this heartless Zanu PF regime believes in satisfying its leaders at the expense of the ordinary people.”
Late last year, five activists were arrested and charged with being criminal nuisances after they picketed the hotel, demanding Mphoko’s immediate checking out.
Early last year, Mphoko’s wife, Laurinda, reportedly rejected three houses, among them a mansion in Ballantyne Park worth $3 million, claiming they were too small for a person of the VP’s stature.
The Mphokos also refused to move into the house left by the late Vice-President Joseph Msika in Mandara, saying they wanted a residence of their own.
Mboko ishiti
I strongly urge Zimbawhens not to pay any taxes if the money is going to be wasted like this.
gunguwo
What a way to start a year for this VP? We though he had finally moved when you said government had found a house for him. So they are still renovating it to “suit the VP’s tastes”? In South Africa Zuma himself was grilled in parliament about money used for his personal residence. Here we don’t even blink an eye because it’s government business, hanti?
zreze bge
F*ck
nemangwe
I was just about to share this story with my friends on facebook only to realise the image accompanying my share is the Telecel advert image. Newsday please tipei ma serious. Now i seem to be ranting off topic as a result
donga
The problem is that people assume that govt has no money – in reality money is there its just not for civil servants and national food
Zico
Gd pple i think sometimes we stop thinkin really.Do we expect the person of the VP to stay in a shack in epworth or matapi flats in mbare.Come on gyz let us no let our emnotions cloud our objectivityness.A VP is an important person,i min a very very important person.He derseves to stay in an expensive state of the art house.about 650 per day is not much for a vp.these gyz are working fr our country and they shld be respected.tel me one country whose leaders does not live large..munopenga here vanhu…itai mushe hanty
Dhara Dee
Zico u need help..maybe you are also benefiting from Mboko’s stay in a hotel. Yes they must leave large but does it make sense for them to leave large when their workers havent been paid? When the country you claim to lead is facing economic and social hardships? People of Zimbabwe have been complaining since mid last year but it fell on deaf ears because we dont matter as a people…..
REWMO
Too many adverts on this website.its irritating
garry456
my girlfriend got an awesome green Chevrolet Corvette Convertible just by working online.
►►►►►►►www.netjoin10.com
Zimbo
Let’s all boycott Mboko’s Choppies tuckshops until he moves out of the hotel.
genqulamagula
I look at this article and think that at times we struggle to think beyond opposition politics.VP Mphoko spends most of his time in Bulawayo. He is only in office at the pleasure of the president not sure that he will go beyond 2018 or even last the full term.He is staying at the Rainbow Towers Hotel which is partly owned by the government. Considering the above facts, lets do some Maths, says he stays at the hotel for three years@ $250000/year totaling $750000.Is this worse than the govt spending $3.5 million for a property that he will take away for a song after his term?In addition,all the costs to do with security, cleaning, gardener etc . I am sure that the hotel bill dwafts the cost of the house. Remember we have just bought Tsvangirai a multi-million dollar house which was also renovated to suit the status of an PM.
