‘I’m customarily married to ZSE boss’

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) boss Alban Dhladla Chirume is customarily married to the woman, who is accusing him of domestic violence, contrary to assertions that the two were living in concubinage, the court heard yesterday.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

The revelations were made by Susan Mutangadura during cross-examination by Chirume’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mutangadura said it was incorrect to suggest that the two were living-in as they had been in customary union for the past four years.

“I was customarily married by the accused (Chirume) on January 28, 2012 when he paid lobola for me and later delivered cattle as part of the lobola to my brother’s farm in Ruwa,” she said.

“I have pictures that prove these two events when he came with his relatives for the marriage ceremony.”

Mutangadura’s remarks came about after Mtetwa had implied that number 41 Harare Drive, Borrowdale was not her matrimonial home as she was only a live-in girlfriend.

Mutangadura told the court of the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Chirume to the extent that she was now a battered and emotionally bruised woman. She also told the court Chirume would at times beat and drag her on the floor in the house.

Mtetwa then asked why she returned to the house or continued staying in an abusive relationship, to which Mutangadura responded: “Throughout the relationship I have been a victim, but I stayed as I hoped I could save my marriage.”

The matter came to light on January 4 this year when Chirume allegedly locked out Mutangadura and removed her goods from the matrimonial home without her consent.

The State has tendered a medical affidavit of the injuries the woman sustained during the altercation.

Mtetwa, however, advised the court she would, in due course, apply to the court to have an inspection in loco at the property where the violence allegedly took place.

The trial was remanded to Thursday next week when the second State witness Walter Chigodora is expected to give evidence.

The trial is being presided over by magistrate Arnold Maburo while the State is represented by Oscar Madhume.

