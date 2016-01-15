‘I’m customarily married to ZSE boss’

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) boss Alban Dhladla Chirume is customarily married to the woman, who is accusing him of domestic violence, contrary to assertions that the two were living in concubinage, the court heard yesterday.
By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
The revelations were made by Susan Mutangadura during cross-examination by Chirume’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.
Mutangadura said it was incorrect to suggest that the two were living-in as they had been in customary union for the past four years.
“I was customarily married by the accused (Chirume) on January 28, 2012 when he paid lobola for me and later delivered cattle as part of the lobola to my brother’s farm in Ruwa,” she said.
“I have pictures that prove these two events when he came with his relatives for the marriage ceremony.”
Mutangadura’s remarks came about after Mtetwa had implied that number 41 Harare Drive, Borrowdale was not her matrimonial home as she was only a live-in girlfriend.
Mutangadura told the court of the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Chirume to the extent that she was now a battered and emotionally bruised woman. She also told the court Chirume would at times beat and drag her on the floor in the house.
Mtetwa then asked why she returned to the house or continued staying in an abusive relationship, to which Mutangadura responded: “Throughout the relationship I have been a victim, but I stayed as I hoped I could save my marriage.”
The matter came to light on January 4 this year when Chirume allegedly locked out Mutangadura and removed her goods from the matrimonial home without her consent.
The State has tendered a medical affidavit of the injuries the woman sustained during the altercation.
Mtetwa, however, advised the court she would, in due course, apply to the court to have an inspection in loco at the property where the violence allegedly took place.
The trial was remanded to Thursday next week when the second State witness Walter Chigodora is expected to give evidence.
The trial is being presided over by magistrate Arnold Maburo while the State is represented by Oscar Madhume.
Chapter 37
Kana dayi anga achichaya mapoto, haafanire kurohwa. Ichi mufanha Alban chakatandanisa first wife futi. Saskamu.
patrick moyo
iwe!!!! his first wife died rather tragically.
Yowelli Mu 7
This Alban guy is a well known and violent wife beater and cheater.
Barak
This woman is apparently a pathological liar and has admitted to not having been beaten, haana kumborohwa. The husband is apparently a gentleman who will not hurt a fly, but this woman has apparently done the same with other man before and taken their properties and moved.
Yowelli Mu 7
Stop It.
Ngwekazi
How can you stay with a man for four years without marriage certificate? This showed that he did not love you. Next time mukai vakadzi. And its important to know who you date. Kana uri Grade 7 look for your match. Vakafunda ava vanoda kuroorana vega vakafunda. I sometimes laugh when I hear some uneducated ladies vanogona havo kugeza vachiti ndazviwanira ‘graduate’ rangu. My dear at the end you will be used like a chewing gum. If Mutangadura was educated at degree level she wasn’t going to stoop so low to the extent of kukwira durawall. Kana kurambira mumba imomo, she was going to take it the legal way. Ladies go to school and fight for your rights.
Chimusoro
Ngwekazi, am sure you are not proud of what you have written above! Educated or uneducated no one deserves bashing! Imagine if what is being said about the woman being a lawyer is true, where would this leave your comment? People do not love each other because of degrees unless you are talking of a life in movies!
Panotiripo
You know she is a law graduate right?
Dendera
@Ngwekazi. Susan is a lawyer by proffession and holds a master degree as well. Chirume has to make sure that his deffence is tight otherwise he will be charged by the court of law.
PRECIOUS
AMEN, YOU ARE VERY CORRECT HAMA,
Monica Lewisnky
she’s actually a competent lawyer.don’t stereotype my brother i think she loved the man,panezvaimuitira murelationship iyoyo even with all the abuse.She’s not a woman of small means.
Joe
Lawyer rinokwira gate,gains entry by ginya. pakaipa
mind you the gate is not one of those small gates.This speaks volumes about the lady.
Iniwo hangu
Mutangadura is not a small woman economically. She is actually chairperson of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe.
D. MURAPA
It takes two to tango vakadzi vakadzidza ivavo too much trouble,peer preasure,stubbonness, cant cook, always tired,deprive husband conjugal rights, delegates everything to sissy and infidelity kuma meeting nema workshop asingapere ladies and gents lets look both sides of the coin.
Varume Svinurai
Nesongano
Susan Mutangadura is actually educated beyond A Levels since she is a qualified lawyer who has served as corporate secretary of Zimra. She was also Managing Director for AON Zimbabwe was one of the directors of Hifa if I am not mistaken. She is by no means a small woman as alluded to by @Ngwekazi. Having said that, I am not sure why she didn’t want to be legally married to Chirume given the fact that she is an informed person.
patrick moyo
“I am not sure why she didn’t want to be legally married to Chirume given the fact that she is an informed person”
Sometimes/oftentimes the man refuses to go and register the marriage for any number of reasons.
Biggie Taapatsi
Very interesting that Chirume is being represented by a famed female lawyer, the “fearless Human Rights” fighter, Beatrice Mtetwa, to fight against another female lawyer! Mari iyi hama dzangu ine chitema.
Siyarra
Smh. Feminism. These over-educated women don’t value themselves as women they only value themselves as their degrees and money. Marriage is between a man and woman not between two CVs, careers or bank accounts. Any woman with an ounce of dignity and self respect would have walked away from such a man and not settled for the scraps of just being a live in girlfriend/customary wife. Obviously she thought better to have a man than nothing at all. We see the same mentality with these women who pay their own roora or marry a deadbeat just to say she has a man by her side for validation. No woman deserves to be beaten but I’ve found abusive men always find a home with women with low self esteem and no self respect, no matter what their outward appearances may be. Ladies value, respect and love yourselves on a deep and genuine level, not this superficial entitlement mixed with arrogance and vanity thats just for show. It takes two to tango and as unacceptable as his behaviour was she must own half the blame for being there, failing to read the obvious signs, trying to emasculate him and making him feel so insecure.
DawnJJohnson
