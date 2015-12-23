Safeguard sues Zim Anti-Corruption Commission for $48k

A LOCAL security firm, Safeguard Security (Private) Limited, has taken the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to court over an unpaid

$48 358, debt for security services rendered to the government’s anti-graft body.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The summons under case number HC11828 were issued two weeks ago and the papers filed at the High Court on December 3, 2015. According to Safeguard, sometime last year, it was contracted by Zacc to provide security services at its various offices after signing an agreement.

“During the period extending from January 2014 to March 2015, the plaintiff (Safeguard) rendered security services to the defendant (Zacc) at the latter’s special instance and request,” the firm said.

In terms of the parties’ agreement, Safeguard said it was required to present invoices to the anti-graft body on a monthly basis and the latter was expected to settle the invoices upon presentation.

“In breach of the parties’ agreement, the defendant failed, neglected and/or refused to settle the invoices presented by the plaintiff until a debt of $48 385,84 as at March 9 2015.”

The security firm attached to the summons, a copy of its detailed ledger summarising the transactions.

“Despite demand in March 2015, the defendant persisted in its refusal to settle the said sum of $48 385, 84. Wherefore, plaintiff prays for judgment against the defendant in the said sum, plus interest thereon at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from March 31 to date of full payment together with cost of suit.”

However, the anti-graft body has since entered an appearance to defend notice and is prepared to challenge the security firm’s claim.

