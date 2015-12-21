Power Seven Canvas navigates through headwinds

Power Seven Canvas and Industrial (PSC) says output has increased, owing to growing demand of its canvas products from industrial and mining firms.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

PSC director, Francis Goreraza told NewsDay that in spite of the harsh economic climate, his company has managed to navigate the headwinds and controls half of the market.

“We are currently waiting to acquire two more machines, after a special request from major mines, who want us to manufacture ventilation ductings,” he said.

The company is currently undergoing a facelift, a move geared towards extending the premises required to accommodate the new machinery, so as to meet the growing demand.

Goreraza said watching overheads has helped it to remain afloat and avoid unnecessary debts.

“Since we started, we have been watching costs. Our strategy is to keep overheads as low as possible,” he said.

PSC business is the manufacturing of mining and industrial products and its most sought after products are tarpaulins, tents and shaft sinking suits.

The company supplies corporates such as Delta Beverages, Halsted’s, Unki Mine, Zimplats, Metallon Gold and Freda Rebecca among others.

“In 2012, we looked at companies with future and potential that’s how we survived because we took a selective approach on which companies to supply,” Goreraza said.

He said a number of indigenous firms were in debt and struggling to remain afloat due to failure to manage overheads.

Goreraza said the fundamental part of growing business was hinged on investing in the business through capital expenditure.

The company is looking forward to acquiring machinery valued at $200 000 by next year.

Since 2010, the company has invested $300 000 into the business through acquiring machinery such as heavy duty tarpaulin welding machines for the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) tents and trucks.

The company has the capacity to manufacture 3 600 tarpaulins, as well as 1 500 tents.

Other companies in the business are William Smith and Gurock and James North.

The company seeks to consolidate its position in the region by exploiting massive markets in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has been exporting to Malawi since 2012.

“We are targeting Mozambique and DRC. Mozambique is registering growth in mining activities and it’s presenting a viable market for us. We still need more research before we move in there,” he said.

He said there were few local mining firms who have set up their procurement offices in South Africa prompting them to shun locally produced canvas products.

The company also manufactures canvas bags, camping chairs, boat covers, safari truck canopies, carport covers, life jackets among an array of products. PSC was first established in Bulawayo in 2002 and started manufacturing canvas and PVC products in 2005.

The company set up another factory unit in Harare in 2012.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw