Muchinguri, Zhanda properties to be auctioned

Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Agriculture deputy minister Paddy Zhanda’s properties are set to go under the hammer for failing to settle their debts with financial institutions.

BY MOSES MATENGA

The pair’s failure to settle debts led to attachment of their properties by CBZ and the African Banking Corporation (ABC) respectively.

According to a notice published in a State-owned paper yesterday, Clipcrunt Real Estate said the duo’s properties, among those of several other debtors, would be auctioned at Raylton Sports Club on November 20 this year.

Muchinguri was not immediately available for comment, but according to the notice, her property will be auctioned to recover a CBZ Bank debt, whose amount was not stated.

“Sale No 16: SS167/15: In the matter between CBZ Bank versus Leaptech Computers and Oppah Charm Zvipange Muchinguri, the defendants’ rights and title to certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury called Stand 2947 of Stand 802 Glen Lorne Township measuring 4 034 square metres otherwise known as stand 2947 Dulverton Road, Glen Lorne, Harare,” read the notice in part.

ABC is also auctioning a piece of land measuring 4 503 square metres in Goromonzi and consisting of a warehouse, canteen, kitchen and a two-bedroomed house, among others, belonging to Zhanda.

It could not be immediately established how much Zhanda or his business owe the bank.

Several political actors and businesspeople have had their properties auctioned for failure to settle their debts, an indication, observers have said, that all was not well in the country as political “heavyweights” were also suffering from the liquidity crunch.

Several Zanu PF officials have been dragged to court for failure to pay even maintenance for their children while large businesses owned by politicians including banks have closed due to economic challenges.