Muchinguri, Zhanda properties to be auctioned

Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Agriculture deputy minister Paddy Zhanda’s properties are set to go under the hammer for failing to settle their debts with financial institutions.
BY MOSES MATENGA
The pair’s failure to settle debts led to attachment of their properties by CBZ and the African Banking Corporation (ABC) respectively.
According to a notice published in a State-owned paper yesterday, Clipcrunt Real Estate said the duo’s properties, among those of several other debtors, would be auctioned at Raylton Sports Club on November 20 this year.
Muchinguri was not immediately available for comment, but according to the notice, her property will be auctioned to recover a CBZ Bank debt, whose amount was not stated.
“Sale No 16: SS167/15: In the matter between CBZ Bank versus Leaptech Computers and Oppah Charm Zvipange Muchinguri, the defendants’ rights and title to certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury called Stand 2947 of Stand 802 Glen Lorne Township measuring 4 034 square metres otherwise known as stand 2947 Dulverton Road, Glen Lorne, Harare,” read the notice in part.
ABC is also auctioning a piece of land measuring 4 503 square metres in Goromonzi and consisting of a warehouse, canteen, kitchen and a two-bedroomed house, among others, belonging to Zhanda.
It could not be immediately established how much Zhanda or his business owe the bank.
Several political actors and businesspeople have had their properties auctioned for failure to settle their debts, an indication, observers have said, that all was not well in the country as political “heavyweights” were also suffering from the liquidity crunch.
Several Zanu PF officials have been dragged to court for failure to pay even maintenance for their children while large businesses owned by politicians including banks have closed due to economic challenges.
Willard Mubvumbi
Local politicians have this belief that everything is for free. Some do not even pay for electricity, water or even school fees.
Musona
I do not see why ZanuPF members should pay back their debts. ZanuPF “liberated the country” and are entitled NOT to pay debts. The war was fought so that people do not pay debts. It’s a colonial practice to pay debts. Only imperial puppets pay back debts. How can people be empowered if they pay back debts? 35 years after independence and people are being asked to pay back debts – outrageous! I do not pay my debts. I am a proper son of the soil. I urge comrades Muchinguri and Zhanda not to pay these debts. I mean it. The country belongs to us why pay back debts?
Aaron T Moyana
That’s not how you run a country. That’s a very irresponsible attitude. anyone, those who went to war and those who helped the mujibas sacrificed their lives emmensely. I have relatives and friends who were killed by Smith. So by saying only mujibas should be the only ones to get benefits is twisted thinking. All Zimbabweans deserve the same treatment.
Shaft
Give unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.And once you fall out with the owner of the country then it means you are now vulnerable to proper application of Zimlaws and Zimjustice.
The owners of the country namely Robert and Grace have decided that Zhanda and Oppah are not playing ball.
Shaft
@Musona: I get the sarcasm Comrade.In the Zanu pf school of thought money should be free and they think money grows from trees.
Wesley Allan
This is madness wanzwa here iwe Musona. You are a stupid and corrupt. This is why you have dragged this country into the doldrums because of your Zanuist. To hell. I don’t think you ever went to school. How then do you expect the country to move forward. Useless idiot
rigster
Can you not read the sarcasm?
Ekegere Pedende
Oppar and Paddy just pay what belongs to CBZ and ABC , you are leaders hey, lead by example.