Exclusive:Morgan Heritage confirms Zimbabwe concert

A representative of Jamaican reggae outfit Morgan Heritage Memmalatel ‘Mojo’ Morgan is in the country and has penned a deal with local promoter Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments for a potentially explosive show end of next month at a venue to be announced, NewsDay can exclusively reveal.

Report by Winstone Antonio

Video Edited by Tinotenda Samukange

In an exclusive interview with NewsDay at a local hotel, Mojo said they will be launching their 10th studio album Strictly Roots in African for the first time.

Formed in 1994, Morgan Heritage band is composed of five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter ‘Peetah’, Una Roy ‘Gramps’, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ and Memmalatel ‘Mojo’.

Watch the video of Mojo confirming the show: