Exclusive:Morgan Heritage confirms Zimbabwe concert

A representative of Jamaican reggae outfit Morgan Heritage Memmalatel ‘Mojo’ Morgan is in the country and has penned a deal with local promoter Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments for a potentially explosive show end of next month at a venue to be announced, NewsDay can exclusively reveal.
Report by Winstone Antonio
Video Edited by Tinotenda Samukange
In an exclusive interview with NewsDay at a local hotel, Mojo said they will be launching their 10th studio album Strictly Roots in African for the first time.
Formed in 1994, Morgan Heritage band is composed of five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter ‘Peetah’, Una Roy ‘Gramps’, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ and Memmalatel ‘Mojo’.
Watch the video of Mojo confirming the show:
chibaba
mi cant wait fi di morgan royal family wil def b ther
Predator
The greatest show of the year.welcome,we love you Morgan Heritage.a Heritage for sure.
allen
get ready for more teachings-morgan heritage
king shango
Please may we have a family show during the day and no Zimdancehall, want to be entertained together with our families
Abadman
U don’t have to be dreadlocked to be a rasta
Ba kudzi wepa Messina
Yes please. No zim dancehall . Maybe except The chairman, provided he sticks to his latest album. I can’t wait. Will attend with my two sons kuku and faffy.
