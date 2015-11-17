Exclusive:Morgan Heritage confirms Zimbabwe concert

By newsday
- November 17, 2015

A representative of Jamaican reggae outfit Morgan Heritage Memmalatel ‘Mojo’ Morgan is in the country and has penned a deal with local promoter Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments for a potentially explosive show end of next month at a venue to be announced, NewsDay can exclusively reveal.

Report by Winstone Antonio

Video Edited by Tinotenda Samukange

In an exclusive interview with NewsDay at a local hotel, Mojo said they will be launching their 10th studio album Strictly Roots in African for the first time.

Formed in 1994, Morgan Heritage band is composed of five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter ‘Peetah’, Una Roy ‘Gramps’, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ and Memmalatel ‘Mojo’.

Watch the video of Mojo confirming the show:

64 Comments

  1. chibaba

    mi cant wait fi di morgan royal family wil def b ther

    Reply

  4. Predator

    The greatest show of the year.welcome,we love you Morgan Heritage.a Heritage for sure.

    Reply

  5. allen

    get ready for more teachings-morgan heritage

    Reply

  6. king shango

    Please may we have a family show during the day and no Zimdancehall, want to be entertained together with our families

    Reply

  7. Abadman

    U don’t have to be dreadlocked to be a rasta

    Reply

  8. Ba kudzi wepa Messina

    Yes please. No zim dancehall . Maybe except The chairman, provided he sticks to his latest album. I can’t wait. Will attend with my two sons kuku and faffy.

    Reply

